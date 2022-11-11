Dan’s EPL Predictions – Can Arsenal handle the pressure at Wolves?

Liverpool needs to get back to winning these types of fixtures.
They have beaten Man City and Spurs this season yet lost at home to Leeds and at Forrest, they can’t afford to drop anymore silly points.
A good time to play the Saints?
Nathan Jone’s first game as Southampton boss but this is a free swing.
His job starts proper when from next week. He will have till Boxing Day to implement his ethos on the training pitch.
N Forest 1-1 Crystal Palace
Too early to say a must-win, but home fixtures back-to-back with Brighton and Palace was a golden chance to get maximum points.
Admittedly they were let down by VAR last weekend. On another day Henderson could have been sent off for how he hounded the referee.
While a new group of players are still trying to find their identity, everyone at Palace knows their roles.
They will hit the home side on the break and given the amounts of shots on goal Forest concede, I can’t see Palace not scoring.
Spurs 3-1 Leeds
I think going out of the Carabao Cup is a huge blow to Spurs.
The whole point of putting up with Conte’s style of play is he will win you silverware. The League Cup was his most likely route.
England fans don’t want to hear their captain is tired on the eve of a World Cup.
I also think when managers start complaining about fatigue, it puts excuses in players minds.
Leeds tactics can be naive at times, and I can’t see them keeping a clean sheet on Saturday.
West Ham 1-2 Leicester
Leicester have timed their form to perfection, highlighted by Maddison’s Three Lions call up.
Harry Kane is the only English player involved in more goals this season.
The visitors are probably more confident than the home side at the moment.
Won’t take a lot for the home fans to grow restless, which will play into the visitor’s hands.
Newcastle 3-1 Chelsea
When is the last time the Toon were so overwhelmingly favourites to beat Chelsea?
Outside of Haaland, Almiron might be my player of the season so far.
Would Potter be under pressure if they were beaten here?
You never know with Chelsea …
Wolves 1-1 Arsenal
With their new manager due to start on Monday, Wolves can treat this like a free swing. I’m relieved they have finally hired someone, their fans might get behind the team, realising they might need help.
Lopetugui has timed his arrival perfectly, getting a whole month to implement his ideas on the training pitch with players not going to Qatar.
I keep waiting for old habits to catch up with the Gunners. This is the type of fixture over the years we would be guilty of not having the right attitude in.
There were signs of that at Leeds and Saints and it could happen again here.
Brighton 2-2 Villa
Villa’s best performance of the season came in Emery’s first game.
Players have already spoken of how he’s improved the tactics, being less direct and wanting a more possession-based approach.
Never thought I would call this fixture an entertaining one to look forward too.
Fulham 2-1 Man United
Final game before the World Cup.
No longer a shock if on their travels United don’t show up.
I think it’s a reflection of where United are at, not consistent and never sure which version will show up.
