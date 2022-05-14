Dan’s EPL Predictions – Can Arsenal handle the pressure at Newcastle?

In our predictions in midweek, a few people wrote in the comments how disheartening it was the amount of Gooners who didn’t think we could win the NLD.

We have to get away from this thinking that just because you love Arsenal, you’re not allowed to point out the obvious.

You will find that most fans didn’t think we would get three points at the Lane because we have only done so once in the last 8 years.

We also have a young squad who have proved countless times this season that when the pressure is on, they simply don’t show up.

In other words, the events of Thursday were hardly a surprise.

It now comes down to; will the players be mentally strong enough to cope with what’s at stake in our final two fixtures.

The narrative from some is that we would have bitten your hand off for this scenario at the start of the campaign, but to be a big club you need to think like a big club.

Losing 3-0 at Tottenham is never okay…

Dan’s Predictions

Saturday – Cup Final – counting result after extra time

Liverpool 0-0 Chelsea (Liverpool on pens)

I have agreed with Guardiola’s stance that there is media favouritism towards Liverpool. There is a different narrative to if the Reds finish 2nd in the League compared to Man City.

Thankfully this shouldn’t be part of a quadruple but is still a chance to lift a 2nd out of three trophies this year.

Chelsea though in a one-off game can still beat anyone, When these sides played out an entertaining goalless draw in the Carabao Cup, you could argue the Blues were the better team at Wembley that day? So, Liverpool, who have looked tired in their last two fixtures will need to at the best to complete a Domestic Double.

Luck is with the Reds though.

Spurs 3-0 Burnley

Now it would be very Spursy having beaten us if they dropped points to a team battling for their lives.

That’s more than wishful thinking, It would sum up this Tottenham team perfectly.

Yet they will feel the momentum is with them, and know that three points mean Arsenal have to win at Newcastle.

Too much incentive for them to not show up I’m afraid.

Villa 1-0 Palace

12th vs 11th. I’ll go for home advantage.

Would love to say Vieira has auditioned well this season to be the next Arsenal manager, but our owners have extended Arteta’s contract regardless of what European competition we play in.

Leeds 1-0 Brighton

I’m picturing before kick-off news filtering through that Burnley have dropped points at the Lane.

That makes an already electric Elland Road like a cup final atmosphere.

I know defensively they can’t be trusted, but surely they simply want this game more than Brighton?

Watford 0-2 Leicester

To be fair I suggested these two teams might be on holiday in midweek and them both produced performances.

Watford fought to get a clean sheet on Wednesday, yet you feel if the Foxes can break the deadlock early, they don’t have much.

West Ham 1-3 City

Due to goal difference, City realistically need one win out of their final 2 fixtures which in a sense should now take the pressure off.

I think this will be an open game which will play into the Champion’s hands.

Back to the debate about the media favouring Liverpool?

Should KDB get more credit for scoring 4 goals when his team really needed him in midweek?

Wolves 2-0 Norwich

Home side still have outside chance of 7th so need the win more

Everton 1-0 Brentford

The way the fixtures fall, everyone could kick off in the evening knowing a win keeps them up.

Either way there will be an atmosphere at Goodison which should intimidate Brentford.

Oh, how I would love to face an Everton team next week who has nothing to play for.

Newcastle 1-0 Arsenal

So, here’s the fear. If Spurs win on Sunday, we have to win on Monday.

There is enough evidence to suggest that when the pressure is on you can’t trust this group of players to show up.

That’s in front of a passionate Toon Army who are backing their team, who can play with zero pressure and lots of freedom.

