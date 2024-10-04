Dan’s EPL Predictions – Can Arsenal easily beat a Southampton with Ramsdale in goal?

Dan’s EPL Predictions

Palace 1-2 Liverpool

Last season I would have called this a banana skin but it’s like Palace have lost some of their confidence, starting slow in games.

They were attacking since Oliver Glasner took the job, but it’s almost like they had gone back to being conservative which was the whole reason they were looking for a manager in the first place. They just need that one win to find their mojo.

Liverpool have too much quality in the final third.

Arsenal 4-0 Saints

Russel Martin was clearly wearing his heart on his sleeve Monday night but might since have regretted just how honest he was in his press conference? He said he was concerned how quickly his players folded at the first sign of adversity and that his team were not even committing fouls.

Not ideal when you’re about to go to the Emirates. It tells Mikel Arteta that give Arsenal an early goal and even with Ramy in goal, the Saints might collapse.

Brentford 2-1 Wolves

There was a sombre atmosphere at the Molineux last Saturday. It wasn’t that the home fans doubted the effort they saw but a lack of plan and belief was apparent. Lemina crying after just 6 games isn’t a great sign.

You want to see players care but equally your captain should be the one to feel you with confidence. If your skipper has lost faith with 32 games still to go, you’re in trouble

Leicester 2-2 Cherries

None of the promoted sides have won yet, but I do think Leicester have mostly been competitive and have enough fire power. At 2-2 they should have had a man advantage at the Emirates. Maybe there is a conspiracy against them? Keep an eye on Semenyo. He keeps up his current form he will get a move to a big 6 club.

Man City 2-1 Fulham

Leno, Iwobi, Smith Rowe and Reiss Nelson. Can these former Gunners do us a favour? I’m interested how positive Fulham will be at the Etihad? If they are, they can give the Champions a scare, yet Haaland will be the difference. As he will be in the title race

West Ham 2-2 Ipswich

This is a nightmare game for the Irons. The Hammers are already fed up, with zero points after three home league fixtures so will demand they beat a newly promoted side at the London Stadium. I’m not sure West Ham have the personality to cope with that expectation.

A long international break for Lopetegui?

Everton 1-1 Newcastle

Sean Dyche is the type of manager who just needed that one win and can build on it. The priority is Everton being in the top division when they move homes.

England can’t afford Lee Carsley to win his next two games if they want Eddie Howe to take over.

Aston Villa 3-1 Man United

Man, United were so poor last Sunday they can’t even hide behind their red card. They were so bad in the first half they actually played better when they had a man disadvantage.

We are now at the point where Villa should be expecting to win this game. Could be a long international break for Ten Hag as well.

Chelsea 4-1 Notts Forest

Have Chelsea become the Prems entertainers? Last week, Cole Palmer became the first player in the history of the division to score 4 goals in a first half. I was the clever person who took him out of my fantasy team at the last moment

Brighton 2- 2 Spurs

Both play a high press which sometimes goes well, other times blows up in your face. Either way it means this will be one of the most entertaining games of the weekend.

Brighton know from their own experience it can be tricky traveling away on the Sunday after playing abroad on the Thursday.

LAST WEEK’S TABLE

Solwills 57

Adeski 57

JRA 55

QB 53

Ackshay 52

NT Gunnerz 52

Buchi 49

Gunner smoke 49

Yayo 49

Ayan 49

Okobino 48

Terrah 48

Akeem 47

Wale A 47

Gunner stew 47

Ba Thea 46

Sagie 46

Tom 46

Kenya 001 45

Prince 44

Edu 44

Antivirus 44

J Gunner 43

Baron 43

Drayton 42

Bang bang 41

Matthew 41

Stephanie 41

NOAS 40

Amir 40

MTG 39

Sue P 39

Edward J Small 38

GB 38

Me 37

Dendrite 36

Zeeksedso 36

Admin 35

Taiwo 4321- 34

Babalosa 33

JS7RG 32

Big slim 31

Dan kit 30

I 31

O Achiel 26

Rich Royal 25

Williamrick 24

Gabriel 24

Lupilu 24

Labass 23

Oluseyi 20- 20

J Legend 20

Achizzy 20

IGL 19

Kobin 18

Illiterate 18

Lovely 17

J Gunz 17

Elvis 16 you h the lû

Lerang Jacob 16

SWS 16

Famochi 16

Ralph 15

Tetu 14

Oslogunner 65-12

Olushorlar 12

Barry 11

Isaac 11

Splendid 10

Alex 9

Mulu Fidel 9

Gunner 4 life 8

Jimmy B 7

Dotash 7

E Augustus 7

Terry 5

Bertie 5

Dunchirado 5

Alwattan 3