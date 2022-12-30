Dan’s EPL Predictions – Can Arsenal handle a tough visit to Brighton?

Dan’s EPL Predictions
West Ham 2-2 Brentford
Two teams who couldn’t maintain their levels in the second half on Boxing Day.
Both small squads have injuries and the way they defended on Monday; their best form of defence might be attack.
Liverpool 4-0 Leicester
The manner of their defeat at home to Newcastle will feel like a real step back for Brenden Rodgers, who’s side had found form before the World Cup.
I think rebuilding confidence for a trip to Anfield in the space of a few days is too much to ask.
Do they actually believe they can get a result?
Liverpool on their day can still hand out drubbings, and I still wouldn’t write off them putting together a long sequence of wins.
Wolves 1-1 Man United
No surprise to me that Lopetegui has a month to work with the majority of his squad on the training pitch to introduce his ideas, and they then win in the League for only the third time this season.
Don’t underestimate how that little detail could become in May.
Any other campaign, a new boss has to fit training in with a game every few days and wouldn’t normally get 4 weeks in December to implement his ethos.
Still think this Man United are capable of an off day, especially away from home. They are not reliable .
Cherries 2-1 Palace
We are all looking at each club and wondering individually how each will cope with the domestic season being paused in November.
Is it a coincidence that on their first match back, Palace produce a performance Vieira labels the worst since he took over?
Two red cards mean they travel to the South Coast short on numbers as well as confidence, and it’s too quick a turnaround.
Fulham 3-1 Saints
Sometimes it’s not losing that’s the problem, but how you lose.
Nathan Jones has lost both his two Prem fixtures, conceding 3 goals.
Another heavy defeat and as crazy as it sounds, he will be under pressure.
They are facing a team who themselves scored three at Palace.
Yes, the Saints have hired him with the idea being he’s a long-term appointment, but that changes and everyone panics once they see their name at the bottom of the table.
Man City 5-1 Everton
Both as a player and manager, I like Frank Lampard and want him to succeed.
On and off the pitch he’s realised since he took over, the club are not as confident as they once were or will be again.
The issue is are the Toffees going into fixtures with so little belief that they are already beaten.
If that’s how how they approached a home match with a team in the bottom three, how do they mentally prepare for the Champions?
Newcastle 3-1 Leeds
I wrote before that when the Geordies are happy, Saint James Park becomes a daunting place for visiting teams.
It’s been years since the Toon Army had this much hope – plus I can’t see Leeds not conceding.
Brighton 1-0 Arsenal
That was massive for Eddie to get his goal, as I wrote before, when you get your opportunity you have to take It.
The next month will decide if our title challenge is substantial.
I know managers like to rotate their squad during the fixture schedule, but I don’t think Arteta can afford to as this is a tough game.
Spurs 3-1 Villa
As I predicted Spurs were slow out of traps on Boxing Day with talent suffering World Cup hang overs.
At 2-0 down they deserve credit for finding the mentality to come back, given the month the likes of Kane has had
Spurs attack to overpower Villa’s
Forest 2- 2 Chelsea
New year’s day at the City Ground under the floodlights. A banana skin for Chelsea.
Dan
CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…
Mikel Arteta on West Ham win, Nketiah’s success and Wenger’s comeback and Arsenal’s winning run.
Please enjoy, watch and subscribe to JustArsenalVids
A times you leave many of us wholly perplexed, it is difficult to find where prediction is based, is it because we’ve been “blowing hot & cold” or because Brighton is blowing everyone away. Please Dan, stop being a damp blanket, allows us the freedom to be happy and authoritative for we have suffered intensely for almost 20 years.
Check how many of our games you’ve written off our chances and we’ve proved you wrong, this is yet another one.
I challenge to truly stand up…with all due respect.
Come on Gooners, don’t mind this guys.
Chuma , Difficult to respect a writer( you) who writes that “we have suffered intensely for almost twenty years”.
I do not know your age but whatever it is, you seem to be one of the worst snowflake type fans I ever come across!
I am glad you are not from UKRAINE as then you would REALLY KNOW WHAT ACTUAL “SUFFERING” IS.
