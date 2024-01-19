Dan’s EPL Predictions – Can Arsenal keep the pressure on Liverpool?

Dan’s EPL Predictions

Arsenal 2-1 Palace

There’s a way to lose football matches which is why I can’t be angry with the Gunners after our Liverpool defeat. Offer me us playing like that every week and I would bite your hand off.

We had over 40 shots in our last two home fixtures so, on the law of averages eventually we will get a bit of luck in front of goal.

It comes down to how our young squad cope with the pressure of having to win.

Last season we couldn’t handle the need to win every few days to stay top. Now we need to keep winning just to hang in with an outside chance. We can’t afford to blink before Liverpool.

If Klopp’s team drop points before us, it gives something for Arteta to work with. Yet if the gap between us and the leaders gets any bigger, it’s over.

The issue is with Arsenal you always feel they have that Fulham performance in them.

Brentford 3-1 Forest

So, Ivan Toney has admitted he owes helping Brentford stay in the division after the loyalty they showed him.

We are unlucky that the Bees are 16th.

If they were safe in midtable, there is probably a deal that exists for the striker that suits all parties.

Yet being just three points away from the trap door, I get the crazy asking price. Essentially what the owner is asking for is to be paid the compensation for the money they miss out on if relegated and I do think they go down if they sell Toney.

Forget his scoring ability. His return is mentally a huge boost for the rest, knowing they have a 15-20 goal a season forward leading the line. Those below them don’t have that.

It’s like a new signing.

Pretty much any other opposition this weekend and he wouldn’t start after 8 months away.

However, it’s the team one place and one point above them.

It’s so huge, it’s worth the gamble.

Sheffield United 1-2 West Ham

Some Hammers are not happy in the manner West Ham went out of the FA Cup.

I felt it was low of David Moyes to try and use not having VAR available on Tuesday as an excuse.

The reality is he had two opportunities to beat an average Championship side and was second best both times.

Sheffield United meanwhile have had a 15-day rest, but the Irons have a habit of winning when they need to, just before you think they are on a bad run.

Cherries 2-3 Liverpool

If we want a favour on the South Coast, this is the moment we want Liverpool to make the trip.

Not just because the league leaders are without Salah and Trent but because the Cherries individually and collectively are playing in a manner where they believe they can get a result.

I’m not sure that was the case earlier in the campaign.

It will be ‘you play, we play¡, so Nunez, Jota, Diaz and Gakpo will get their chances.

Here’s the issue. The League leaders cannot play well and still believe they will win.

That’s a great quality to have.

Brighton 1-3 Wolves

Wolves have won 4 out of their last 5 and lost one in 8!

I’m not sure this would be a shock.

Yes, Brighton remain hard to beat but I get the sense they are not quite at the levels of last season?

Dan Smith

