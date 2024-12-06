Dan’s EPL Predictions – Can Arsenal get revenge at Fulham this time?

Everton 0-3 Liverpool

I always felt Liverpool got away with any criticism for how they melted away in last season’s title race. One of the fixtures where they were guilty of not showing up was at Goodison, where Everton took them by surprise, based on how ambitious they were.

That will help Arne Slot this time around. With pretty much the same squad it’s inconceivable that they will be complacent this time around.

Villa 4-1 Saints

I swear it’s 3 games in a row where Southampton have conceded by giving the ball away trying to pass out from the back. That’s happened a lot this season!

I admire Russel Martin for wanting to stick to his ethos and believing he can teach his team to get better. Yet in the short term; as long as he insists on asking his players to do something they are not good at I can’t see them keeping a clean sheet.

Brentford 3-1 Newcastle

I listened to Eddie Howe on Simon Jordan’s podcast. It was sad to hear the manager say he wasn’t ready for international football because he would miss the day-to-day circus of working at a club.

I still think with Newcastle 10th on the table and some Geordies questioning the style of play, this time next year he might regret not pushing more for the England job.

My takeaway of the interview is that he might not be a big enough personality at the moment to take charge of his country?

The Toon seems to raise their levels in the big games but are then capable of not showing up against the Bees.

Palace 0-2 Man City

I agree with Pep Guardiola that one win can suddenly make things look better.

9 points off the top of the table is obviously better than 11 but that gap could be 12 by the time they kick off at Selhurst Park.

They are currently not playing well enough to go on the run needed to retain their title but that changes the more confidence they garner by winning games.

This season Glasner has set Palace up quite conservatively so I can’t see them trying to test the Champions self-belief. Instead, their approach will be the longer they stay in the game the more pressure grows on the visitors.

An early goal made City’s afternoon straighter forward.

Man United 3-0 Notts Forest

Even including defeat at the Emirates it’s been evident in his 4 games in charge what Amorim is trying to achieve in terms of identity.

You could never say that about Ten Hag after years. By his rotation it’s clear he’s trying to find his best team and see who’s suitable to match his principles.

Need to start winning these games consistently at Old Trafford.

Fulham 1-1 Arsenal

Like Liverpool, Arsenal should have zero excuse taking Fulham lightly. This was the fixture last season that the Gunners were guilty of not showing up in, giving us too much ground to make up in the title race.

We are in the same situation at the Cottage again, any dropped points meaning we would have almost no room for error if we wanted to be Champions.

We could be 10 points behind the leaders by the time we kick off against a very good team.

Win here though and the fixture list over Xmas is very kind for us.

Ipswich 1-1 Cherries

Ipswich are starting to remind me of the Burnley and Luton of last season. Not their style of play but how they are mostly competitive in the majority of their fixtures, but don’t have enough quality in the final third.

We know the Cherries have that cutting edge (although missed lots of chances Thursday) at and it will be interesting how they positively they embrace an away fixture.

Leicester 2-1 Brighton

Just a day after starting his new job Ruud Van Nistelrooy was able to get that famous new manager bounce in his first game. That would have only spread across the week due to that win and more time to work with his players.

There will be owners of other clubs fighting relegation who will be thinking do they need the momentum of a new voice in the dressing room?

Spurs 1-2 Chelsea

Spurs are like a bag of revels.

Logic would say 3 days after losing on the South Coast they won’t be beating Chelsea.

Yet this is a team who either side of losses to Palace and Ipswich this season scored 4 against Man City and Villa and 3 at Old Trafford.

So, they might actually be more focused for the Big London Derby with some spotlight on them?

Ange Postecoglou though will play in a way which means they will concede chances, and the visitors are simply more confident at the moment.

West Ham 0-2 Wolves

Is there a game where two clubs are facing more anxiety than this one Monday Night?

It’s no exaggeration to say that the manager who loses might get sacked, with rumours existing that David Sullivan considered that option this week.

I have gone for an away win simply because it won’t take a long time for the London Stadium to go silent, and the Hammers don’t have the characters to play in that environment.

I would actually have more faith in a West Ham win if they were playing at Molineux.

Gary O’Neil can take advantage of the atmosphere around the stadium and use it to his advantage.

DAN

Adeski 120

NT Gunnerz 115

Terrah 106

Buchi 106

Antivirus 105

JRA 105

Ayan 103

Akeem 103

Gunnerstew 103

Baron 102

QB 102

Solwills 101

Stephanie 101

Guñnersmoke 100

Okobino 99

Ackshay 98

Wale A 98

Sue P 96

J Gunner 92

Yayo 92

Matthew 91

Sagie 89

Kenya 88

GB 88

Edu 87

Tom 87

Prince 87

NOAS 87

Dendrite 83

Me 83

Drayton 79

MTG 79

JS7RG 77

EJS 73

Achizzy 73

Zeekseeso 72

Top 36 Qualify for Champions League

O Achiel 70

I 69

Amir 68

Admin 66

Bang bang 65

J legend 63

Dragon 62

J Bauer 60

J gunz 60

Big slim 58

Babalosa 54

Taiwo 52

Ba Thea 46

Splendid 46

Lupilu 45

Williamrick 43

Famochi 41

Oluseyi 20- 36

Olushorlar 34

Lereng Jacob 34

Bertie 33

Dan kit 30

Illiterate 28

Labass 27

Rich Royal 25

Gabriel 24

Teteu 24

IGL 22

Kobin 18

Lovely 17

Elvis 16

SWS 16 to

Ralph 15

Oslogunner 65-12

Barry 11

Isaac 11

Alex 9

Mulu Fidel 9

Gunner 4 life 8

Dotash 7

E Augustus 7

Terry 5

Dunchirado 5

Alwattan 3