If you cannot “face up” to a well known Gooner( DAN S) merely having a different opinion about the next game chances of the club you both support, then supporting a football team is plainly far too stressful for a delicate flower like you.
So I suggest you take up flower arranging, instead!
Mate….it’s only the 2nd I predicted a loss ?
Not that it should matter what I think ?
We are going to lose games and Brighton away after Man City maybe close the gap to 2 points is tough
Look at are record at Brighton
……and Arsenal will not score?
Brighton’s win at Soton was down to an own goal and another howler from their keeper. The third goal was a well taken long range shot. Cut out stupid mistakes, stay compact and we might get a result tomorrow. It’s the overconfidence that worries me.
West Ham 2-1 Brentford
Liverpool 3-0 Leicester
Wolves 1-2 Man United
Cherries 2-2 Palace
Fulham 2-1 Saints
Man City 4-1 Everton
Newcastle 1-2 Leeds
Brighton 1-2 Arsenal
Spurs 3-1 Villa
Forest 0 – 2 Chelsea
West Ham 2 – 2 Brentford
Liverpool 3 – 1 Leicester
Wolves 1 – 2 Man United
Bournemouth 2 – 2 Crystal Palace
Fulham 2 – 1 Southampton
Man City 3 – 0 Everton
Newcastle 2 – 0 Leeds
Brighton 1 – 1 Arsenal
Tottenham 2 – 1 Aston Villa
Nott Forest 1 – 3 Chelsea
West Ham 2 – 1 Brentford
Liverpool 5 – 0 Leicester
Wolves 2 – 1 Man United
Bournemouth 2 – 3 Crystal Palace
Fulham 2 – 2 Southampton
Man City 2 – 0 Everton
Newcastle 3 – 0 Leeds
Brighton 1 – 3 Arsenal
Tottenham 2 – 1 Aston Villa
Nott Forest 1 – 2 Chelsea
Keep writing Arsenal off at your own peril. This match is a revenge match.
West ham 2-0 Brentford Liverpool 3-0 Leicester Wolves 1-1 Man u Bournemouth 1-0 Crystal palace Fulham 2-1 Southampton Man city 4-0 Everton Newcastle 3-2 Leeds united Brighton 0-2 Arsenal Tottenham 2-1 Aston villa Nottingham forest 0-1 Chelsea
West Ham 3 vs 2 Brentford
Liverpool 2 vs 1 Leicester
Wolves 1 vs 2 Man-u
Bournemouth 1 vs 1 Palace
Fulham 1 vs 1 Southampton
Man city 4 vs 0 Everton
Newcastle 1 vs 1 Leeds
Brighton 0 vs 3 Arsenal
Tottenham 1 vs 0 Villa
Forest 1 vs 1 Chelsea
I won’t be surprised if you back Manyoo to finish ahead of us…
You guys said that last season when I predicted we would bottle top 4 ….
West Ham 1 – 1Brentford
Liverpool 3 – 0 Leicester
Wolves 2 – 2 Man United
Bournemouth 2 – 1 Crystal Palace
Fulham 2 – 1 Southampton
Man City 4 – 0 Everton
Newcastle 2 – 0 Leeds
Brighton 1 – 2 Arsenal
Tottenham 2 – 1 Aston Villa
Nott Forest 0 – 2 Chelsea
West Ham 2 vs 2 Brentford
Liverpool 4 vs 1 Leicester
Wolves 1 vs 2 Man-u
Bournemouth 1 vs 1 Palace
Fulham 3 vs 1 Southampton
Man city 3 vs 0 Everton
Newcastle 2 vs 1 Leeds
Brighton 1 vs 2 Arsenal
Tottenham 2 vs 0 Villa
Forest 1 vs 2 Chelsea
I have read both Dan and Sutton’s predictions of an Arsenal loss. My disappointment with both of those gentlemen is their inability to give reasons for their rather bizarre predictions. On the app whole my major disagreement with most pundits is that they just write their opinions without giving any sound reasons for their conclusions and then pretend that their views are absolute truth which should be believed by all their readers. Fortunately oftentimes they are wrong. If games were decided by pundits Arsenal would be winning very few games. My own view is that Arsenal will win this game because most of our players are in good health and the manager has a near full squad to choose from. This is a positive selection headache for the manager.