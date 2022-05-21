Arsenal News Arsenal opinion

Dan’s EPL Predictions – Can Arsenal get a last day miracle?

Just Arsenal have their own title to be decided on the final day with Kev82 starting the day with an 8-point advantage.

I think players were guilty of predicting with their hearts last weekend and not their heads, and it will be interesting if that continues this weekend?

E.g., how many pick a Norwich win?

Dan Kit is the defending Champion who I know was impressed with the trophy I sent him last year.

Winner gets a trophy and an Arsenal shirt (if you don’t want the shirt, I will send to a charity of your choice)

Remember the top 32 qualify for our World Cup at Xmas, 9 points separate the final qualification position and 37th on the table

Can I take the opportunity to thank everyone for participating this season and helping this site continue to grow?

Arsenal 1-1 Everton

The atmosphere at the Emirates will depend on the news that emerges from Carrow Road.

If at any point, we hear that Norwich are winning we will up the pace and win this game.

If you think (like me) that Spurs will get three points, then this becomes a dead match, and we will go through the motions.

One advantage we have is that Everton don’t need to get a result anymore which for long periods on Thursday seemed would be the case.

I like the Toffees as a club, and rate Lampard both as a player and now a young manager, but a club their size having a pitch invasion to celebrate barely avoiding relegation is one of the most pathetic things I have witnessed this campaign.

Brentford 0-1 Leeds

Like a lot of fixtures this Sunday, your point of view might be dictated to by what goes on elsewhere.

Leeds have to better Burnley’s result to survive so their fate is not in their own hands.

How do the visitors react if they hear after an hour that the Clarets are comfortably winning?

I though think the scoreline at Turf Moor will be level which should give the visitors motivation.

 

Brighton 2-2 West Ham

West Ham are guaranteed another European adventure next season, it just depends which competition they are in?

They need to win and hope Man United fail to get a victory at Palace.

Brighton play a good brand of football but simply don’t always take their chances, so this should be entertaing at the Amex.

 

Burnley 1-1 Newcastle

Given their struggles this season, for Burnley to get to the final day and be in control of their own destiny is impressive.

If you had offered them the scenario that they would have a home game left to play where they could lose and still stay up, they would have bitten your hand off.

Eddie Howe showed against us though that he won’t tolerate his players ‘being on holiday’, so Leeds can trust that the Toon will make this a hard encounter.

 

Chelsea 2-0 Watford

One of the few fixtures with nothing at stake.

I’ll go for a routine Chelsea victory.

Most likely Roy Hodgson’s last game in the topflight?

 

Palace 1-1 Man United

It sums up how bad Man United have been that they reached a stage where they need a win to guarantee 6th!

If they draw and West Ham win, Man United will play in the UEFA Conference which would be a reflection of how poor they have been.

Either way Man United will look very different come August.

 

Leicester 3-1 Saints

In an inconsistent season the Foxes are at least ending the campaign on good form.

The Saints have won one League game in 11….against us of course.

 

Liverpool 2-0 Wolves

Liverpool have to win and hope Man City don’t.

Both teams deserve huge credit for dealing with the pressure of simply having to win every week.

Put it like this, the Reds have won every Prem fixture since January 2nd, drawing only 2, losing 0….yet might finish 2nd!

The earlier the home sides break the deadlock at Anfield and the Etihad the more comfortable their respective afternoons.

If there is an upset, it will be down to one of the top 2 having one of those days where they can’t score.

That’s more likely though to happen to City not Liverpool.

The atmosphere from the Kop will overpower Wolves.

 

Man City 3-1 Aston Villa

There is irony that only Steven Gerrard can win Liverpool the title now.

Meanwhile Villa fans would love to be the team that stop Jack Grealish from lifting his first trophy.

So, there are plenty of narratives on offer.

Of course, if you had to put money on the line, you would go for a home win, yet you sense City will make this complicated.

If they had scored their penalty at West Ham, their afternoon would be so much more comfortable.

One more twist along the way but eventually the Champions will get over the line.

 

Norwich 2-3 Spurs

It would very Spursy to throw away this golden opportunity to qualify for the Champions League.

Even by their standards though, I just can’t see them losing to the basement boys who have won 5 fixtures all season.

Maybe if a draw was enough, I would have hope.

They will make it harder than it should be and give us false hope for a while.

Just can’t see the Canaries defence stopping Kane and Son.

