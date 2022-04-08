Arsenal News Arsenal opinion

Dan’s EPL Predictions – Can Arsenal get back on track against Brighton?

Arsenal produced a performance Monday that I was always fearing, that maybe after wins at Wolves and Villa, I was being convinced we had moved on from our inconsistency.

With 4th spot up for grabs and what that would mean for the club, it’s inexcusable at this stage of the season for any Gunner to show up for a fixture and not have the appetite. The manner of defeat at Selhurst Park is a reminder that with the youngest squad in the division, we might lack the leadership to handle the pressure. 

Our destiny remains in our own hands but 4 out of our last 9 games are against those in the top 7, meaning we are going to have to most likely get results at the Lane or the Bridge. 

There is also the small matter of a game which could go a long way to deciding the title? 

Newcastle 1-0 Wolves  

Think it’s harsh to accuse the Toon of being on holiday after a few defeats. 

Eddie Howe has improved their home form and a live game under the flood lights against Wolves, I fancy them.

Everton 2-2 Man United  

In a strange kind of way this isn’t a bad game for Everton. Which is reflective of how bad Man United have become. 

The visitors are flaky enough, where you can’t guarantee they will show up and battle, yet still a big enough scalp that I think the Goodison faithful will realise their boys need some support. 

Confidence is so low; it would be counterproductive for home fans to turn on their own, and it might suit Frank Lampard’s men to be underdogs for the afternoon. 

 Arsenal 1-0 Brighton  

Mikel Arteta can’t dwell on Monday, he has to get his players to look at the positives, which is our fate is in our own hands. 

With the fixtures we have left though, we can’t afford to drop any silly points which makes this a nervous afternoon 

I’m still not convinced we have the mentality to cope with those nerves, but the Emirates has been brilliant at sticking with the players this season and can help us get over the line on Saturday.

Saints 2-2 Chelsea  

So suddenly Chelsea have conceded 7 goals at the Bridge in 2 games, making mistakes uncharacteristic for them. 

They have enough experience not to allow a wobble turn into a crisis and will regroup for their FA Cup Semi Final. 

In the short term though, this is a nightmare fixture after the week they have had. 

The Saints are high energy, and the visitors might be jaded physically and mentally.  

Watford 1-3 Leeds  

Getting close to a last chance for Watford. 

Win and they will be 5 points behind Leeds with a game in hand, lose and the gap is an untenable 11 points. 

Roy Hodgson has never set up the Hornets to go out and win games, so they might be out of their comfort zone. 

 Villa 1-1 Spurs  

I said for weeks, I don’t have the faith Arsenal have the mentality to qualify for the Champions League. 

Then I watch our rivals and I become more confident. 

If we beat Brighton, we send Spurs to Villa Park in a must win situation. You can’t trust the visitors in that scenario.  

Brentford 2-1 West Ham 

I think it’s only natural that West Ham will have one eye on the 2nd leg of their Europa League quarter final and that will have an impact here. 

Leicester 0-1 Palace  

Like West Ham, Leicester might have one eye on their European 2nd leg. 

Vieira again showed Monday why he could be a future Arsenal boss. 

Every player understands his ethos and knows what his job is. 

Funny how Palace celebrated a 3-0 winl ess enthusiastically than when we drew with them 2-2 at the Emirates… 

 Norwich 0-0 Burnley  

You can’t underestimate how huge Burnley’s win was over Everton was. 

At 2-2, their campaign was on life support, now they are breathing again. 

Yet they are not used to being in a position of expecting to win which brings different pressure going to Norwich. 

Man City 1-1 Liverpool. 

Real simple, the winner takes control of the title race, the loser is mentally scarred. 

Both managers won’t play for a draw. 

So much at stake that I’m sitting on the fence.   

  1. Newcastle 2-1 Wolves Everton 1-2 Man u Arsenal 1-0 Brighton Southampton 1-2 Chelsea Watford 1-0 Leeds united A.villa 1-3 Tottenham Brentford 2-1 West ham Leicester 1-1 C.palace Norwich 0-1 Burnley Man city 1-1 Liverpool

