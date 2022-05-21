Dan’s EPL Predictions – Can Arsenal get a last day miracle?

Just Arsenal have their own title to be decided on the final day with Kev82 starting the day with an 8-point advantage.

I think players were guilty of predicting with their hearts last weekend and not their heads, and it will be interesting if that continues this weekend?

E.g., how many pick a Norwich win?

Dan Kit is the defending Champion who I know was impressed with the trophy I sent him last year.

Winner gets a trophy and an Arsenal shirt (if you don’t want the shirt, I will send to a charity of your choice)

Remember the top 32 qualify for our World Cup at Xmas, 9 points separate the final qualification position and 37th on the table

Can I take the opportunity to thank everyone for participating this season and helping this site continue to grow?

Arsenal 1-1 Everton

The atmosphere at the Emirates will depend on the news that emerges from Carrow Road.

If at any point, we hear that Norwich are winning we will up the pace and win this game.

If you think (like me) that Spurs will get three points, then this becomes a dead match, and we will go through the motions.

One advantage we have is that Everton don’t need to get a result anymore which for long periods on Thursday seemed would be the case.

I like the Toffees as a club, and rate Lampard both as a player and now a young manager, but a club their size having a pitch invasion to celebrate barely avoiding relegation is one of the most pathetic things I have witnessed this campaign.

Brentford 0-1 Leeds

Like a lot of fixtures this Sunday, your point of view might be dictated to by what goes on elsewhere.

Leeds have to better Burnley’s result to survive so their fate is not in their own hands.

How do the visitors react if they hear after an hour that the Clarets are comfortably winning?

I though think the scoreline at Turf Moor will be level which should give the visitors motivation.

Brighton 2-2 West Ham

West Ham are guaranteed another European adventure next season, it just depends which competition they are in?

They need to win and hope Man United fail to get a victory at Palace.

Brighton play a good brand of football but simply don’t always take their chances, so this should be entertaing at the Amex.

Burnley 1-1 Newcastle

Given their struggles this season, for Burnley to get to the final day and be in control of their own destiny is impressive.

If you had offered them the scenario that they would have a home game left to play where they could lose and still stay up, they would have bitten your hand off.

Eddie Howe showed against us though that he won’t tolerate his players ‘being on holiday’, so Leeds can trust that the Toon will make this a hard encounter.

Chelsea 2-0 Watford

One of the few fixtures with nothing at stake.

I’ll go for a routine Chelsea victory.

Most likely Roy Hodgson’s last game in the topflight?

Palace 1-1 Man United

It sums up how bad Man United have been that they reached a stage where they need a win to guarantee 6th!

If they draw and West Ham win, Man United will play in the UEFA Conference which would be a reflection of how poor they have been.

Either way Man United will look very different come August.

Leicester 3-1 Saints

In an inconsistent season the Foxes are at least ending the campaign on good form.

The Saints have won one League game in 11….against us of course.

Liverpool 2-0 Wolves

Liverpool have to win and hope Man City don’t.

Both teams deserve huge credit for dealing with the pressure of simply having to win every week.

Put it like this, the Reds have won every Prem fixture since January 2nd, drawing only 2, losing 0….yet might finish 2nd!

The earlier the home sides break the deadlock at Anfield and the Etihad the more comfortable their respective afternoons.

If there is an upset, it will be down to one of the top 2 having one of those days where they can’t score.

That’s more likely though to happen to City not Liverpool.

The atmosphere from the Kop will overpower Wolves.

Man City 3-1 Aston Villa

There is irony that only Steven Gerrard can win Liverpool the title now.

Meanwhile Villa fans would love to be the team that stop Jack Grealish from lifting his first trophy.

So, there are plenty of narratives on offer.

Of course, if you had to put money on the line, you would go for a home win, yet you sense City will make this complicated.

If they had scored their penalty at West Ham, their afternoon would be so much more comfortable.

One more twist along the way but eventually the Champions will get over the line.

Norwich 2-3 Spurs

It would very Spursy to throw away this golden opportunity to qualify for the Champions League.

Even by their standards though, I just can’t see them losing to the basement boys who have won 5 fixtures all season.

Maybe if a draw was enough, I would have hope.

They will make it harder than it should be and give us false hope for a while.

Just can’t see the Canaries defence stopping Kane and Son.

Top 32 qualify for the World Cup

LAST WEEK’S RESULTS

Kev 82-247

Gotanidea 239

Rob 49- 236

Kenya 001- 228

Terrah 223

Turbo 223

Matthew 222

HH 221

Prince 220

Ackshay 219

Goonersia 219

J Gunner 218

Declan 217

DKit 217

Dotash 216

I 214

Adiva 213

Samson A 210

Sue 209

Sid 209

Toney 208

Me 207

Okobino 204

Easy Guys 201

Edu 198

Phenom 196

Stephanie 188

Sue P 188

Dunchirado 185

Tom 183

SJ181

Yayo 180

Khadi 179

MTG 175

KTyson 175

Rusty 174

Sagie 171

Eblaze 168

Admin 166

loose cannon 166

Seroti 158

Kobin 156

Splendid 151

Adajim 147

Uzil Ozil 146

Dendrite 142

Tayo 141

Mambo 131

Shakir 121

Famochi 108

Zeek 102

Die hard 93

Jo Gunz 91