Dan’s EPL Predictions – Can Arsenal get motivated for this depressing fixture?

Dan’s EPL Predictions
I can understand if Gooners are not in the mood to predict scores this weekend. I can empathise with those who just want the season to end. I have heard some say that maybe the protests affected the players.
Stop the excuses, The table doesn’t lie. 9th position suggests we are an inconsistent team and not as good as some fans suggest.
Now do you realise why back in Jan some were angry we sacrificed the FA Cup.
Villarreal are not a great team but controlled us over two legs, allowing us just 4 shots on target. There is no excuse to not have intensity in a semi-Final. I guess we have saved ourselves from a heartbreak of a repeat of Baku. The way we been playing we wouldn’t have beaten Man United.
Anyways, it looks like we will have to make our own entertainment….
So here are this weeks EPL Predictions
Leicester 1-0 Newcastle
Drawing when your 1-0 up against a 10-man Southampton would have felt like an opportunity missed.
So will not beating Newcastle who showed against us they have zero intention of playing some positive football just because they are safe.
The Foxes final three fixtures in the Prem are trips to Man City and Chelsea, then home to Spurs.
So they can avoid a lot of stress if they win on Friday night. It would then let them put all their focus into winning the FA Cup (by the way, why is that not the last game of the domestic calendar this year?). The pressure is getting to them, but they should have enough to get over the line at home to the Toon.
Leeds 1-3 Spurs
We know Leeds are ‘you play we play‘, which sometimes works, but against the top teams has also seen the odd drubbing.
Spurs haven’t played like a top team this season but still have Son, Kane and Bale (who seems have saved his energy for the run in to force another loan deal?) I’ll go for Spurs simply as they need the points more. A win puts pressure on Chelsea before they go to City.
Man City 0-0 Chelsea
A preview of course of the Champions League Final. Although the pressure can’t be really compared.
City are in party mood knowing if they don’t win their worst case is to wait a few more days to be confirmed Champions. Pep might even rotate his squad.
Chelsea can’t afford to do tha,t as any slip up opens the door for the three below them. The Blues don’t have (on paper) a simple run in. By the way, a point for the visitors means Arsenal mathematically can’t finish top 4..
Sheffield United 1-0 Palace
This will be last on Match Of The Day. Roy Hodgson has kept the Eagles up for another year (not mathematically) and they now face a team at the bottom of the table on 17 points with only two wins in 34 games.
If ever there was a game for the visitors to let off the handbrake and express themselves this would be it. They won’t though, and I get if you’re a Palace fan why that is so frustrating.
Liverpool 2-0 Saints
For all their excuses, the reason the Champions are currently 7th is their failure to win these type of games at Anfield.
They most likely have to win their remaining 5 games to have a chance of qualifying for the Champions League so there is zero reason for any complacency this weekend, especially if before kick-off they watch Chelsea and/or Spurs drop points
I do wonder though, for a man who moans so much about fixture congestion, will Klopp mention that due to last Sundays protests, Liverpool have had a 14-day rest!
Wolves 1-2 Brighton
I’m glad Brighton are going to stay up. Unlike other sides near the bottom of the table they attempt to play the game the right way. You can never predict a Seagulls win with too much confidence as they can’t score scrappy goals, but when they get it right, they can score some beautiful ones.
Aston Villa 0-1 Man United
The irony that Man United fans are complaining about having to now play Liverpool two days after hosting Leicester which is two days after a trip to Villa Park. That’s three games in Six days.
Not happy with that?
This reminds me on ‘Liar Liar’ when a criminal rings his lawyer for legal advice. Jim Carey’s advice? ‘Stop breaking the law asshole !!!!’
West Ham 1-2 Everton
West Ham fans are right to point out that they have a kinder run in (on paper) then their top 4 rivals, especially with David Moyes sending out the Hammers seemingly intent on all-out attack. Yet their fixture list might not mean anything if they don’t win here.
If I’m correct that Chelsea drop points on the Saturday, then that opens the door on the Sunday. It also means huge pressure. What I have learnt about both West Ham and Everton in the race for Europe is they don’t cope well when there is an expectation to win.
