Dan’s EPL Predictions – Can Arsenal get a last day miracle?

Just Arsenal have their own title to be decided on the final day with Kev82 starting the day with an 8-point advantage.
I think players were guilty of predicting with their hearts last weekend and not their heads, and it will be interesting if that continues this weekend?
E.g., how many pick a Norwich win?
Dan Kit is the defending Champion who I know was impressed with the trophy I sent him last year.
Winner gets a trophy and an Arsenal shirt (if you don’t want the shirt, I will send to a charity of your choice)
Remember the top 32 qualify for our World Cup at Xmas, 9 points separate the final qualification position and 37th on the table
Can I take the opportunity to thank everyone for participating this season and helping this site continue to grow?
Arsenal 1-1 Everton
The atmosphere at the Emirates will depend on the news that emerges from Carrow Road.
If at any point, we hear that Norwich are winning we will up the pace and win this game.
If you think (like me) that Spurs will get three points, then this becomes a dead match, and we will go through the motions.
One advantage we have is that Everton don’t need to get a result anymore which for long periods on Thursday seemed would be the case.
I like the Toffees as a club, and rate Lampard both as a player and now a young manager, but a club their size having a pitch invasion to celebrate barely avoiding relegation is one of the most pathetic things I have witnessed this campaign.
Brentford 0-1 Leeds
Like a lot of fixtures this Sunday, your point of view might be dictated to by what goes on elsewhere.
Leeds have to better Burnley’s result to survive so their fate is not in their own hands.
How do the visitors react if they hear after an hour that the Clarets are comfortably winning?
I though think the scoreline at Turf Moor will be level which should give the visitors motivation.
Brighton 2-2 West Ham
West Ham are guaranteed another European adventure next season, it just depends which competition they are in?
They need to win and hope Man United fail to get a victory at Palace.
Brighton play a good brand of football but simply don’t always take their chances, so this should be entertaing at the Amex.
Burnley 1-1 Newcastle
Given their struggles this season, for Burnley to get to the final day and be in control of their own destiny is impressive.
If you had offered them the scenario that they would have a home game left to play where they could lose and still stay up, they would have bitten your hand off.
Eddie Howe showed against us though that he won’t tolerate his players ‘being on holiday’, so Leeds can trust that the Toon will make this a hard encounter.
Chelsea 2-0 Watford
One of the few fixtures with nothing at stake.
I’ll go for a routine Chelsea victory.
Most likely Roy Hodgson’s last game in the topflight?
Palace 1-1 Man United
It sums up how bad Man United have been that they reached a stage where they need a win to guarantee 6th!
If they draw and West Ham win, Man United will play in the UEFA Conference which would be a reflection of how poor they have been.
Either way Man United will look very different come August.
Leicester 3-1 Saints
In an inconsistent season the Foxes are at least ending the campaign on good form.
The Saints have won one League game in 11….against us of course.
Liverpool 2-0 Wolves
Liverpool have to win and hope Man City don’t.
Both teams deserve huge credit for dealing with the pressure of simply having to win every week.
Put it like this, the Reds have won every Prem fixture since January 2nd, drawing only 2, losing 0….yet might finish 2nd!
The earlier the home sides break the deadlock at Anfield and the Etihad the more comfortable their respective afternoons.
If there is an upset, it will be down to one of the top 2 having one of those days where they can’t score.
That’s more likely though to happen to City not Liverpool.
The atmosphere from the Kop will overpower Wolves.
Man City 3-1 Aston Villa
There is irony that only Steven Gerrard can win Liverpool the title now.
Meanwhile Villa fans would love to be the team that stop Jack Grealish from lifting his first trophy.
So, there are plenty of narratives on offer.
Of course, if you had to put money on the line, you would go for a home win, yet you sense City will make this complicated.
If they had scored their penalty at West Ham, their afternoon would be so much more comfortable.
One more twist along the way but eventually the Champions will get over the line.
Norwich 2-3 Spurs
It would very Spursy to throw away this golden opportunity to qualify for the Champions League.
Even by their standards though, I just can’t see them losing to the basement boys who have won 5 fixtures all season.
Maybe if a draw was enough, I would have hope.
They will make it harder than it should be and give us false hope for a while.
Just can’t see the Canaries defence stopping Kane and Son.
