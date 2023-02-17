Dan’s EPL Predictions – Can Arsenal get back to winning ways at Aston Villa?

It feels strange to write off Arsenal’s title chances when our destiny is still in our own hands.

Joint points at the top of the table, if we were to win our game in hand we would be three points clear of Man City.

Yet in the last three games the pressure has clearly got to us.

Forget the results but the performances have been echoes of last season when we went missing when it really mattered.

Calling me names by the way doesn’t change the reality in front of you.

There is nothing in our last 4 fixtures to suggest we can maintain our challenge.

If we can survive the next two tricky away trips, 4 out of our next 5 fixtures will be at the Emiraittes.

Of course the only way to rebuild confidence is to get that win………

Villa 1-0 Arsenal

This is what Gary Neville meant when he said this title race can quickly get away from Arsenal and how we could yet end up behind City by a large margain.

It’s why Wednesday was such a blow mentally. A win would have put us six points clear with a game In hand, now we have to go to Villa Park under must win conditions. Trips to the King Power, City Ground, St James, Anfield, etc, will also be with the notion that even a draw is not good enough.

There’s zero evidence in the last two weeks to prove we can cope with that.

Brentford 3-1 Palace

Brentford are the in form team in the country.

The nature of their equaliser against us overshadowed how well they played.

They play good football but also have a physical presence .

Brighton 1-0 Fulham

Brighton can play well without having that added quality in the final third.

Fulham are made of sterner stuff away from home compared to previous seasons.

A moment of magic can decide a tight encounter.

Chelsea 2-0 Saints

Chelsea are playing like a group of individuals relying on a solo moment of brilliance rather then having a plan.

If they could hand pick any opposition to come at the Bridge it would be the Saints.

You knew after last weekend it was the end for Nathan Jones. There is such a thing in how you lose a game.

If you can’t beat Wolves with 10 men when your winning, then that’s the moment your players lose the remaining confidence they had.

Everton 3-0 Leeds

Leed’s shortlist for a new boss seems to be managers with zero knowledge of English Football.

The irony being is they face a team who might prove to then why it’s best to hire someone who knows all about this division.

While some got slightly carried away with the notion that Everton were suddenly going to rock up at Anfield and play free flowing football, the Sean Dyche affect does mean Goodison will now be an intimidating place for visitors.

Relegation could be decided by Everton’s more agrresive recruitment process.

Forest 0-1 City

Remember when Pep was harsh towards his players after they beat Spurs 4-2? How he dismissed their title chances?

How he acted like we were on a level his side just couldn’t compete with?

He knew what he was doing with every word. He can now address his players as League leaders while reminding them that they havn’t been at their best all season.

There are even some who suggested that Haaland has made them worse!

That’s the most outrageous statement I have heard this campaign.

Any other point this season I would call this a banana skin for the Champions. Yet having done the hard work in midweek I can’t see them allowing themselves to lose focus at the weekend.

Either way they will be motivated by the score line at Villa Park

Wolves 1-0 Cherries

A draw with Newcastle gives the Cherries a platform to build on.

Play like that every week and they have a chance.

Yet they have this habit of playing well but finding a way not to win. That will continue here.

Newcastle 1-0 Liverpool

A massive week for Newcastle. A chance to go 12 points clear of Liverpool before a cup final at Wembley.

It shows how the direction of these two clubs have changed, that it’s the first time in years that the Toon would be the favourites to win this fixture.

Man United 2-2 Leicester

Like us, Man United’s progress is apparent .

Like us though they are not ready to substain a title challenge .

They have a silly result in them.

A suddenly free scoring Foxes can get a result and will be a headache for us the following weekend

Spurs 3-1 West Ham

One of the hardest teams to predict are Spurs as we don’t know which will show up. One week they are beating the Champions , the next they are conceding 4 at the King Power.

Attack should be too much for West Ham’s defence though.

Conte’s health issue add to the reasons why you can see him moving back to Italy full time very soon.

LAST WEEK’S TABLE

Sid 161

Terrah 159

IGL 156

SJ 156

GB 155

JRA 155

J gunner 153

Matthew 152

Die hard 149

HH 149

Prince 148

MTG 145

Phenom 145

Rob 49- 145

I 144

Anti virus 143

Toney 143

Dendrite 142

Zeek 142

Longbenark 140

Gundown 137

Loose cannon 136

Onyango 135

Misgana 134

Ackshay 133

Stephanie 133

Dan kit 130

Gotanidea 128

Labass 128

Yayo 127

Sue P 126

Okobino 124

Taiwo 4321& 124

Me 124

Goonersia 123

Angelo 123

Tom 123

Kenya 001-120

Splendid 118

Dotash 115

TN Arsenal 114

Sagie 113

K Tyson 110

Drayton 108

Oluseyi 20- 108

Admin 107

Edu 107

Kuhepson 104

Dunchurado 104

Khadii 102

Ayan 101

E blaze 98

J gunz 94

Famochi 88

Chuck 86

NOAS 81

M wokoma 80

Baron 74

J Bauer 74

Uzil Ozil 72

J Moati 72

O Achiel 69

J legend 66

M leashim 65

Walidomy 65

JOA 57

Quincy 54

Adeybayo 50

Ba thea 45

Elsammy 45

Big slim 40

BME12- 37

Riveriosantos 33

Flash G 32

Olushorlar 29

Ruler system 28

Samson A 27

Arsha 23

Illiterate 23

Ruler System 20

Gogo

Adiva 19

Kobin 19

My name is Lehman 18

Lucia 18

Rusty 17

Zeus 16

OGHENE 16

Gibson Power 15

Bob 123 – 15

Easyguy 15

Dannie 15

Ishmael 14

Lima 13

K hristov 12

Adajim 11

Atangana 11

Koktafo 10

Stone 9

Lancydatguy 9

Royal Challenger 8

Mr Fox 8

M powson 8

Top 4 never again 8

St Joachim 8

S malah 7

Jeremy 7

True Gunner 7

Joebaba 6

Akota 6

Mide 6

VZ 6

Azeez omerah cole 6

Sws 6

Altaseb A – 5

Zig 5

Mide 5

Josiah 5

Kenneth 5

Kyambadde Sam 4

Anti Kev 4

Akuta George 4

Wenger ball 4

Emperor Augustus 4

Samuel Akinsola Adenosin 3

Classy Gunner 3

E Franklyn 3