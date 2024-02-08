Dan’s EPL Predictions – Can Arsenal get revenge on West Ham?

Man City 3-0 Everton

City momentarily go top with a win on Saturday afternoon.

That would mean having played the same number of games they would have a 1-point lead over Liverpool while their advantage over us would be 3.

KDB was injured most of the season and Haaland was injured over the Xmas period was supposed to be the luck the rest needed to compete.

You sense no one has done enough to take advantage?

The issue is that in the run in we know the Champions have the experience to put a winning sequence together. Not just can they cope with must win scenarios every few days, they embrace the occasion with a smile on their face.

We can’t say the same about Arsenal.

Fulham 2-2 Bournemouth

12th Vs 13th

The home side haven’t won in their last 3 league games, the visitors in their last 4 in the Prem (when they played Fulham on Boxing Day).

Both recently haven’t exactly tried to win games.

As we reach the run in, at what point do we question both being on the beach?

Both would have taken that scenario in the summer though.

Liverpool 3 Burnley 0

Jamie Carragher’s rant about us ‘over celebrating’ was a reflection on a Liverpool legend believing in his team’s hype, and therefore not being able to come to terms with just how much they were outplayed in a massive game.

Whether we should be paying our Sky subscription to hear a grown man having a tantrum because his Sunday didn’t go his own way is a debate for another day.

The League leaders should get back to winning ways here because Burnley are too naive in both areas to do what would be required for any kind of upset.

I expect a comfortable three points and for Jürgen Klopp to then first pump the Kop who will cheer in unison each time their manager punches the air.

Which of course will be followed by pundits criticizing Liverpool for over celebrating for beating a newly promoted side?

Right?

Forgot it, there are different rules for Liverpool.

Luton 1-0 Sheffield United

Said it all season, it astounds me on and off the pitch the contrast in how these two promoted sides have embraced the topflight.

There’s nothing wrong with your business model being to bank the TV money and, worse case, you return to the Championship richer for the experience.

Yet the Hatters decided while they were here to enjoy the journey.

Compare how Rob Edwards speaks to the two managers the Blades have had in charge.

Edwards management is the only reason Luton went to Saint James Park and scored 4 goals!

Chris Wilder and before him Paul Heckingbottom could never get United to believe they could do that.

It’s odd to have a match where you’re wondering how Luton can handle the role of being favourites.

Spurs 3-2 Brighton

Just don’t know which version of these two shows up at the moment.

You do know it will be an entertaining game either way.

Brighton is capable of winning at the Lane but equally getting beaten heavily.

I’ll go for a home win with Son maybe the difference maker off the bench?

There will be a temptation to start their captain who’s due back from international duty on Thursday.

Yet don’t underestimate how mentally tired he will be after the disappointment of South Korea not making the Asia Cup Final.

Wolves 2-1 Brentford

Having scored 4 at the Bridge, Wolves went in the top half of the table for the first time this season.

They are 8 points from the magical 40 points in Feb and 10 ahead of Saturday’s opponents.

Finally, O’Neil is getting the credit he deserves.

My manager of the season so far

N Forest 3-1 Newcastle

Forest’s win at Saint James Park on boxing Day was the best they had played all season and I think will give them the confidence to go for Newcastle’s throat. Their ambition has been called into question recently, but I think they sense vulnerability in the Toon Army.

I think the first goal is vital.

If the home side get it under the flood lights, I think the visitors lack the confidence to respond

West Ham 1-2 Arsenal

This is the ground where our title bid really fell apart last year. It’s also the stadium where we lost 3-0 in the Carabao Cup and the same opposition who are the only side to manage a win at the Emirates this season.

Yet all of that should help us this weekend.

Throw in the fact that you assume the gap between us and the top 2 grows on Saturday, then there really is no reason why we shouldn’t treat this like the massive game it is.

This is where the few leaders we have in our dressing are vital. I expect your Jorginho’s, Rice’s, Zinchenko’s, Jesus’s etc to this week in training be reminding the youngsters what can happen if their attitude is not right at the London Stadium.

Ultimately that’s why I can’t see us being Champions.

With 16 games left we have to be flawless, yet you sense this young squad always has that Fulham performance in them.

Every campaign though they are better for the experience.

Villa 2-2 Man United

Man United fans are trying to find positives from somewhere. They beat Wolves and West Ham and suddenly they are excited about the youngsters at Old Trafford.

That’s where we were a couple of years ago ,and if you’re going to rely on youth you need to accept inconsistency will be part of their development.

It wouldn’t shock me if a trip to Villa Park, where the visitors have to win to have any chance of catching them in 4th is too much to ask.

Yet Unai Emery’s side has been off the boil since being made favourites to qualify for the Champions League ,and beating Sheffield United hasn’t convinced me they can handle that pressure.

Look how they dealt with being favourites in the Cup in midweek.

Palace 2-1 Chelsea

Two sets of fans are not happy, and I fear for the manager who loses Monday with both club’s owners struggling to get away with waiting for the summer to change who’s in the dugout.

I sense that would be Steve Parrish’s preference such is his respect for Roy Hodgson.

Like That Potter, I generally think Tod Boehley’s action plan is to give Pochettino time to build something at the Bridge.

Yet there’s certain results aside as where you have to say, ‘enough now’ and that the standards are not acceptable. Chelsea is very close to that point (cup result might save him) with their boss sounding like he either doesn’t want to be there or that he doesn’t understand that Chelsea are not Spurs?

This is an example where Eagle fans want their side to show more ambition. If they do, they can win this match.

LAST WEEKS TABLE

Top 24 qualify for euros.

GB 170

Drayton 170

Prince 169

Dendrite 160

Baron 159

Stephanie 159

Matthew 158

J Gunner 157

Gunsmoke 155

Sid 155

Terrah 153

Tom 153

Me 152

JRA 152

Antivirus 148

Goonersia 146

Indian gunner 145

Sue p 144

Ackshay 144

IGL 143

Sagie 142

MTG 141

NOAS 139

Zeek 138

Big slim 136

Top 24 qualifying for Euros

Okobino 133

Williamrick 129

Yayo 126

Kenya 001- 126

Edu 122

J legend 121

Bang bang 119

VZ 118

O Achiel 116

Fanuel priston 115

Taiwo 4321-115

I 112

Samson A 111

Splendid 111

Diehard 109

Jo gunz 109

Adeski 108

Gundown 103

Onyango 99

Toney 99

Prince layote 89

Angelo 88

Oladimeji A 88

Oluseyi 20- 85

Ayan 84

Dan kit 73

Admin 72

Walidomy 65

Ayodale A 64

Famochi 63

J Bauer 61

Amir 60

Dotash 59

E blaze 51

Davars 49

Akeno Bonniface 43

Jen 40

Elvis 39

Jimmy B 37

Kobin 37

Uzi Ozil 34

SWS 31

Ralph 29

Longbenark 26

Uzi Ozil 23

Illiterate 23

QB 19

Jimeigo T 17

Chuck 16

M leashim 16

Peter 15

Koktafo 14

Gunner 4 lyfe 14

Wale A 14

Oslogunner 11

Flash G 11

Caxbury Dan 11

Shola 10

Gerald king 9

Samchidy 8

Gio Bag 7

Evansibility 7

Mading East 7

Olaraj propertie / partners 5

Elsammy 6

Freddy 6

Gordan 5

TGOTA 5

Sheggz 5

Jose the Gooner 5

JBG5 3

E Augustus 2