Arsenal 1-0 West Brom
I envisage protests outside the stadium. Meanwhile the visitors could be relegated before the kick off.
You can’t get more of a depressing fixture then this. How the heck does Arteta motivate his players for this game, three days after being knocked out of Europe? We could win 7-0 and it wouldn’t change the depressing feeling around the club.
Everyone knew for a while that as soon as we exited the Europa League this squad would go down as our worst one in decades. And on course to be the first Arsenal team to not be in Europe for 25 years.
We will win but who cares.
I just want the season to end…
Fulham 0-1 Burnley
Fulham have to win to cling on to an outside chance of staying up.The irony being that what they have lacked is the game management and experience of the visitors. This fixture suits Sean Dyche.
He will play on the oppositions anxiety, stay in the game and steal the points.
Last week’s JUSTARSENAL Predictions Table
After being top for so long, Dan Kit’s lead has been cut down to only 7 points by Highbury Hero. Declan, Sue and Dunchirado could equally be one good weekend away from putting on late pressure.
In the race for the Euro spots, 10 points separates 21st-27th so anything can happen.
For complete transparency, from this point we will predict all games including midweek fixtures.
If commitments means you feel you can’t wait for me to submit my article, email me (admin has details) or go to my Instagram at @dandestiny87.
Also I will be casting future polls on teams or flops of the season, so start having a think about those.
I started an Instagram account where I will submit my articles.
I’m hoping that will get us even more players next season.
So if you are late with predictions or just want to chat, follow me….
Follow me at dandestiny87
LATEST EPL PREDICTIONS TABLE
The Top 24 qualify for Euros
Dan Kit 195
Highbury Hero 188
Declan 186
Sue 184
Dunchirado 181
Edu 175
Iykmatt 172
Samson 167
Buchu 167
SJ 166
Terrah 166
Me 164
Khadii 164
Shakir 162
Joe gunner 155
Davars 154
Okobino 153
Sagie 151
Easy Guys 150
Dotash 147
Sid 141
Admin 136
Phenom 136
Dhoni 134
…………………………………..,……………,,,,.
Kenya 001- 133
Rusty 132
Herbz 131
Ernie Blaze 129
EM 119
MTG 120
SUE P 120
EM 119
BT 112
KSTIX 111
FFO 110
KEV 82-110
I – 106
Tom 99
Arsha 96
Olushorlar 96
Ackshay 94
Famochi 89
Prince 84
Instooments 80
Toney 76
006 – 71
Toney 65
Classy Gunner 58
Splendid 53
Mambo 52
Once Great 52
Baron 51
Innit 48
Uzi Ozil 47
Gibson Power 45
Kelvin 23- 43
Jimmy Bauer 38
Ash 32
Anie 25
Babasola 25
Gunner Rey 24
Frank Brady 24
Bob 22
S Emirates 20
Quincy Okereke 19
Gunner 4 life 19
Illiterate 16
Vinod 16
Sean 14
Jay 13
Adamjim 13
Musa 12
Third Man jw 12
Pepe 11
Nuisance 10
Elvis 10
Ben The Gooner 10
CW – 9
Seroti – 8
Good luck peeps
Dan
5 CommentsAdd a Comment
I got 11 points mate not 8
So think the gap is still 10 points ,sorry Dan
Hey, if finish the season strongly, we can finish all the way up to 8th!! Now that right there is the process our manager is asking to trust!
Any chance of getting Ralf Rangnick? He wouldn’t be a long term solution but he’s the man to take us from this slump. Not oonly is he a manager, but all around sporting executive.
Leicester 2-0 Newcastle
Leeds 2-1 Tottenham
Sheff Utd 1-1 Crystal Palace
Man City 1-2 Chelsea
Liverpool 3-0 Southampton
Wolves 0-1 Brighton
Aston Villa 2-2 Man Utd
West Ham 1-0 Everton
Arsenal 2-1 West Brom
Fulham 2-1 Burnley
Hope loose every game then perhaps the board might see sence and sack Arteta!!
I was on 157 points last week and i won 11 more points.it should be 168 points not 166 please