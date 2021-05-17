Dan’s EPL Predictions – Can Arsenal keep their hopes alive?

For the Final week of the domestic season we will have fans back in stadiums.

Hopefully, Everton Vs Sheffield United was the last ever Prem fixture we will see in an empty venue.

Supporters made the FA Cup Final so special on Saturday. The final seconds at Wembley were almost Shakespearean in how two groups of fans were forced to go through a range of emotions.

Leicester went from heartbreak – hope – relief – joy.

At the other end of the ground Chelsea went from relief – panic – heartbreak.

With played-in crowd noise it wouldn’t have felt the same. Put it this way, I was watching as a neutral and had a lump in my throat. How could you not be emotional knowing that Leicester’s owner must have been constantly thinking of his Dad, carrying on his father’s legacy?

I believe in destiny and to me there’s an irony that with the backlash of the ‘big six’ trying to break away, here was an owner who clearly cares, getting the last laugh.

Who plays in which UEFA competition is the final thing to decide in England’s top flight? 2 out of 5 can finish in the top 4 – Leicester, Chelsea, West Ham, Liverpool and Spurs. While mathematically the Champions League is still possible, Spurs and West Ham could still not qualify for Europe at all.

Both Cup winners are guaranteed a place in Europe based on their League position meaning 7th will be enough to play in the Europa Conference.

Our situation is simple. If we fail to get maximum points, we are not in the equation. Even if we do, we are relying on 2 out of 3 slipping up. It remains unlikely as our highest points total; we can get is 61.

That means we need 2 of West Ham, Spurs and Everton to not win again this season! (could have done with Brighton hanging on against the Hammers but thanks Welbeck for trying).

Unlikely but then would you have said Everton would lose at home to Sheffield United?

Man United 3- 1 Fulham

Anyone else think the criticism of Man United was a bit harsh last week? They essentially lost two meaningless games clearly with one eye on a Final. A Lot of teams go through the motions when they play a game with zero stakes.

8 days before Villarreal, if Ole is going to play his strongest line up before then, it will be here in front of fans.

A second string at Wolves then gives key talent a week to prepare.

Saints 1-2 Leeds

Leeds have been clinical in their last two games, sharing the goals among the team. It can’t be a coincidence since safety was confirmed the Saints have won consecutive matches 3-1. Some sides struggle to play with nothing on the line but these two are enjoying their Football. Could go either way but the bigger question is will this be Danny Ing’s farewell to Saint Mary’s?

Brighton 1-2 Man City

I said Pep’s not the type to rest everyone from now to the Champions League Final. Then I saw Scott Carson was playing! I didn’t even know he was still alive!

The Champions played at Newcastle like it was pre pre-season friendly. When they wanted to/were forced to, they simply upped gears.

I would expect a stronger team at Brighton. Put it this way whoever Pep plays against Everton, won’t start in Istanbul (which won’t help us overtake the Toffees).

Chelsea 1-1 Leicester

The thought process was whoever lost the Final would struggle to win this rematch.

I think Tuchel will use the way they lost as deflection. In 138 out of the 140 FA Cup Finals their equaliser would not have been offside (technology only used in the 2 most recent Finals).

Put it this way you’ll never hear anyone in Leicester complain about VAR again.

The Chelsea manager can be conservative, and I think will approach the game as a ‘must not lose’ rather than ‘must win’. That suits Leicester and Liverpool.

The next time anyone says the FA Cup doesn’t matter, show them how the Foxes celebrated. That’s the same competition we played a weak squad in because we were prioritising the League, arrogantly thinking we had a chance of catching the top 4!

Everton 1-1 Wolves

I promise this isn’t wishful thinking. Everton have just lost at home to Sheffield United which sums up their problems. They have dropped points at Goodison to the Blades, Villa, Palace, Burnley, Fulham, Newcastle and Leeds. That’s having beaten Chelsea, drawing at Old Trafford and winning at the Emirates, Tottenham and Anfield. So there have been missed chances to reach the top 4 and fighting for 7th might not be much reason for motivation.

Newcastle 1-2 Sheffield United

The majority of teams will benefit from having some home fans back. For a few teams though it might be a negative.

Like Gooners, the Toon Army might use this as an opportunity to let their owner know how they feel, even with Steve Bruce letting off the hand-brake since survival. Like us, their owner simply won’t care what they shout.

The Atmosphere might play into the visitors hands.

Spurs 3-1 Villa

Spurs need a win to guarantee European Football. Given that they go to Leicester on the Final day, I can’t see them taking this game lightly. Their front three should be too strong for Villa to handle.

Will Grealish start?

Burnley 0-3 Liverpool

There are moments when you know it’s just meant to be. The second Liverpool’s KEEPER headed their winner on Sunday you knew they would finish top 4.

That would have felt like a kick in the stomach for Chelsea and Leicester.

Klopp knows that if they win their last 2 (unless a swing in goal difference) they are in the Champions League. When I saw how the defending champions were celebrating staying in the race for a top 4, I couldn’t help but think, didn’t Mr Wenger get mocked for doing that?

West Brom 1-1 West Ham

Again not wishful thinking.

West Ham will know they have most likely blown dreams of the top 4 by winning one in five games. It will still be an achievement to qualify for the Europa but suddenly the pressure is on not to fall out of the top 7 completely. In other words they are choking.

Palace 0-1 Arsenal

Arsenal beat Chelsea to keep alive their outside chance of sneaking into Europe. It would be so like the Gunners to follow that up with defeat at Selhurst Park. To be fair, that would be a fitting summary of our season.

6,500 spectators can make this intimidating, so it won’t be easy.

