Dan’s EPL Predictions – Can Arsenal get revenge on Man United?

Fans of a certain age will be delighted that Arsenal vs Man United is a fixture that once again means something.

Up to Palace’s equaliser in midweek, United were being talked up as title contenders. Man City were written off at half time on Thursday but gave a response of Champions against Spurs.

A lot of football to be played still …….

Liverpool 1-1 Chelsea

It’s strange this fixture doesn’t seem more important.

In truth it’s two teams out of form trying to get back to basics.

Hard to predict a result as you don’t know which one will show up.

Chelsea have made two fantastic signings in this window though.

Cherries 2-1 Forest

The Cherries owners didn’t buy the club to be in the Championship and I expect them to do a lot of business in the next two weeks.

Worrying is that Bournemouth are no longer being unlucky in defeat, they simply are not performing.

That can happen when you put an interim boss in the job permanently.

There’s fixtures you identify as a chance for three points and If the Cherries were to lose on Saturday I would worry.

Leicester 0-2 Brighton

The biggest inducement is where Leicester are at is I think most make Brighton favourites for this match .

The Foxes have failed to win any match this season when the opposition score first which at this point must be a mental issue.

Saints 1-1 Villa

Win at Everton was massive for Saints.

With the two teams’ joint points with them level on points it gives them every incentive to get a result

West Ham 1-1 Everton

Hard to call as both seem to be going through the motions.

Both will look at this game as a chance to get three points but I’m not sure either have the confidence to win.

Leeds 2-2 Brentford

Will be ‘you play ; we play which Leeds defence can’t handle.

Entertaining game though.

Palace 0- 1 Newcastle

Any other year I would say Newcastle wouldn’t have the character to go to Selhurst Park, roll up their sleeves and fight.

The Toon have that in them as well as the ability to win without playing well.

Man City 3-1 Wolves

Make zero mistake Pep Guardiola knows every meaning of every word he says at the moment.

He just watched his team score 4 in the second half on Thursday yet wants the public to believe his team on and off the pitch are not at Arsenal’s level.

Pure mind games to try and put the pressure on the Gunners.

He is right to be disappointed with home fans booing off a team who have delivered 4 out of the last 5 Premier League’s.

Oh and I know we live in a reactionary world, but if the Champions fail to retain their title, for anyone to say that’s Haaland’s fault is nonsense.

He will score again here in a game which I think City will make hard work of.

Arsenal 3-1 Man United

Casemiro suspension is a huge blow to the visitors.

Yes, they beat us at Old Trafford without him, but the consensus was we were unlucky and won’t be as naïve again in terms of our high press.

While I respect the job Ten Hag has done by making United able to win matches without playing well, I still don’t enjoy watching them.

I don’t think they are capable of coming to the Emirates and dictating play, they will set up to be hard to be broken down which plays into our hands.

With the atmosphere we now have at home matches I can see us blowing them away.

Fulham 2-1 Spurs

Is a home win an upset considering the momentum of these two clubs?

With the talent they have I think Spurs best form of defence is attack but that’s not Conte’s style.

Outside of the FA Cup he’s not going to win silverware.

History shows that once Conte is on the side, he won’t outstay his welcome.

Won’t be Spurs boss this time next year.

Dan Smith



Mikel Arteta talks about the arrival of Leandro Trossard and the rivalry with Man United…

