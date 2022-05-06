Arsenal News Arsenal opinion

Dan’s EPL Predictions – Can Arsenal handle this weekend of pressure?

Dan is on holiday this week, so there is no breakdown, but here are his predictions, and he will sort things out on his return…

Hey peeps,
In Crete so no time to update table, will do on Monday

Brentford 2-0 Saints
Burnley 2-1 Villa
Chelsea 1-0 Wolves
Palace 1-0 Watford
Brighton 1-1 Man United
Liverpool 3-1 Spurs

Sunday
Arsenal 2-1 Leeds
Leicester 0-1 Everton
Norwich 2-2 West Ham
Man City 2-0 Newcastle

Dan

  1. Brentford 2-1 Saints
    Burnley 1-1 Villa
    Chelsea 1-0 Wolves
    Palace 2-0 Watford
    Brighton 1-1 Man United
    Liverpool 3-1 Spurs
    Arsenal 3-1 Leeds
    Leicester 0-1 Everton
    Norwich 2-2 West Ham
    Man City 2-0 Newcastle

    1. Brentford 2-1 Southampton
      Burnley 0-2 villa
      Chelsea 2-0 wolves
      Palace 3-0 Watford
      Brighton 1-3 Man Utd
      Liverpool 2-0 spuds
      Arsenal 2-0 Leeds
      Leicester 1-1 Everton
      Norwich 0-2 West Ham
      Man City 4-0 Newcastle

  2. Brentford 3-1 Saints
    Burnley 0-2 Villa
    Chelsea 1-0 Wolves
    Palace 3-1 Watford
    Brighton 2-3 ManU
    Liverpool 2-2 Spurs
    Arsenal 2-0 Leeds
    Leicester 1-0 Everton
    Norwich 0-1 West Ham
    Man City 4-1 Newcastle

    Enjoy the Holidays Dan! Thanks for rolling out this week’s predictions… btw if Everton get relegated, can we get Richarlison cheaply?

    1. Brentford 0 – 1 Southampton
      Burnley 0 – 2 Aston Villa
      Chelsea 2 – 0 Wolves
      Crystal Palace 2 – 0 Watford
      Brighton 1 – 1 Man Utd
      Liverpool 3 – 1 Spurs
      Arsenal 2 – 1 Leeds
      Leicester 2 – 0 Everton
      Norwich 0 – 2 West Ham
      Man City 2 – 0 Newcastle

    2. Time is to early to tell whether kroenke has made a great decision or not. From my end, it is a very rash decision on a coach who has not convinced many.

  4. Brentford 2-1 Soton
    Burnley 0-1 Villa
    Chelsea 2-2 Wolves
    Palace 2-1 Watford
    Brighton 2-1 ManU
    Liverpool 3-1 Spuds
    Arsenal 3-0 Leeds
    Lester 1-1 Everton
    Norwich 0-2 Westham
    ManCity 5-1 Newcastle

  5. Brentford 2-0 Saints
    Burnley 2-0 Villa
    Chelsea 2-0 Wolves
    Palace 1-1 Watford
    Brighton 1-2 Man U
    Liverpool 1-2 spurs
    Arsenal 2-0 Leeds
    Leicester 2-1 Everton
    Norwich 1-2 Hammers
    Man City 2-0 Newcastle

  6. Brentford 2-1 Saints
    Burnley 1-1 Villa
    Chelsea 2-1 wolves
    Palace 2-1 Watford
    Brighton 2-2 United
    Liverpool 3-1 Spurs
    Arsenal 3-1 Leeds
    Leicester 1-1 Everton
    Norwich 1-2 West Ham
    City 4-0 Newcastle

  7. Brentford 2 – 1 Southampton
    Burnley 2 – 1 Aston Villa
    Chelsea 2 – 0 Wolves
    Crystal Palace 2 – 0 Watford
    Brighton 1 – 1 Man Utd
    Liverpool 3 – 1 Spurs
    Arsenal 2 – 0 Leeds
    Leicester 0 – 1 Everton
    Norwich 0 – 1 West Ham
    Man City 2– 0 Newcastle

  8. Heard Arteta just signed a contract extension. Could jinx the rest of the season and where we finish. Rash decision from arsenal. I’m still not 100% convinced by Arteta