Top 32 qualify for the World Cup
LAST WEEK’S RESULTS
Kev 82-247
Gotanidea 239
Rob 49- 236
Kenya 001- 228
Terrah 223
Turbo 223
Matthew 222
HH 221
Prince 220
Ackshay 219
Goonersia 219
J Gunner 218
Declan 217
DKit 217
Dotash 216
I 214
Adiva 213
Samson A 210
Sue 209
Sid 209
Toney 208
Me 207
Okobino 204
Easy Guys 201
Edu 198
Phenom 196
Stephanie 188
Sue P 188
Dunchirado 185
Tom 183
SJ181
Yayo 180
Khadi 179
MTG 175
KTyson 175
Rusty 174
Sagie 171
Eblaze 168
Admin 166
loose cannon 166
Seroti 158
Kobin 156
Splendid 151
Adajim 147
Uzil Ozil 146
Dendrite 142
Tayo 141
Mambo 131
Shakir 121
Famochi 108
Zeek 102
Die hard 93
Jo Gunz 91
29 CommentsAdd a Comment
Arsenal 1-0 Toffees
Brentford 2-1 Leeds
Brighton 1-2 Hammers
Burnley 1-2 Barcodes
Chavs 3-0 Watford
Palace 1-1 Mancs
Leicester 2-0 Saints
Scousers 2-0 Wolves
City 3-0 Villa
Norwich 0-2 Spuds
Arsenal 2-0 Everton
Brentford 3-0 Leeds
Brighton 1-1 West Ham
Burnley0-2 Newcastle
Chelsea 4-0 Watford
Palace 1-3 Man Utd
Leicester 2-1 Southampton
Liverpool 4-0 wolves
Man City 4-0 villa
Norwich 0-3 spuds
May the best man/woman win!
I agree with an Arsenal Everton draw. Even though they are safe Lampard would love to hang a nail into out CL exodus coffin of that you can be sure and he would like his team to relax and play well to show the world that Everton (the pool) isn’t just about pitch invasions and thuggery..
As for the spuds they will spank deflated and relegated Norwich and we will be playing midweek Europa league matches next season. We had a multitude of chances and we blew them. Just weren’t good enough.
Aside from a cash injection for taking part we would have struggled anyhow as that just isn’t our level. Seems we are doomed to live in the shadows of other london clubs in respect to top tier European trophies. 🏆
Arsenal 1-0 Everton
Brentford 1-2 Leeds
Brighton 1-3 West Ham
Burnley 2-0 Newcastle
Chelsea 3-0 Watford
Palace 0-2 Man Utd
Leicester 2-0 Saints
Liverpool 3-0 Wolves
Man City 3-0 Aston Villa
Norwich 0-3 Spurs
Arsenal 1-1 Everton
Brentford 3-1 Leeds
Brighton 2-1 West Ham
Burnley 1-2 Newcastle
Chelsea 3-0 Watford
Palace 2-1 Man Utd
Leicester 2-0 Saints
Liverpool 3-0 Wolves
Man City 3-0 Aston Villa
Norwich 0-3 Spurs
Arsenal 1-0 Everton
Brentford 2-0 Leeds
Brighton 1-2 West Ham
Burnley 1-1 Newcastle
Chelsea 2-0 Watford
Palace 1-2 ManU
Leicester 3-0 Saints
Liverpool 3-1 Wolves
City 2-1 Villa
Norwich 1-3 Spurs
Are we wearing next seasons strip against Everton? Nice advertising if we are.
Supposedly back in talks with Melo too
We are! Not a fan of the collar…
Strangely I am lol
Although I often get away instead of home
Only so much you can do with red and white
Love the black shirt, Dan
So last week I was on 231 points and this week,I’m on 223 points….what was my offense and why is the fine that much?????😃😃…. honestly, it’s annoying because it happens to me too much that I don’t want to believe it’s a mistake 🚶🚶
Just keep your own score and message Dan if there is a mistake 👍
I’ll fix it
Sorry Terrah
I work in hospital so when I’m adding up am half awake lol
Will fix
Before I fill in my predictions I want to thank you Dan for your hard work in making this such fun to do and the work involved in checking the points each week must be phenomenal.