 

Top 32 qualify for the World Cup

LAST WEEK’S RESULTS

Kev 82-247
Gotanidea 239
Rob 49- 236
Kenya 001- 228
Terrah 223
Turbo 223
Matthew 222
HH 221
Prince 220
Ackshay 219
Goonersia 219
J Gunner 218
Declan 217
DKit 217
Dotash 216
I 214
Adiva 213
Samson A 210
Sue 209
Sid 209
Toney 208
Me 207
Okobino 204
Easy Guys 201
Edu 198
Phenom 196
Stephanie 188
Sue P 188
Dunchirado 185
Tom 183
SJ181
Yayo 180
Khadi 179
MTG 175
KTyson 175
Rusty 174
Sagie 171
Eblaze 168
Admin 166
loose cannon 166
Seroti 158
Kobin 156
Splendid 151
Adajim 147
Uzil Ozil 146
Dendrite 142
Tayo 141
Mambo 131
Shakir 121
Famochi 108
Zeek 102
Die hard 93
Jo Gunz 91

29 Comments

  1. Arsenal 1-0 Toffees
    Brentford 2-1 Leeds
    Brighton 1-2 Hammers
    Burnley 1-2 Barcodes
    Chavs 3-0 Watford
    Palace 1-1 Mancs
    Leicester 2-0 Saints
    Scousers 2-0 Wolves
    City 3-0 Villa
    Norwich 0-2 Spuds

    1. Arsenal 2-0 Everton
      Brentford 3-0 Leeds
      Brighton 1-1 West Ham
      Burnley0-2 Newcastle
      Chelsea 4-0 Watford
      Palace 1-3 Man Utd
      Leicester 2-1 Southampton
      Liverpool 4-0 wolves
      Man City 4-0 villa
      Norwich 0-3 spuds

  2. May the best man/woman win!

    I agree with an Arsenal Everton draw. Even though they are safe Lampard would love to hang a nail into out CL exodus coffin of that you can be sure and he would like his team to relax and play well to show the world that Everton (the pool) isn’t just about pitch invasions and thuggery..

    As for the spuds they will spank deflated and relegated Norwich and we will be playing midweek Europa league matches next season. We had a multitude of chances and we blew them. Just weren’t good enough.

    Aside from a cash injection for taking part we would have struggled anyhow as that just isn’t our level. Seems we are doomed to live in the shadows of other london clubs in respect to top tier European trophies. 🏆

  3. Arsenal 1-0 Everton
    Brentford 1-2 Leeds
    Brighton 1-3 West Ham
    Burnley 2-0 Newcastle
    Chelsea 3-0 Watford
    Palace 0-2 Man Utd
    Leicester 2-0 Saints
    Liverpool 3-0 Wolves
    Man City 3-0 Aston Villa
    Norwich 0-3 Spurs

    1. Arsenal 1-1 Everton
      Brentford 3-1 Leeds
      Brighton 2-1 West Ham
      Burnley 1-2 Newcastle
      Chelsea 3-0 Watford
      Palace 2-1 Man Utd
      Leicester 2-0 Saints
      Liverpool 3-0 Wolves
      Man City 3-0 Aston Villa
      Norwich 0-3 Spurs

      1. Arsenal 1-0 Everton
        Brentford 2-0 Leeds
        Brighton 1-2 West Ham
        Burnley 1-1 Newcastle
        Chelsea 2-0 Watford
        Palace 1-2 ManU
        Leicester 3-0 Saints
        Liverpool 3-1 Wolves
        City 2-1 Villa
        Norwich 1-3 Spurs

  4. Are we wearing next seasons strip against Everton? Nice advertising if we are.

    Supposedly back in talks with Melo too

      1. Strangely I am lol
        Although I often get away instead of home
        Only so much you can do with red and white

  5. So last week I was on 231 points and this week,I’m on 223 points….what was my offense and why is the fine that much?????😃😃…. honestly, it’s annoying because it happens to me too much that I don’t want to believe it’s a mistake 🚶🚶

  6. Before I fill in my predictions I want to thank you Dan for your hard work in making this such fun to do and the work involved in checking the points each week must be phenomenal.
    Wherever I finish, I look forward to having another go next season

  7. I’m on 233 points….. I’m in the top four,I’d never bottle that 🤣🤣
    Arsenal 2 Vs 1 Everton
    Brentford 2 Vs 1 Leeds
    Brighton 1 Vs 2 West ham
    Burnley 1 Vs 2 Newcastle
    Chelsea 2 Vs 0 Watford
    Crystal palace 1 Vs 2 man United
    Leicester city 2 Vs 1 Southampton
    Liverpool 2 Vs 0 wolves
    Man city 2 Vs 1 Aston villa
    Norwich 0 Vs 2 Tottenham

  8. Arsenal 2 – 1 Everton
    Brentford 2 – 1 Leeds
    Brighton 1 – 1 West Ham
    Burnley 1 – 1 Newcastle
    Chelsea 2 – 0 Watford
    Crystal P 1 – 1 Man. United
    Leicester 2 – 1 Southampton
    Leicester 2 – 1 Wolves
    Man City 3 – 0 Aston Villa
    Norwich 1 – 3 Tottenham

  9. Best of luck Kev82. Your now down the home straight, so don’t do an Arsenal and crumble under pressure😳😲😟. I thought Dan Kit would have been closer to you as well as the 2 Sues(Sue and Sue P). Well done also to Dan Smith for keeping this competition up and running. I don’t play it, but take great interest in it. The World Cup will be tougher to with scores. I can see Argentina 🇦🇷 and England 🇬🇧 there abouts in the semi finals as too Brazil 🇧🇷 and Spain🇪🇸, with my beloved Germany 🇩🇪 being the dark horses 🐎. May the force be with you peeps 😉 😀

