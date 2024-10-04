Dan’s EPL Predictions – Can Arsenal easily beat a Southampton with Ramsdale in goal?

Dan’s EPL Predictions
Palace 1-2 Liverpool
Last season I would have called this a banana skin but it’s like Palace have lost some of their confidence, starting slow in games.
They were attacking since Oliver Glasner took the job, but it’s almost like they had gone back to being conservative which was the whole reason they were looking for a manager in the first place. They just need that one win to find their mojo.
Liverpool have too much quality in the final third.
Arsenal 4-0 Saints
Russel Martin was clearly wearing his heart on his sleeve Monday night but might since have regretted just how honest he was in his press conference? He said he was concerned how quickly his players folded at the first sign of adversity and that his team were not even committing fouls.
Not ideal when you’re about to go to the Emirates. It tells Mikel Arteta that give Arsenal an early goal and even with Ramy in goal, the Saints might collapse.
Brentford 2-1 Wolves
There was a sombre atmosphere at the Molineux last Saturday. It wasn’t that the home fans doubted the effort they saw but a lack of plan and belief was apparent. Lemina crying after just 6 games isn’t a great sign.
You want to see players care but equally your captain should be the one to feel you with confidence. If your skipper has lost faith with 32 games still to go, you’re in trouble
Leicester 2-2 Cherries
None of the promoted sides have won yet, but I do think Leicester have mostly been competitive and have enough fire power. At 2-2 they should have had a man advantage at the Emirates. Maybe there is a conspiracy against them? Keep an eye on Semenyo. He keeps up his current form he will get a move to a big 6 club.
Man City 2-1 Fulham
Leno, Iwobi, Smith Rowe and Reiss Nelson. Can these former Gunners do us a favour? I’m interested how positive Fulham will be at the Etihad? If they are, they can give the Champions a scare, yet Haaland will be the difference. As he will be in the title race
West Ham 2-2 Ipswich
This is a nightmare game for the Irons. The Hammers are already fed up, with zero points after three home league fixtures so will demand they beat a newly promoted side at the London Stadium. I’m not sure West Ham have the personality to cope with that expectation.
A long international break for Lopetegui?
Everton 1-1 Newcastle
Sean Dyche is the type of manager who just needed that one win and can build on it. The priority is Everton being in the top division when they move homes.
England can’t afford Lee Carsley to win his next two games if they want Eddie Howe to take over.
Aston Villa 3-1 Man United
Man, United were so poor last Sunday they can’t even hide behind their red card. They were so bad in the first half they actually played better when they had a man disadvantage.
We are now at the point where Villa should be expecting to win this game. Could be a long international break for Ten Hag as well.
Chelsea 4-1 Notts Forest
Have Chelsea become the Prems entertainers? Last week, Cole Palmer became the first player in the history of the division to score 4 goals in a first half. I was the clever person who took him out of my fantasy team at the last moment
Brighton 2- 2 Spurs
Both play a high press which sometimes goes well, other times blows up in your face. Either way it means this will be one of the most entertaining games of the weekend.
Brighton know from their own experience it can be tricky traveling away on the Sunday after playing abroad on the Thursday.
LAST WEEK’S TABLE
Solwills 57
Adeski 57
JRA 55
QB 53
Ackshay 52
NT Gunnerz 52
Buchi 49
Gunner smoke 49
Yayo 49
Ayan 49
Okobino 48
Terrah 48
Akeem 47
Wale A 47
Gunner stew 47
Ba Thea 46
Sagie 46
Tom 46
Kenya 001 45
Prince 44
Edu 44
Antivirus 44
J Gunner 43
Baron 43
Drayton 42
Bang bang 41
Matthew 41
Stephanie 41
NOAS 40
Amir 40
MTG 39
Sue P 39
Edward J Small 38
GB 38
Me 37
Dendrite 36
Zeeksedso 36
Admin 35
Taiwo 4321- 34
Babalosa 33
JS7RG 32
Big slim 31
Dan kit 30
I 31
O Achiel 26
Rich Royal 25
Williamrick 24
Gabriel 24
Lupilu 24
Labass 23
Oluseyi 20- 20
J Legend 20
Achizzy 20
IGL 19
Kobin 18
Illiterate 18
Lovely 17
J Gunz 17
Elvis 16
Lerang Jacob 16
SWS 16
Famochi 16
Ralph 15
Tetu 14
Oslogunner 65-12
Olushorlar 12
Barry 11
Isaac 11
Splendid 10
Alex 9
Mulu Fidel 9
Gunner 4 life 8
Jimmy B 7
Dotash 7
E Augustus 7
Terry 5
Bertie 5
Dunchirado 5
Alwattan 3
Palace 1-3 Liverpool
Arsenal 3-0 Southmpton
Everton 2-0 Newcastle
Brentford 2-2 Wolves
Leicester 1- 2Bounermouth
Mancity 4 – 1 Fulham
Westham 2-0 Ipswich
Villa 1-2 Man united
Chelsea 1-2 Forest
Brighton 3-2 Spurs
Arsenal created an amazing stats against Leicester last time out, the most shots by a team in a match in any of Europe top five leagues this season, it could simple mean the Saints choose the wrong time to face us.
The last time Arsenal and Southampton square off Ramsdale was between the sticks for Saints, I expect a busy Ramsdale on Saturday, we should win here with minimum fuss.
If I was the gaffer I would start the Nwaneri kid in this one.
Last week’s stats are very impressive – it was a shame it took an injury time own goal and another goal to get the deserved three points in the end though.
It will be one the surprises of the season so far if Arsenal fails against Southampton, although Ramsdale should be up for it. A home win looks very likely.
Palace 1-2 Liverpool
Arsenal 3-0 Southampton
Brentford 2-0 Wolves
Leicester 2-1 Bournemouth
Man City 3-1 Fulham
Hammers 2-1 Ipswich
Everton 1-2 Newcastle
Villa 2-1 Man U
Chelsea 3-1 Forest
Brighton 2-1 spurs
@ Dan – Forest fans won’t be happy about being prefaced Notts, as that’s County 😊
Palace 0-2 Liverpool
Arsenal 3-0 Southampton
Brentford 2-1 Wolves
Leicester 2-0 Bournemouth
Man City 3-0 Fulham
West Ham 2-0 Ipswich
Everton 2-2 Newcastle
Villa 2-1 Man Utd
Chelsea 2-0 Forest
Brighton 1-1 Sp*rs
Palace 1-3 Liverpool
Arsenal 3-0 Southampton
Everton 0-2 Newcastle
Brentford 2-2 Wolves
Leicester 1- 2 Bounermouth
Mancity 2 – 2 Fulham
Westham 2-2 Ipswich
Villa 3-2 Man united
Chelsea 2-1 Forest
Brighton 2-2 Spurs