Wherever I finish, I look forward to having another go next season
I’m on 233 points….. I’m in the top four,I’d never bottle that 🤣🤣
Arsenal 2 Vs 1 Everton
Brentford 2 Vs 1 Leeds
Brighton 1 Vs 2 West ham
Burnley 1 Vs 2 Newcastle
Chelsea 2 Vs 0 Watford
Crystal palace 1 Vs 2 man United
Leicester city 2 Vs 1 Southampton
Liverpool 2 Vs 0 wolves
Man city 2 Vs 1 Aston villa
Norwich 0 Vs 2 Tottenham
Arsenal 2 – 1 Everton
Brentford 2 – 1 Leeds
Brighton 1 – 1 West Ham
Burnley 1 – 1 Newcastle
Chelsea 2 – 0 Watford
Crystal P 1 – 1 Man. United
Leicester 2 – 1 Southampton
Leicester 2 – 1 Wolves
Man City 3 – 0 Aston Villa
Norwich 1 – 3 Tottenham
Best of luck Kev82. Your now down the home straight, so don’t do an Arsenal and crumble under pressure😳😲😟. I thought Dan Kit would have been closer to you as well as the 2 Sues(Sue and Sue P). Well done also to Dan Smith for keeping this competition up and running. I don’t play it, but take great interest in it. The World Cup will be tougher to with scores. I can see Argentina 🇦🇷 and England 🇬🇧 there abouts in the semi finals as too Brazil 🇧🇷 and Spain🇪🇸, with my beloved Germany 🇩🇪 being the dark horses 🐎. May the force be with you peeps 😉 😀
Arsenal 2-0 Everton
Brentford 1-2 Leeds
Brighton 0-2 westham
Burnely 2-1 Newcastle
Chelsea 2-0 Watford
Palace 0-0 man u
Leicester 1-2 soton
Liverpool 1-1 wolves
Man City 3-0 villa
Norwich 1-3 spurs
Arsenal 2-0 Everton
Brentford 1-2 Leeds
Brighton 2-2 westham
Burnely 1-2 Newcastle
Chelsea 3-0 Watford
Palace 1-0 man u
Leicester 2-1 soton
Liverpool 3-1 wolves
Man City 3-0 villa
Norwich 1-2 spurs
Arsenal 2-0 Everton
Brentford 1-2 Leeds
Brighton 2-1 westham
Burnely 1-1 Newcastle
Chelsea 3-0 Watford
Palace 2-1 Man U
Leicester 2-1 Southampton
Liverpool 3-1 wolves
Man City 3-0 villa
Norwich 2-1 Spursy
Arsenal 1-1 Everton
Brentford 3-2 Leeds
Brighton 1-1 West Ham
Burnley 1-0 Newcastle
Chelsea 2-2 Watford
Palace 2-1 ManU
Leicester 3-0 Southampton
Liverpool 3-1 Wolves
ManC 4-0 Villa
Norwich 0-5 Spurs
Arsenal 2 – 1 Everton
Brentford 0 – 2 Leeds
Brighton 1 – 2 West Ham
Burnley 1 – 0 Newcastle
Chelsea 3 – 0 Watford
Crystal Palace 1 – 2 Man Utd
Leicester 2 – 0 Southampton
Liverpool 3 – 0 Wolves
Man City 3 – 1 Aston Villa
Norwich 1 – 3 Spurs
Arsenal 3-1 Everton
Brentford 2-2 Leeds
Brighton 2-2 westham
Burnley 1-1 Newcastle
Chelsea 3-1 Watford
Palace 2-2 Man u
Leicester 2-1 Southampton
Liverpool 2-0 wolves
Man City 3-1 Aston Villa
Norwich 1-3 Spurs
God help Prince 🙏🙏.
Arsenal 3 – 1 Toffees
Brentford 2-1 Leeds
Brighton 1-2 Hammers
Burnley 2-1 Barcodes
Chavs 3 -1 Watford
Palace 3-2 Mancs
Leicester 3-1 Saints
Pool 2-0 Wolves
City 4-0 Villa
Norwich 1-3 Spuds
Arsenal 2 – 1 Everton
Brentford 0 – 2 Leeds
Brighton 1 – 2 West Ham
Burnley 1 – 0 Newcastle
Chelsea 3 – 0 Watford
Crystal Palace 1 – 2 Man Utd
Leicester 2 – 0 Southampton
Liverpool 4 – 0 Wolves
Man City 4– 1 Aston Villa
Norwich 2–1 Spurs
Arsenal 4-1 Everton
Brentford 1-2Leeds
Brighton 1-2 West Ham
Burnley 2-1 Newcastle
Chelsea 2-1 Watford
Palace 2-1 Man Utd
Leicester 2-1 Saints
Liverpool 2-1 Wolves
Man City 3-1 Aston Villa
Norwich 2-1Spurs
Arsenal 3-1 Everton
Brentford 2-1 Leeds
Brighton 2-1 Hammers
Burnley 1-2 Newcastle
Chelsea 2-0 Watford
Palace 2-1 Man U
Leicester 2-1 Southampton
Liverpool 3-0 Wolves
Man City 4-0 Villa
Norwich 2-2 spurs
Arsenal 3-0 Toffees
Brentford 1-3 Leeds
Brighton 2-1 Hammers
Burnley 1-3 Barcodes
Chelsea 3-0 Watford
Palace 2-1 Mancs
Leicester 2-0 Saints
Liverpool 3-1 Wolves
City 3-0 Villa
Norwich 3-2 Spuds
Arsenal 2-1 Everton
Brentford 2-2 Leeds
Brighton 1 -2 West Ham
Burnley 1 -1 Newcastle
Chelsea 3-0 Watford
Palace 2-1 ManU
Leicester 2-1 Soton
Liverpool 2-1 Wolves
ManC 4-1 Villa
Norwich 2-2 Spuds