Dan’s EPL Predictions – Can Arsenal handle this weekend of pressure?

Dan is on holiday this week, so there is no breakdown, but here are his predictions, and he will sort things out on his return…
Hey peeps,
In Crete so no time to update table, will do on Monday
Brentford 2-0 Saints
Burnley 2-1 Villa
Chelsea 1-0 Wolves
Palace 1-0 Watford
Brighton 1-1 Man United
Liverpool 3-1 Spurs
Sunday
Arsenal 2-1 Leeds
Leicester 0-1 Everton
Norwich 2-2 West Ham
Man City 2-0 Newcastle
Dan
11 CommentsAdd a Comment
Brentford 2-1 Saints
Burnley 1-1 Villa
Chelsea 1-0 Wolves
Palace 2-0 Watford
Brighton 1-1 Man United
Liverpool 3-1 Spurs
Arsenal 3-1 Leeds
Leicester 0-1 Everton
Norwich 2-2 West Ham
Man City 2-0 Newcastle
Brentford 2-1 Southampton
Burnley 0-2 villa
Chelsea 2-0 wolves
Palace 3-0 Watford
Brighton 1-3 Man Utd
Liverpool 2-0 spuds
Arsenal 2-0 Leeds
Leicester 1-1 Everton
Norwich 0-2 West Ham
Man City 4-0 Newcastle
Brentford 3-1 Saints
Burnley 0-2 Villa
Chelsea 1-0 Wolves
Palace 3-1 Watford
Brighton 2-3 ManU
Liverpool 2-2 Spurs
Arsenal 2-0 Leeds
Leicester 1-0 Everton
Norwich 0-1 West Ham
Man City 4-1 Newcastle
Enjoy the Holidays Dan! Thanks for rolling out this week’s predictions… btw if Everton get relegated, can we get Richarlison cheaply?
BREAKING NEWS: Arteta has just extended his contract till 2025! Kroenke has made a great decision
Brentford 0 – 1 Southampton
Burnley 0 – 2 Aston Villa
Chelsea 2 – 0 Wolves
Crystal Palace 2 – 0 Watford
Brighton 1 – 1 Man Utd
Liverpool 3 – 1 Spurs
Arsenal 2 – 1 Leeds
Leicester 2 – 0 Everton
Norwich 0 – 2 West Ham
Man City 2 – 0 Newcastle
Time is to early to tell whether kroenke has made a great decision or not. From my end, it is a very rash decision on a coach who has not convinced many.
Brentford 2-1 Soton
Burnley 0-1 Villa
Chelsea 2-2 Wolves
Palace 2-1 Watford
Brighton 2-1 ManU
Liverpool 3-1 Spuds
Arsenal 3-0 Leeds
Lester 1-1 Everton
Norwich 0-2 Westham
ManCity 5-1 Newcastle
Brentford 2-0 Saints
Burnley 2-0 Villa
Chelsea 2-0 Wolves
Palace 1-1 Watford
Brighton 1-2 Man U
Liverpool 1-2 spurs
Arsenal 2-0 Leeds
Leicester 2-1 Everton
Norwich 1-2 Hammers
Man City 2-0 Newcastle
Brentford 2-1 Saints
Burnley 1-1 Villa
Chelsea 2-1 wolves
Palace 2-1 Watford
Brighton 2-2 United
Liverpool 3-1 Spurs
Arsenal 3-1 Leeds
Leicester 1-1 Everton
Norwich 1-2 West Ham
City 4-0 Newcastle
Brentford 2 – 1 Southampton
Burnley 2 – 1 Aston Villa
Chelsea 2 – 0 Wolves
Crystal Palace 2 – 0 Watford
Brighton 1 – 1 Man Utd
Liverpool 3 – 1 Spurs
Arsenal 2 – 0 Leeds
Leicester 0 – 1 Everton
Norwich 0 – 1 West Ham
Man City 2– 0 Newcastle
Heard Arteta just signed a contract extension. Could jinx the rest of the season and where we finish. Rash decision from arsenal. I’m still not 100% convinced by Arteta