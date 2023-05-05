Dan’s EPL Predictions- Can Arsenal keep their hopes alive by beating in-form Newcastle?

Man, City are now unbeaten in their last 19 games, in the League winning 11 out of their last 12.

So, law of averages it’s unlikely they slip up in 2 out of their final 5 Prem fixtures. But that’s what Arsenal need to finish above them.

Goodison Park, the Amex and Brentford are all tricky away trips in must win conditions.

It counts for nothing if we don’t win at Newcastle ….

Then on Monday a huge day of football could be vital in the relegation battle.

Cherries 1-1 Chelsea

It’s crazy that we are in May and Chelsea still haven’t got 40 points, the total most clubs aim for to secure survival.

What odds would you have got at the start of the season to say on May 6th Bournemouth would have the same number of points as Chelsea?

The bookies would probably take your money and let you choose your own odds!

It’s that unthinkable.

A few more games left, and a relegation scrap would have been a realistic possibility for the Blues.

Maybe they need that just to give them a reason to pull their finger out?

Man City 4-1 Leeds

Hiring Big Sam with 4 games to go is the definition of owners panicking.

The 68-year-old has nothing to lose and a big bonus if he keeps Leeds up.

His appointment is a complete contrast to the style of football the last three managers at Elland Road have played.

He’s more capable of creating an organised defence then Javi Garcia.

The longer he gets on the training field the more likely that will happen.

Probably too soon to do us any favours?

Spurs 3-2 Palace

Okay some Gooners haven’t been humble this season, so need to take their medicine in terms of banter.

Yet even the one week of the campaign where Spurs could laugh at us, their team went out of their way where (no matter how much they claim they don’t care) to embarrass themselves.

My niece and nephew are three.

If they one day want me to show them the history of Tottenham, I will show them the last minute of last Sunday at Anfield.

Seconds between Richarlison chicken dance and Jota’s winner.

Seconds that sum them up.

It was the third game in a row they found themselves at least 2-0 down.

The entertaining brand of football Roy Hodgson is delivering, this could be any score line.

Wolves 0-3 Villa

Julen Lopetegui has done a good enough job to be able to dismiss last Saturday’s 6-0 humiliation as a freak result.

Wolves were bottom of the table at Xmas so would have bitten your hand off for this position.

They should have enough points on the board already to stay up, but they needlessly let their goal difference take a hit.

They are a team who don’t score many so can’t afford to lose confidence defensively.

A bad time for a Midlands Derby, where Villa needs the win for their European aspirations.

Liverpool 3-2 Brentford

If Jose Mourinho had responded to a winning goal by charging towards the assistant ref and squaring up to him, he would have been banned by now.

If he then accused Paul Tierney of saying something inappropriate, but not willing to disclose what was said he rightly be guilty of deflecting.

If you’re not going to be open with the public, why say anything in the first place?

Even if the ref has stepped out of line that doesn’t explain confronting John Brooks.

This is the same game Liverpool were awarded a penalty and Jota escaped a red card for kicking his opponent in the head. So, it’s not even like decisions went against Jürgen Klopp.

On the touchline and dealing with the media, he’s been passive aggressive for a while now and as the face of one of the biggest clubs in Britain he needs to be setting an example to kids who kick a ball around on a Sunday morning.

We can’t have a generation thinking it’s cool to be shouting in the face of authority.

On the pitch, he’s found a way for Arnold to step into midfield and create.

Should be one of the most entertaining games this weekend.

West Ham 0-2 Man United

If West Ham had a couple of more points on the board, I wonder if David Moyes would be tempted to rest players for Thursday?

People can put their nose up to UEFA’s conference League, but it was designed for the likes of the Hammers.

They last won a trophy in 1980 so are not in a position to be dismissing being involved in any kind of semi-final.

It was good enough for Jose and Roma to treat as a big deal.

Shame they haven’t secured survival in time for this tie though.

I don’t think they will here.

Newcastle 3-1 Arsenal

A lot of talk from Gooners is where/how/if Man City will drop any points?

That won’t matter unless we win all our remaining games, and given how we handled the pressure in our last three away games, it’s hard to see us winning on Tyneside.

Saint James Park is similar to Anfield when things are going well, the Geordies can make it an intimidating atmosphere which impacts visitors.

This has patterns of the last time we made the trip to the Toon.

Nearly 12 months ago we had to win this fixture to keep the race for top 4 in our own hands.

We froze that day with too many players not showing up.

I fear a similar performance.

Fulham 1-2 Leicester

The TV companies have been very cruel making the bottom 4 sides wait till Monday ’til they play, guaranteeing each a long anxious Bank Holiday.

Leicester and Everton will hope the Manchester clubs do them a favour, but know after them Forest play Southampton.

We don’t know how crucial Madison’s failed penalty could be.

Having refound his scoring boots, I couldn’t believe Jamie Vardy didn’t step up.

Barring his debut at the Etihad, Dean Smith has got something out of his other three games in charge.

So, he’s got a response out of the Foxes but knows he still has little room for error.

Fulham proved me wrong in terms of not playing like a team on the beach.

Yet they are not desperate for the points like the visitors and at this stage of the season that’s important.

Brighton 2-2 Everton

That stage of the season where details such as what time you kick off are crucial.

Are you playing first or catch up and how does that impact you mentally?

By the time Everton kick off they would have watched Leeds, West Ham and Leicester all play so the pressure could be too much.

Monday night was one of their better away performances and their fans responded, noticing their players gave it their all.

Yet all that matters now is results not how you play.

A draw at Brighton is credible but will it be enough?

Forest 1-2 Saints

One of two games at the City ground Forest have left, the other is against us.

They play last out of everyone this weekend so may have watched their rivals slip up.

They face the side bottom of the table under the flood lights in what will have a feeling of a cup tie.

It’s a glorious opportunity for three points …. which is exactly why I don’t think it will happen.

Given their position the Saints are capable of a performance when you least expect it.

Out of their 24 points, 4 came against us, 6 came from Chelsea, they held Spurs, got a point at Old Trafford and knocked Man City out of the Carabao Cup.

A win would give Saints a lifeline.

