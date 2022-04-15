Dan’s EPL Predictions – Can Arsenal deal with the pressure?

Spurs 3-0 Brighton
We are at that time of the year where who kicks off first can have an impact mentally.
Spurs start at midday knowing they have a chance to send an unconfident Arsenal to Saint Mary’s 6 points behind.
Brighton beat us last weekend, but the difference is in the Emirates tunnel you now know you’re playing against a team without a prolific striker.
At the Lane you’re against an in-form Kane and Son.
Saints 2-1 Arsenal
There is a lot of talk about our game in hand at Chelsea and the fact that we still have the NLD on the horizon, but we could be out of top 4 contention by then.
Arsenal are playing how I feared they would in the run in. We don’t have the mentality to cope with the pressure, and are paying for giving away Aubameyang in January without bringing in a replacement.
Mikel Arteta has been honest in admitting it’s unacceptable the team didn’t show up in the last two fixtures, but hasn’t given an explanation.
Considering the stakes, how can players not be motivated?
We could kick off 6 points behind Spurs which I think will be too much for our young squad to cope with.
Man United 1-0 Norwich
Once a home banker, it’s a reflection on Man United that it’s no longer a shock if the side bottom of the table got a result at Old Trafford.
That’s because so often United just don’t show up to battle.
I’ll go for an unconvincing win.
Watford 1-3 Brentford
I thought Leeds at home was Watford’s last chance to stay up and they didn’t get the balance between defence and attack.
The same will happen here.
All the pressure is on the home side and the visitors can play with freedom.
FA Cup
Liverpool 1-0 Man City
Even though a Final is up for grabs, and both are chasing a quadruple/treble respectively, I think there will be less intensity given the week these two have had.
Just because they physically and mentally went through more in midweek, I’ll go for Liverpool.
Sunday
Newcastle 1-0 Leicester
Traditionally Leicester don’t cope well after playing in Europe so I will go for a home win here
West Ham 1-1 Burnley
Now in the semi-Final of the Europa League, expect some odd domestic results from the Hammers.
There focus should now be on Europe as this is once in a lifetime for their fans.
Plus winning that competition is more realistic then finishing in the top 4.
FA Cup
Chelsea 2-1 Palace
Physically and mentally, Chelsea left everything on the pitch in Spain, while Palace have had a whole week to prepare for the biggest game of their season
The Eagles will give the Blues a scare and even force extra time.
Chelsea though know how to win without playing well.
LAST WEEKS TABLE
(Yayo – what score were you on)
Top 32 qualify for the World Cup
keV 82- 207
Rob 49- 1 99
Gotanidea 198
Kenya 001- 194
Terrah 194
Turbo 191
Ackshay 187
Matthew 187
Prince 185
Sue 185
Dotash 184
J gunner 183
HH 182
Declan 180
Goonersia 179
Samson 177
D kit 177
Edu 177
I 176
Sid 175
Toney 172
Phenom 172
Adiva 170
okobino 179
Easy guys 167
Me 161
Tom 160
Dunchirado 160
Sue P 158
Stephanie 151
admin 150
SJ 149
Khadi 146
Ktyson 143
Tayo 141
loose cannon 140
Rusty 140
MTG 138
Sagie 139
Uzi Ozil 132
Mambo 131
Adajim 131
Seroti 131
Eblaze 130
Kobin 125
Splendid 122
Shakir 118
Dendrite 104
Famochi 95
Die hard 93
labass 88
Owei 87
Oslo gunner 82
Zeek 80
Onyango 73
BA Thea 65
Jo gunz 65
Instrooments 57
Voyageur 56
Gunner Rey 54
Guy 53
Timothy 53
illiterate 48
dhoni 47
Angus 44
Indian gunner London 44
misgana 42
Elvis 39
Adeski 36
Arsha 36
Gun down 38
Illiterate 35
Gogo 34
Blue 17-33
John Legend 32
James Gacheru 32
Baron 29
Walidomy 29
FK 29
Mark 2.0- 28
Kelvin A- 26
Abbass 25
PJSA 23
Sol 21
Tomorrow 20
Hackiubee 19
lucia 19
Third Man JW 18
Drayton 16
Longbenark 15
Anti keV 15
phil 14
Olushorlor 14
Anti virus 13
Odi 12
Kuz 11
Montana 11
Diddie 11
Musa 11
Davars 10
George 10
BTG 10
Leno happy 10.
Ezegou Kevin 9
mubz ug- 9
Mena 8
Lucia 8
Tjay 8
Gunner 4 lyf 8
Buddy 8
Nasiru Kwalli 8
Sylvander 7
Quincy Okebe 7
Geo 7
Dendrite 7
Mark 7
football lovers 6
Gooner 19-6
Khaly 6
David 6
Arsenal Why 6
Ezekiel 6
Joseph 6
BME 12- 6
Charlie 5
Kedar 5
Joe Ginner 5
Lisg 5
A Samson 5
Big Sam 5
Yayo 5
Siddharth Mohapatra 4
Collins 4
Tas 4
gunsmoke 3
Girl 2
Varka 2
Steve Shaffelbury 2
Akaymoney 2
V 2 – 2