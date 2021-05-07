Dan’s EPL Predictions – Can Arsenal get motivated for this depressing fixture?

Dan’s EPL Predictions

I can understand if Gooners are not in the mood to predict scores this weekend. I can empathise with those who just want the season to end. I have heard some say that maybe the protests affected the players.

Stop the excuses, The table doesn’t lie. 9th position suggests we are an inconsistent team and not as good as some fans suggest.

Now do you realise why back in Jan some were angry we sacrificed the FA Cup.

Villarreal are not a great team but controlled us over two legs, allowing us just 4 shots on target. There is no excuse to not have intensity in a semi-Final. I guess we have saved ourselves from a heartbreak of a repeat of Baku. The way we been playing we wouldn’t have beaten Man United.

Anyways, it looks like we will have to make our own entertainment….

So here are this weeks EPL Predictions

Leicester 1-0 Newcastle

Drawing when your 1-0 up against a 10-man Southampton would have felt like an opportunity missed.

So will not beating Newcastle who showed against us they have zero intention of playing some positive football just because they are safe.

The Foxes final three fixtures in the Prem are trips to Man City and Chelsea, then home to Spurs.

So they can avoid a lot of stress if they win on Friday night. It would then let them put all their focus into winning the FA Cup (by the way, why is that not the last game of the domestic calendar this year?). The pressure is getting to them, but they should have enough to get over the line at home to the Toon.

Leeds 1-3 Spurs

We know Leeds are ‘you play we play‘, which sometimes works, but against the top teams has also seen the odd drubbing.

Spurs haven’t played like a top team this season but still have Son, Kane and Bale (who seems have saved his energy for the run in to force another loan deal?) I’ll go for Spurs simply as they need the points more. A win puts pressure on Chelsea before they go to City.

Man City 0-0 Chelsea

A preview of course of the Champions League Final. Although the pressure can’t be really compared.

City are in party mood knowing if they don’t win their worst case is to wait a few more days to be confirmed Champions. Pep might even rotate his squad.

Chelsea can’t afford to do tha,t as any slip up opens the door for the three below them. The Blues don’t have (on paper) a simple run in. By the way, a point for the visitors means Arsenal mathematically can’t finish top 4..

Sheffield United 1-0 Palace

This will be last on Match Of The Day. Roy Hodgson has kept the Eagles up for another year (not mathematically) and they now face a team at the bottom of the table on 17 points with only two wins in 34 games.

If ever there was a game for the visitors to let off the handbrake and express themselves this would be it. They won’t though, and I get if you’re a Palace fan why that is so frustrating.

Liverpool 2-0 Saints

For all their excuses, the reason the Champions are currently 7th is their failure to win these type of games at Anfield.

They most likely have to win their remaining 5 games to have a chance of qualifying for the Champions League so there is zero reason for any complacency this weekend, especially if before kick-off they watch Chelsea and/or Spurs drop points

I do wonder though, for a man who moans so much about fixture congestion, will Klopp mention that due to last Sundays protests, Liverpool have had a 14-day rest!

Wolves 1-2 Brighton

I’m glad Brighton are going to stay up. Unlike other sides near the bottom of the table they attempt to play the game the right way. You can never predict a Seagulls win with too much confidence as they can’t score scrappy goals, but when they get it right, they can score some beautiful ones.

Aston Villa 0-1 Man United

The irony that Man United fans are complaining about having to now play Liverpool two days after hosting Leicester which is two days after a trip to Villa Park. That’s three games in Six days.

Not happy with that?

This reminds me on ‘Liar Liar’ when a criminal rings his lawyer for legal advice. Jim Carey’s advice? ‘Stop breaking the law asshole !!!!’

West Ham 1-2 Everton

West Ham fans are right to point out that they have a kinder run in (on paper) then their top 4 rivals, especially with David Moyes sending out the Hammers seemingly intent on all-out attack. Yet their fixture list might not mean anything if they don’t win here.

If I’m correct that Chelsea drop points on the Saturday, then that opens the door on the Sunday. It also means huge pressure. What I have learnt about both West Ham and Everton in the race for Europe is they don’t cope well when there is an expectation to win.

Arsenal 1-0 West Brom

I envisage protests outside the stadium. Meanwhile the visitors could be relegated before the kick off.

You can’t get more of a depressing fixture then this. How the heck does Arteta motivate his players for this game, three days after being knocked out of Europe? We could win 7-0 and it wouldn’t change the depressing feeling around the club.

Everyone knew for a while that as soon as we exited the Europa League this squad would go down as our worst one in decades. And on course to be the first Arsenal team to not be in Europe for 25 years.

We will win but who cares.

I just want the season to end…

Fulham 0-1 Burnley

Fulham have to win to cling on to an outside chance of staying up.The irony being that what they have lacked is the game management and experience of the visitors. This fixture suits Sean Dyche.

He will play on the oppositions anxiety, stay in the game and steal the points.

Last week’s JUSTARSENAL Predictions Table

After being top for so long, Dan Kit’s lead has been cut down to only 7 points by Highbury Hero. Declan, Sue and Dunchirado could equally be one good weekend away from putting on late pressure.

In the race for the Euro spots, 10 points separates 21st-27th so anything can happen.

For complete transparency, from this point we will predict all games including midweek fixtures.

If commitments means you feel you can’t wait for me to submit my article, email me (admin has details) or go to my Instagram at @dandestiny87.

Also I will be casting future polls on teams or flops of the season, so start having a think about those.

I started an Instagram account where I will submit my articles.

I’m hoping that will get us even more players next season.

So if you are late with predictions or just want to chat, follow me….

Follow me at dandestiny87

LATEST EPL PREDICTIONS TABLE

The Top 24 qualify for Euros

Dan Kit 195

Highbury Hero 188

Declan 186

Sue 184

Dunchirado 181

Edu 175

Iykmatt 172

Samson 167

Buchu 167

SJ 166

Terrah 166

Me 164

Khadii 164

Shakir 162

Joe gunner 155

Davars 154

Okobino 153

Sagie 151

Easy Guys 150

Dotash 147

Sid 141

Admin 136

Phenom 136

Dhoni 134

…………………………………..,……………,,,,.

Kenya 001- 133

Rusty 132

Herbz 131

Ernie Blaze 129

EM 119

MTG 120

SUE P 120

EM 119

BT 112

KSTIX 111

FFO 110

KEV 82-110

I – 106

Tom 99

Arsha 96

Olushorlar 96

Ackshay 94

Famochi 89

Prince 84

Instooments 80

Toney 76

006 – 71

Toney 65

Classy Gunner 58

Splendid 53

Mambo 52

Once Great 52

Baron 51

Innit 48

Uzi Ozil 47

Gibson Power 45

Kelvin 23- 43

Jimmy Bauer 38

Ash 32

Anie 25

Babasola 25

Gunner Rey 24

Frank Brady 24

Bob 22

S Emirates 20

Quincy Okereke 19

Gunner 4 life 19

Illiterate 16

Vinod 16

Sean 14

Jay 13

Adamjim 13

Musa 12

Third Man jw 12

Pepe 11

Nuisance 10

Elvis 10

Ben The Gooner 10

CW – 9

Seroti – 8

Good luck peeps

Dan