Dan’s EPL Predictions – Can Arsenal handle the pressure at Wolves?

A Win at Wolves on Saturday guarantees club football breaks up for the World Cup with Arsenal top of the Premier League.

If anyone said we would be top of the table on Boxing Day we would have bit your hand off.

I still listen to some of my fellow Gooners and think they are getting carried away. I heard statements from my peers such as top 4 is a certainty and that we are above the League cup .

To quote Mikel Arteta, ‘Let’s be humble.’

Man City 4-1 Brentford

Remember the grief we got for over celebrating our 2-1 win over Fulham thanks to a late goal? I didn’t hear the likes of Richard Key’s critisise Man City for the exact same thing.

In all seriousness Pep Guardiola recongnised it was one of those moments you look back on and say that was crucial in the title race.

Playing so long with 10 men and still getting three points is the stuff of Champions.

Everyone is debating how the World Cup will impact certain club’s momentum. The fact that Haaland gets a month now to rest is another reason why I see City winning the League by a wide margin.

Cherries 2-1 Everton

Both will field different teams to the ones who met in the Carabo Cup.

Gary ONeil originally made the Cherries hard to score against.

In their last two Prem fixtures though they were more positive and ended up throwing away 2 goal margins both times. So he needs to find the balance.

I just think the home side are due a bit of luck. Will go above Everton with a win. Now with new owners I hope next time we see Bournemouth they have a permanent manager in place .

Liverpool 2-0 Saints