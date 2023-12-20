Dan’s EPL Predictions – Can Arsenal get past the Anfield Hoodoo?

With this weekend’s fixtures starting Thursday, I decided to post these now to give our players ample time. Of course, feel free if you want to wait till after the Carabao Cup quarter Finals.

Xmas will be a hectic schedule so I might be behind on the standings table at times. Keep an eye out as I don’t know when admin will submit over holidays so feel free to email me.

Quick question though.

If there’s a conspiracy to help Man City win the title would a referee be giving the opposition penalties in added time? Maybe Paul Tierney is not part of that agenda? Like Simon Hooper wasn’t when he gave them an advantage only to pull the free kick back when he realised Grealish was through on goal?

Some will just casually ignore that.

Palace 2-0 Brighton

?The derby that isn’t one’, but trust me these two sets of fans don’t like each other.

Player for player Brighton are better but I sense the European schedule has crept up on a small squad’s legs.

Therefore, they might struggle during the Christmas calendar.

Villa 3-0 Sheffield United

The final 15 mins on Sunday was huge for Villa (play acting was terrible but huge).

Dropped points would have led to suggestions they can’t cope with this newfound expectation to win every week.

Now they face the bottom side before Xmas knowing they can go top with a win.

This could be the loudest Villa Park has been in years.

West Ham 0-1 Man United

I think the criticism on United has been harsh.

Yes, a club with their history shouldn’t be content with their tactics at Anfield.

Yet Ten Hag’s responsibility in the short term is to give his side the best chance possible to get a result.

His best odds of doing that on Merseyside was to park the bus, not attack.

United will win on Saturday but still might not be pleasing on the eye.

Fulham 2-0 Burnley

Fulham are 12 points from safety and in a cup semifinal.

Given they haven’t got a natural goal scorer that’s an amazing feat by Marco Silva.

Should be a feel-good factor at the Cottage.

Luton 2-1 Newcastle

Who says it’s ‘only the League Cup’?

After being knocked out of Europe the Toon Army needed some hope, something to dream about. Mentally and physically, they look tired.

When Trippier starts making regular mistakes, you know you’re in a pickle.

Forest 1-2 Cherries

A few days ago, I would have been more confident of an away win, which I guess suggests that I can see why Steve Cooper was sacked?

Yes, he deserves credit for promotion, and because of that he won’t struggle to find work.

Yet once in the Prem, Forest have signed too many players with little thought, never knowing their best 11.

If Nuno is hired in time for the weekend, maybe I would change my prediction to a draw?

Spurs 3-0 Everton

With everything they have gone through on and off the pitch, Evertonians are another fan base who could have done with the hope and dreams of a cup semifinal.

A lot of teams have systems that will take advantage of Spurs’ high line, but Everton are not one of them.

The Toffees tactics will allow the home side to push up.

Liverpool 3-1 Arsenal

I remember in the run-in last season stressing how difficult it is to win at Anfield.

Some Gooners haven’t learnt from that second half performance that essentially was the start of our title failure and yet again fans are not being humble.

Some outright make things up!

Last week I read how when we go to the Etihad and Anfield we don’t roll over or are as soft as during Wengers final years.

Completely made up! Mr Wenger was the last Arsenal manager to win on the red half of Merseyside in the league.

Arteta’s record? Lost 3-1, then 3-1, 4-0 and 2-2. So, a complete fabrication.

In fact, such is our weak mentality at that stadium he attempted training with loudspeakers playing YNWA to recreate the Kop’s atmosphere.

How he got away without that becoming a meme?

Man Utd have been criticised for it, but I would love us to be able to play for a goalless draw.

I would bite your hand off now for a stalemate.

Yet I fear the dropped points and quiet crowd last Sunday won’t help us, it gives them extra reason not to be complacent.

If we concede early we will fold. We need to get through the early parts of the match.

Any positive result is mentally huge.

Meanwhile let’s see if anyone in the media points this out to Klopp.

He was angry when the Man City fixture was moved to a lunchtime kick off when police felt a nighttime slot was too much of a risk. Pretty much due to years of fans attacking coaches.

Last weekend, the visitors coach was again vandalised proving the authorities point.

Let’s see if any journalists have the gumption to point this out to the Liverpool boss?

Wolves 1-0 Chelsea

I normally argue that if the clubs agree to a TV contract worth billion, they can’t take the money and then complain where they are told where and when to play.

Yet asking fans to travel on Xmas Eve?

Some Chelsea fans will struggle to make that trip. I’m curious what the away attendance will be?

Chelsea are in the last 4 of the Carabao Cup. If they manage a trophy even when they are in this current mess, that’s impressive.

DAN

