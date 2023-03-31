Dan’s EPL Predictions – Can Arsenal keep up momentum after the break?

So, with 10 games to go its officially squeaky bum time.

The benefit of going out of Europe is Arsenal have zero distractions unlike Man City who still have a two-legged Champions League tie and FA Cup Semi-Final on the horizon and obviously further matches if they progress.

Arteta on the other hand can focus on 10 ‘cup finals‘, able to prepare an entire week for one opposition and fielding his best 11.

If my life depended on it, I would still make City favourites, with us still having to go to Etihad and Anfield. Two places we routinely get heavily beaten at, so what’s the odds that changes with the pressure on us more than our previous visits?

We are at the stage of the season where little details matter, luck you can’t control such as who kicks off first.

This Saturday we play directly after the Champions.

Are we kicking off against Leeds with our gap at the top of the table 5 points?

Or is there going to be a chance to increase our lead?

………………..

City 1-0 Liverpool

As I write this Haaland wasn’t spotted at training, Foden is awaiting surgery and Pep Guardiola has had players playing all around the world arriving back at various times.

Liverpool on their day can still hurt any defence and have their own motivation to win as well.

In the past Klopp has been one of the few to tactically outthink Pep.

Yet City know if they win, and they send us to Anfield (where our record is shocking) under serious pressure.

Arsenal 2-1 Leeds

So, we could kick off with City breathing down our necks.

To be fair in our last two League wins there’s been zero signs of any pressure getting to us.

Leeds is dangerous opposition in terms of their approach is ‘you play we play’.

Their attacking style means they can give someone a bloody nose, but defensively they will always concede chances.

We need Rob Holding to maintain the levels he’s shown recently.

The likes of Jesus and Martinelli will benefit from a couple of weeks rest.

Cherries 2-0 Fulham

Given how under-prepared they were in preseason I think most associated with the Cherries would have taken a scenario of being only a point off safety, 3 points off 12th and with their rivals still to play.

There seems to be 8 clubs involved in a relegation scrap, so it could come down to who can simply put consecutive wins together.

Sometimes you need some luck that is out of your own control.

Willian and Mitrovic are suspended for the trip to the south coast (Silva could be banned from the touchline) so this could be a good time to play Fulham?

Brighton 2-1 Brentford

Two teams still in the race for a top 4 finish.

Everything to gain, nothing to lose, both can play with freedom.

Could be one the most entertaining fixtures of the weekend.

Palace 1-0 Leicester

Steve Parish essentially panicked by sacking Vieira.

He worried about the money Palace would lose by relegation, so has thought purely short term, trusting Roy Hodgson to grind out enough points more than he did with Vieira.

Roy will, so technically that justifies the change, but I still think they would have stayed up under Vieira.

Forest 1-0 Wolves

Two teams who don’t score enough goals. A home win drags Wolves properly into things.

The City Ground factor keeps Forest in the division.

Chelsea 2-0 Villa

The longer they play together the more Chelsea’s players get to know each other and form understandings and relationships.

Will be contenders’ next season.

West Ham 0-2 Saints

Why the relegation fight is fascinating is that so many of the bottom 8 have to play each other.

The disadvantage West Ham have is they will play in front of home fans, who quickly lose faith and turn against their players.

It makes the London Stadium toxic with too many Hammers lacking the personality to cope.

The likes of Southampton can take advantage.

Newcastle 1-0 Man United

A Man United win would almost seal top 4.

Yet their last two wins and the form of Isaak have changed the mood on Tyneside. I think they sense with Spurs and Liverpool inconstant Champions League is their’s to throw away.

I think the atmosphere at Saint James Park will make the difference and the Toon won’t let the occasion pass them by, unlike the Carabao Cup Final.

Everton 1-0 Spurs

While it was fun to hear their own manager mock their entire history, banter aside Conte shouldn’t have done what he did after the Southampton game.

Conte was being paid allot of money to represent Spurs and should have been doing his very best to make the result as least painful as possible to give his players the best possible chance of still making 4th.

Instead, he made it about himself. As a player/manager who won massive matches, he knew full well the consequences of his words and the timing of them.

With both parties knowing he was leaving in the summer, Daniel Levy had a right to think the Italian would be professional enough to do the job till May.

Instead, perhaps due to poor health, Conte said what he did, went back to his homeland, hoping his agent would arrange his release without it making zero difference to him if Spurs are in the Champions League or not.

You need personality to win at Goodison and I’m not sure Spurs have that.

—————————————————————

