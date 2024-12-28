Dan’s EPL Predictions – Can Arsenal get 3 points at an in-form Brentford?

Leicester 1-2 Man City

It’s hard to predict the Champions game by game at the moment.

Obviously, we know they are quality, but their situation is a fantastic case study of what can happen to even the most successful squads if you lose confidence.

The only way they get that back is by winning games but at the moment Haaland can’t even convert a penalty.

Not sure they deserve to be booed off?

It’s just depends if the Foxes believe they can get a result?

Palace 1-0 Saints

In his two games since his appointment Ivan Juric is right to be hopeful in terms of Saint’s build up play. The issue is they lack quality in the final third.

An example would be their striker Onuachu. Built like a fridge, he’s got all the qualities you want from a footballer but simply can’t finish.

This will come down to how comfortable Palace are in being expected to take the initiative for once.

Everton 0-0 Forest

Everton have just drawn at the Emirates, Etihad and in between held Chelsea, In the process conceding one goal.

That’s why you never feel under Sean Dyche the Toffees are in danger of relegation. He knows how to set up a team to be hard to beat.

The compliment I could give the visitors is they are playing so well. This is another game where the home side might park the bus?

Fulham 2-1 Cherries

Two of the surprise packages of the season.

Should be entertaining but will strangely come down to who copes better with their newfound expectation. Both do better in the role of the underdog.

Either way, great 2024 for both.

Spurs 2-1 Wolves

Wolves have shown how quickly things can change if you can throw back-to-back wins together, which should give hope to all teams near the bottom.

I like Big Ange as a character but how he’s dealing with adversity at the moment is showing Spurs is either too big for him or he’s naive in his outlook.

Before Boxing Day, he said he didn’t understand why his ethos is being questioned. Now he’s bemoaning the schedule and injuries. The only issue is his opponents are in the same position.

However, he dresses it up 11th at Xmas should not be acceptable.

West Ham 1 -3 Liverpool

I have always maintained that the London Stadium is one of the easiest places to visit.

Get an early goal and it won’t take a lot for Hammers Fans to go quiet and I’m not sure West Ham have the leaders to respond.

What’s scary about the league leaders is they don’t look like they are feeling any pressure but playing with a smile on their face. Partly of course because no one is putting any pressure on them.

Villa 1-1 Brighton

The Champions League showed that Villa were always going to struggle to juggle December’s hectic schedule.

They were not helped by Duran’s red card on Boxing Day. Unai Emery has already warned his striker about his temperament but while on the edge, I agree that VAR could have at least asked the official to check the monitor. There continues to be an inconsistency in how / when it’s implemented.

Ipswich 0-4 Chelsea

Chelsea dropped silly points over Xmas, so the law of averages won’t be complacent three games running.

Once they accept a title bid is too soon for their squad (which their manager has accepted) they can play without pressure.

An early goal would mean a comfortable evening.

Just not sure Ipswich has enough quality in either area to stay up. Maybe they can correct that in January?

Man United 2-1 Newcastle

Ruben Amorim is streetwise enough to know there wasn’t going to be a quick fix and that long term he hasn’t inherited the quality needed to do what he wants. Short term though he can’t accept the lack of effort on display over Xmas. He’s already frozen out Rashford and I don’t think he will be the last one.

The Winter Window isn’t an easy one to navigate but if one club has to be busy it will be United. Their owners must know that 14th on Boxing Day is not acceptable.

Yet the test is for Eddie now to not play the occasion but what’s in front of him. There is no reason the Toon can’t be as free scoring at Old Trafford as they have been in December, but something tells me they won’t be.

Brentford 2-2 Arsenal

This is the issue with giving yourself zero room for error.

It’s hard enough to go to Brentford anyway considering they have one of the best home records in the country. Now consider we could kick off 9 points behind Liverpool! That’s too much pressure!

I’ll say this. Win our next two games we have a chance.

Dan

