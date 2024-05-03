Dan’s EPL Predictions – Can Arsenal keep the pressure on by beating Bournemouth?

Sheffield United were officially relegated last weekend. Mathematically it’s between 2 from Burnley, Luton and Forest who join them in the Championship.

The current top 3 are guaranteed a place in the Champions League. Villa can secure 4th spot on Sunday if they win, and Spurs don’t.

We now know that 5th will only be enough to qualify for the Europa League and not an extra CL place. That is practically Tottenham’s worst-case scenario if they win at Anfield.

6th is technically only good enough for a place in the Conference League but that will most likely change based on the FA Cup Final.

The Winners of the Cup get the right to play in the Europa League but if both Manchester clubs already qualify for Europe ( City have) the extra Europa League spot goes to 6th which means the Conference League spot goes to the club who’s finished the highest in the league who doesn’t already have European football (that will be 7th place).

6th would only mean the UEFA Conference if Man United win the Cup but finish outside the top 6. In that scenario 7th wouldn’t be enough for any European Football.

Villa lifting the UEFA Conference has zero bearings on the League table.

Luton 0- 2 Everton

Luton can get out of the bottom three with a win, which with Forest the next day playing the divisions bottom club, they might have to do if they want to avoid relegation. That’s even before you consider Forest might be getting some points given back.

This fixture once looked crucial for both of these sides but finally Everton can play with the knowledge, they are safe which means they should play with freedom.

In theory then the home side need the points more, but I have been saying that a lot recently about the Hatters and they haven’t made these opportunities count. This would be 4 consecutive wins and clean sheets for the Toffees. I bet Sean Dyche keeps wearing the tracksuit?

Arsenal 2-1 Cherries

Whatever happens in the next few weeks this young squad will benefit from how we played in our last two games under must win conditions.

On paper our next three fixtures are all winnable and, in many ways, our biggest enemy is ourselves. How do we cope if we don’t get an early goal?

Does the Emirates grow anxious if the scores our level after an hour?

Do heads drop if the visitors take a lead?

All the talk about when or if City slip up is irrelevant if our attitude isn’t correct on Saturday lunchtime.

Always dangerous when you have zero room for error against opposition with nothing to lose and everything to gain. Especially when the Cherries have individuals capable of moments of magic.

Nothing straightforward at this time of year with the stakes so high

Brentford 2-1 Fulham

Literally the only game this weekend where at least one of the sides doesn’t have something to play for.

Both are good footballing teams and now safe Brentford should be able to play with more freedom.

Burnley 2-2 Newcastle

Given they looked relegated a few weeks ago Burnley would have bitten your hand off for a home game with Forest on the final day with their fate in their own hands.

To do that they probably can’t afford to blink before the two above them.

Beating Newcastle might be asking too much especially if Turf Moor hears that Forest are winning at Brammall Lane.

Another game where Kompany’s team play well without getting the win?

Sheffield United 2-3 Nottingham Forest

Yes, Sheffield United have the freedom of playing without pressure now that their relegation has been confirmed, and no you can’t trust Forest to handle expectation away from home.

Yet your still playing the team bottom of the league who already have the record for most goals conceded in a 38-game season.

It’s just too big an opportunity for the visitors. Win this and that could be enough to stay up.

It could avoid a headache on the final day against Burnley.

If you can’t win here, I don’t know where you can.

Man City 4-0 Wolves

Out of their 4 fixtures left this is probably the least likely of there being a slip up. Not that I’m overly confident one exists.

Outside of the bottom three, City might have picked Wolves to be their opponents at home. Gary O’Neil is dealing with lots of injuries and crawling over the finish line.

Instead of a favour, it’s more likely the Champions reduce our goal difference advantage.

Brighton 2-2 Villa

So, Villa are making hard work of their European semifinal. We said the same regarding West Ham 12 months ago. Yes, winning the UEFA Conference League should be celebrated but to not win it should be viewed as an opportunity missed.

You can’t blame Unai Emery’s team if one eye is on the second leg in Greece. It’s never ideal after a disappointing Thursday night to then have to go away in the Premiership. If you had to pick a place to travel to though it might be Brighton, simply because they are sleepwalking to the finish line. Spurs though have failed to put them under any pressure in the race for 4th so any result here is probably good enough.

Chelsea 2-1 West Ham

Both clubs will at least be eyeing up 7th place. Some strange things have to happen for that not to be enough to qualify for Europe.

Hammers Fans seem too preoccupied forcing David Moyes out to care. Does seem harsh to question a manager who could take the Irons into Europe for a third straight year.

If Chelsea play like they did in their last two games, they win this Derby.

The issue with a young team is every time you think they are finding momentum they do something silly.

Liverpool 2-1 Spurs

All this talk of if Spurs will want to do us a favour when they play Man City. We know what their fans think but surely their players want to play in the Champions League.

Problem is, if they don’t get their act together Villa could have 4th sown up by the time the Champions go to the Lane.

That could even happen this weekend.

They could kick off at Anfield 10 points behind Villa which would mean they would have to win at a ground they rarely win at. It is asking too much of this team.

As for the Klopp and Salah bust up, I think it’s simply two winners who are gutted that the season isn’t finishing how they imagined.

Mentally Liverpool look exhausted, but the Kop might push them on to get a result.

Outside of clinging on for Europa League qualification Spurs won’t have much incentive when they play City. Not good news for Gooners

Palace 2-1 Man United

I defended Ten Hag last week, agreeing that some had overreacted towards his FA Cup Semi-Final win.

As manager of Man United though you can’t then drop points at Old Trafford to the team 19th In the League and try to explain it as ‘entertaining’.

That’s a sign of the man getting desperate?

If Crystal Palace play how they have recently (and why not carry on playing like that) then is an Eagles win over United even considered an upset anymore?

—————————————————————————-

Forget the Prem, JustArsenal has its own epic title race with joint leaders (will announce criteria if players finish on joint points in final week).

Is it a three-horse race?

Baron might have something to say about that, 10 points giving them a last push while Matthew and Ackshay and Terrah need a big score to have an outside chance.

QB got the highest score of last week, 15 points. 11 points for Edu means he’s out of nowhere in the final Euro spot.

Will soon be asking who is interested in playing in Euros.

Anybody why wants to be tactical and doesn’t want rivals to know scores, ask admin for my email.

Dan

Top 24 qualify for euros.

Drayton 255

Prince 255

Baron 253

Gunsmoke 244

Terrah 241

Ackshay 241

Matthew 240

JRA238

GB 233

Stephanie 230

Sid 230

Tom 229

Dendrite 227

J gunner 225

Me 223

Sue P 222

Antivirus 221

Goonersia 218

Sagie 215

NOAS 213

Okobino 213

IGL 211

MTG 211

Edu 204

Top 24 Qualify for Euros

IG 203

Williamrick 201

O Achiel 199

Kenya 001- 195

Big slim 194

J legend 190

Yayo 181

I 180

Splendid 176

J gunz 172

Zeek 167

Taiwo 4321- 164

Ayan 155

Samson A 147

Bang bang 130

Oluseyi 20- 128

Oladmeji 127

VZ 118

Gundown 117

Fanuel priston 115

Walidomy 112

Diehard 109

Adeski 108

Onyango 99

Toney 99

Prince layote 94

Angelo 91

Famochi 91

QB 90

Admin 83

J Bauer 75

Dan kit 73

Dotash 71

Ralph 70

J Bauer 69