  10. Arsenal 2-0 Everton
    Brentford 1-2 Leeds
    Brighton 0-2 westham
    Burnely 2-1 Newcastle
    Chelsea 2-0 Watford
    Palace 0-0 man u
    Leicester 1-2 soton
    Liverpool 1-1 wolves
    Man City 3-0 villa
    Norwich 1-3 spurs

  11. Arsenal 2-0 Everton
    Brentford 1-2 Leeds
    Brighton 2-2 westham
    Burnely 1-2 Newcastle
    Chelsea 3-0 Watford
    Palace 1-0 man u
    Leicester 2-1 soton
    Liverpool 3-1 wolves
    Man City 3-0 villa
    Norwich 1-2 spurs

    1. Arsenal 2-0 Everton
      Brentford 1-2 Leeds
      Brighton 2-1 westham
      Burnely 1-1 Newcastle
      Chelsea 3-0 Watford
      Palace 2-1 Man U
      Leicester 2-1 Southampton
      Liverpool 3-1 wolves
      Man City 3-0 villa
      Norwich 2-1 Spursy

  12. Arsenal 1-1 Everton
    Brentford 3-2 Leeds
    Brighton 1-1 West Ham
    Burnley 1-0 Newcastle
    Chelsea 2-2 Watford
    Palace 2-1 ManU
    Leicester 3-0 Southampton
    Liverpool 3-1 Wolves
    ManC 4-0 Villa
    Norwich 0-5 Spurs

  13. Arsenal 2 – 1 Everton
    Brentford 0 – 2 Leeds
    Brighton 1 – 2 West Ham
    Burnley 1 – 0 Newcastle
    Chelsea 3 – 0 Watford
    Crystal Palace 1 – 2 Man Utd
    Leicester 2 – 0 Southampton
    Liverpool 3 – 0 Wolves
    Man City 3 – 1 Aston Villa
    Norwich 1 – 3 Spurs

  14. Arsenal 3-1 Everton
    Brentford 2-2 Leeds
    Brighton 2-2 westham
    Burnley 1-1 Newcastle
    Chelsea 3-1 Watford
    Palace 2-2 Man u
    Leicester 2-1 Southampton
    Liverpool 2-0 wolves
    Man City 3-1 Aston Villa
    Norwich 1-3 Spurs
    God help Prince 🙏🙏.

  15. Arsenal 3 – 1 Toffees
    Brentford 2-1 Leeds
    Brighton 1-2 Hammers
    Burnley 2-1 Barcodes
    Chavs 3 -1 Watford
    Palace 3-2 Mancs
    Leicester 3-1 Saints
    Pool 2-0 Wolves
    City 4-0 Villa
    Norwich 1-3 Spuds

  16. Arsenal 2 – 1 Everton
    Brentford 0 – 2 Leeds
    Brighton 1 – 2 West Ham
    Burnley 1 – 0 Newcastle
    Chelsea 3 – 0 Watford
    Crystal Palace 1 – 2 Man Utd
    Leicester 2 – 0 Southampton
    Liverpool 4 – 0 Wolves
    Man City 4– 1 Aston Villa
    Norwich 2–1 Spurs

    1. Arsenal 4-1 Everton
      Brentford 1-2Leeds
      Brighton 1-2 West Ham
      Burnley 2-1 Newcastle
      Chelsea 2-1 Watford
      Palace 2-1 Man Utd
      Leicester 2-1 Saints
      Liverpool 2-1 Wolves
      Man City 3-1 Aston Villa
      Norwich 2-1Spurs

  17. Arsenal 3-1 Everton
    Brentford 2-1 Leeds
    Brighton 2-1 Hammers
    Burnley 1-2 Newcastle
    Chelsea 2-0 Watford
    Palace 2-1 Man U
    Leicester 2-1 Southampton
    Liverpool 3-0 Wolves
    Man City 4-0 Villa
    Norwich 2-2 spurs

  18. Arsenal 3-0 Toffees
    Brentford 1-3 Leeds
    Brighton 2-1 Hammers
    Burnley 1-3 Barcodes
    Chelsea 3-0 Watford
    Palace 2-1 Mancs
    Leicester 2-0 Saints
    Liverpool 3-1 Wolves
    City 3-0 Villa
    Norwich 3-2 Spuds

  19. Arsenal 2-1 Everton
    Brentford 2-2 Leeds
    Brighton 1 -2 West Ham
    Burnley 1 -1 Newcastle
    Chelsea 3-0 Watford
    Palace 2-1 ManU
    Leicester 2-1 Soton
    Liverpool 2-1 Wolves
    ManC 4-1 Villa
    Norwich 2-2 Spuds

