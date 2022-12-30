Dan’s EPL Predictions – Can Arsenal handle a tough visit to Brighton?

Dan’s EPL Predictions

West Ham 2-2 Brentford

Two teams who couldn’t maintain their levels in the second half on Boxing Day.

Both small squads have injuries and the way they defended on Monday; their best form of defence might be attack.

Liverpool 4-0 Leicester

The manner of their defeat at home to Newcastle will feel like a real step back for Brenden Rodgers, who’s side had found form before the World Cup.

I think rebuilding confidence for a trip to Anfield in the space of a few days is too much to ask.

Do they actually believe they can get a result?

Liverpool on their day can still hand out drubbings, and I still wouldn’t write off them putting together a long sequence of wins.

Wolves 1-1 Man United

No surprise to me that Lopetegui has a month to work with the majority of his squad on the training pitch to introduce his ideas, and they then win in the League for only the third time this season.

Don’t underestimate how that little detail could become in May.

Any other campaign, a new boss has to fit training in with a game every few days and wouldn’t normally get 4 weeks in December to implement his ethos.

Still think this Man United are capable of an off day, especially away from home. They are not reliable .

Cherries 2-1 Palace

We are all looking at each club and wondering individually how each will cope with the domestic season being paused in November.

Is it a coincidence that on their first match back, Palace produce a performance Vieira labels the worst since he took over?

Two red cards mean they travel to the South Coast short on numbers as well as confidence, and it’s too quick a turnaround.

Fulham 3-1 Saints

Sometimes it’s not losing that’s the problem, but how you lose.

Nathan Jones has lost both his two Prem fixtures, conceding 3 goals.

Another heavy defeat and as crazy as it sounds, he will be under pressure.

They are facing a team who themselves scored three at Palace.

Yes, the Saints have hired him with the idea being he’s a long-term appointment, but that changes and everyone panics once they see their name at the bottom of the table.

Man City 5-1 Everton

Both as a player and manager, I like Frank Lampard and want him to succeed.

On and off the pitch he’s realised since he took over, the club are not as confident as they once were or will be again.

The issue is are the Toffees going into fixtures with so little belief that they are already beaten.

If that’s how how they approached a home match with a team in the bottom three, how do they mentally prepare for the Champions?

Newcastle 3-1 Leeds

I wrote before that when the Geordies are happy, Saint James Park becomes a daunting place for visiting teams.

It’s been years since the Toon Army had this much hope – plus I can’t see Leeds not conceding.

Brighton 1-0 Arsenal

That was massive for Eddie to get his goal, as I wrote before, when you get your opportunity you have to take It.

The next month will decide if our title challenge is substantial.

I know managers like to rotate their squad during the fixture schedule, but I don’t think Arteta can afford to as this is a tough game.

Spurs 3-1 Villa

As I predicted Spurs were slow out of traps on Boxing Day with talent suffering World Cup hang overs.

At 2-0 down they deserve credit for finding the mentality to come back, given the month the likes of Kane has had

Spurs attack to overpower Villa’s

Forest 2- 2 Chelsea

New year’s day at the City Ground under the floodlights. A banana skin for Chelsea.

Dan

