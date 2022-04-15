Dan’s EPL Predictions – Can Arsenal deal with the pressure?

Spurs 3-0 Brighton

We are at that time of the year where who kicks off first can have an impact mentally.

Spurs start at midday knowing they have a chance to send an unconfident Arsenal to Saint Mary’s 6 points behind.

Brighton beat us last weekend, but the difference is in the Emirates tunnel you now know you’re playing against a team without a prolific striker.

At the Lane you’re against an in-form Kane and Son.

Saints 2-1 Arsenal

There is a lot of talk about our game in hand at Chelsea and the fact that we still have the NLD on the horizon, but we could be out of top 4 contention by then.

Arsenal are playing how I feared they would in the run in. We don’t have the mentality to cope with the pressure, and are paying for giving away Aubameyang in January without bringing in a replacement.

Mikel Arteta has been honest in admitting it’s unacceptable the team didn’t show up in the last two fixtures, but hasn’t given an explanation.

Considering the stakes, how can players not be motivated?

We could kick off 6 points behind Spurs which I think will be too much for our young squad to cope with.

Man United 1-0 Norwich

Once a home banker, it’s a reflection on Man United that it’s no longer a shock if the side bottom of the table got a result at Old Trafford.

That’s because so often United just don’t show up to battle.

I’ll go for an unconvincing win.

Watford 1-3 Brentford

I thought Leeds at home was Watford’s last chance to stay up and they didn’t get the balance between defence and attack.

The same will happen here.

All the pressure is on the home side and the visitors can play with freedom.

FA Cup

Liverpool 1-0 Man City

Even though a Final is up for grabs, and both are chasing a quadruple/treble respectively, I think there will be less intensity given the week these two have had.

Just because they physically and mentally went through more in midweek, I’ll go for Liverpool.

Sunday

Newcastle 1-0 Leicester

Traditionally Leicester don’t cope well after playing in Europe so I will go for a home win here

West Ham 1-1 Burnley

Now in the semi-Final of the Europa League, expect some odd domestic results from the Hammers.

There focus should now be on Europe as this is once in a lifetime for their fans.

Plus winning that competition is more realistic then finishing in the top 4.

FA Cup

Chelsea 2-1 Palace

Physically and mentally, Chelsea left everything on the pitch in Spain, while Palace have had a whole week to prepare for the biggest game of their season

The Eagles will give the Blues a scare and even force extra time.

Chelsea though know how to win without playing well.

LAST WEEKS TABLE

(Yayo – what score were you on)

Top 32 qualify for the World Cup

keV 82- 207

Rob 49- 1 99

Gotanidea 198

Kenya 001- 194

Terrah 194

Turbo 191

Ackshay 187

Matthew 187

Prince 185

Sue 185

Dotash 184

J gunner 183

HH 182

Declan 180

Goonersia 179

Samson 177

D kit 177

Edu 177

I 176

Sid 175

Toney 172

Phenom 172

Adiva 170

okobino 179

Easy guys 167

Me 161

Tom 160

Dunchirado 160

Sue P 158

Stephanie 151

admin 150

SJ 149

Khadi 146

Ktyson 143

Tayo 141

loose cannon 140

Rusty 140

MTG 138

Sagie 139

Uzi Ozil 132

Mambo 131

Adajim 131

Seroti 131

Eblaze 130

Kobin 125

Splendid 122

Shakir 118

Dendrite 104

Famochi 95

Die hard 93

labass 88

Owei 87

Oslo gunner 82

Zeek 80

Onyango 73

BA Thea 65

Jo gunz 65

Instrooments 57

Voyageur 56

Gunner Rey 54

Guy 53

Timothy 53

illiterate 48

dhoni 47

Angus 44

Indian gunner London 44

misgana 42

Elvis 39

Adeski 36

Arsha 36

Gun down 38

Illiterate 35

Gogo 34

Blue 17-33

John Legend 32

James Gacheru 32

Baron 29

Walidomy 29

FK 29

Mark 2.0- 28

Kelvin A- 26

Abbass 25

PJSA 23

Sol 21

Tomorrow 20

Hackiubee 19

lucia 19

Third Man JW 18

Drayton 16

Longbenark 15

Anti keV 15

phil 14

Olushorlor 14

Anti virus 13

Odi 12

Kuz 11

Montana 11

Diddie 11

Musa 11

Davars 10

George 10

BTG 10

Leno happy 10.

Ezegou Kevin 9

mubz ug- 9

Mena 8

Lucia 8

Tjay 8

Gunner 4 lyf 8

Buddy 8

Nasiru Kwalli 8

Sylvander 7

Quincy Okebe 7

Geo 7

Dendrite 7

Mark 7

football lovers 6

Gooner 19-6

Khaly 6

David 6

Arsenal Why 6

Ezekiel 6

Joseph 6

BME 12- 6

Charlie 5

Kedar 5

Joe Ginner 5

Lisg 5

A Samson 5

Big Sam 5

Yayo 5

Siddharth Mohapatra 4

Collins 4

Tas 4

gunsmoke 3

Girl 2

Varka 2

Steve Shaffelbury 2

Akaymoney 2

V 2 – 2