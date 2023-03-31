Dan’s EPL Predictions – Can Arsenal keep up momentum after the break?

So, with 10 games to go its officially squeaky bum time.
The benefit of going out of Europe is Arsenal have zero distractions unlike Man City who still have a two-legged Champions League tie and FA Cup Semi-Final on the horizon and obviously further matches if they progress.
Arteta on the other hand can focus on 10 ‘cup finals‘, able to prepare an entire week for one opposition and fielding his best 11.
If my life depended on it, I would still make City favourites, with us still having to go to Etihad and Anfield. Two places we routinely get heavily beaten at, so what’s the odds that changes with the pressure on us more than our previous visits?
We are at the stage of the season where little details matter, luck you can’t control such as who kicks off first.
This Saturday we play directly after the Champions.
Are we kicking off against Leeds with our gap at the top of the table 5 points?
Or is there going to be a chance to increase our lead?
………………..
City 1-0 Liverpool
As I write this Haaland wasn’t spotted at training, Foden is awaiting surgery and Pep Guardiola has had players playing all around the world arriving back at various times.
Liverpool on their day can still hurt any defence and have their own motivation to win as well.
In the past Klopp has been one of the few to tactically outthink Pep.
Yet City know if they win, and they send us to Anfield (where our record is shocking) under serious pressure.
Arsenal 2-1 Leeds
So, we could kick off with City breathing down our necks.
To be fair in our last two League wins there’s been zero signs of any pressure getting to us.
Leeds is dangerous opposition in terms of their approach is ‘you play we play’.
Their attacking style means they can give someone a bloody nose, but defensively they will always concede chances.
We need Rob Holding to maintain the levels he’s shown recently.
The likes of Jesus and Martinelli will benefit from a couple of weeks rest.
Cherries 2-0 Fulham
Given how under-prepared they were in preseason I think most associated with the Cherries would have taken a scenario of being only a point off safety, 3 points off 12th and with their rivals still to play.
There seems to be 8 clubs involved in a relegation scrap, so it could come down to who can simply put consecutive wins together.
Sometimes you need some luck that is out of your own control.
Willian and Mitrovic are suspended for the trip to the south coast (Silva could be banned from the touchline) so this could be a good time to play Fulham?
Brighton 2-1 Brentford
Two teams still in the race for a top 4 finish.
Everything to gain, nothing to lose, both can play with freedom.
Could be one the most entertaining fixtures of the weekend.
Palace 1-0 Leicester
Steve Parish essentially panicked by sacking Vieira.
He worried about the money Palace would lose by relegation, so has thought purely short term, trusting Roy Hodgson to grind out enough points more than he did with Vieira.
Roy will, so technically that justifies the change, but I still think they would have stayed up under Vieira.
Forest 1-0 Wolves
Two teams who don’t score enough goals. A home win drags Wolves properly into things.
The City Ground factor keeps Forest in the division.
Chelsea 2-0 Villa
The longer they play together the more Chelsea’s players get to know each other and form understandings and relationships.
Will be contenders’ next season.
West Ham 0-2 Saints
Why the relegation fight is fascinating is that so many of the bottom 8 have to play each other.
The disadvantage West Ham have is they will play in front of home fans, who quickly lose faith and turn against their players.
It makes the London Stadium toxic with too many Hammers lacking the personality to cope.
The likes of Southampton can take advantage.
Newcastle 1-0 Man United
A Man United win would almost seal top 4.
Yet their last two wins and the form of Isaak have changed the mood on Tyneside. I think they sense with Spurs and Liverpool inconstant Champions League is their’s to throw away.
I think the atmosphere at Saint James Park will make the difference and the Toon won’t let the occasion pass them by, unlike the Carabao Cup Final.
Everton 1-0 Spurs
While it was fun to hear their own manager mock their entire history, banter aside Conte shouldn’t have done what he did after the Southampton game.
Conte was being paid allot of money to represent Spurs and should have been doing his very best to make the result as least painful as possible to give his players the best possible chance of still making 4th.
Instead, he made it about himself. As a player/manager who won massive matches, he knew full well the consequences of his words and the timing of them.
With both parties knowing he was leaving in the summer, Daniel Levy had a right to think the Italian would be professional enough to do the job till May.
Instead, perhaps due to poor health, Conte said what he did, went back to his homeland, hoping his agent would arrange his release without it making zero difference to him if Spurs are in the Champions League or not.
You need personality to win at Goodison and I’m not sure Spurs have that.
—————————————————————
LAST WEEK’S TABLE
Sid 196
JRA 189
Terrah 187
HH 186
Matthew 182
J gunner 181
GB 178
SJ 174
Prince 174
MTG 173
I 173
Rob 49- 174
IGL 171
Dendrite 171
Longbenark 171
Toney 168
Anti virus 168
Diehard 165
Seek 165
Okobino 165
Stephanie 165
Gundown 164
Misgana 164
Ackshay 162
Onyango 160
Dan Kit 158
Phenom 158
Loose cannon 157
Me 155
Tom 153
Goonersia 150
Taiwo 4321-. 150
Angelo 150
Sue P 148
Yayo 146
Ayan 141
K Tyson 139
Kenya 001- 138
Dotash 135
Sagie 135
Admin 131
Splendid 131
Drayton 130
Edu 129
Gotanidea 128
Labass 128
E blaze 126
Oluseyi 123
Kadii 117
J gunz 116
TN Arsenal 114
Kuhepson 104
Dunchurado 104
Famochi 100
O Achiel 93
J Bauer 90
M Wokoma 90
Chuck 88
JOA 88
Walidomy 85
NOAS 81
Uzil Ozil 81
Baron 74
J Moati 72
M leashim 72
J legend 66
Big slim 63
Quincy 54
Adeybayo 50
Bme 12- 47
Ba thea 45
Elsammy 45
Riveriosantos 37
Flash G 32
Olushorlar 29
Ruler system 28
Illiterate 28
Samson A 27
Arsha 23
Ruler System 20
Gogo
Adiva 19
Kobin 19
My name is Lehman 18
Lucia 18
Rusty 17
Zeus 16
OGHENE 16
Gibson Power 15
Bob 123 – 15
Ben 15
Easyguy 15
Dannie 15
Ishmael 14
Lima 13
K hristov 12
Ben Dungate 12
Adajim 11
Emperor A 11
Atangana 11
Koktafo 10
Stone 9
Lancydatguy 9
Royal Challenger 8
Mr Fox 8
M powson 8
Top 4 never again 8
St Joachim 8
S malah 7
Jeremy 7
True Gunner 7
Wale Akinlatun 7
Joebaba 6
Akota 6
Mide 6
VZ 6
Azeez omerah cole 6
Sws 6
Olamide 5
Altaseb A – 5
Zig 5
Mide 5
Josiah 5
Kenneth 5
Kyambadde Sam 4
Anti Kev 4
Akuta George 4
Wenger ball 4
Okal JR.14- 4
Samuel Akinsola Adenosin 3
Classy Gunner 3
E Franklyn 3
City 2-2 Liverpool
Arsenal 3-0 Leeds
Bournemouth 3-2 Fulham
Brighton 3-1 Brentford
Crystal palace 1-2 Leicester
N.Forest 2-0 Wolves
Chelsea 2-1 Aston Villa
West Ham 2-1 Southampton
Newcastle 1-2 ManU
Everton 0-2 Spurs (New manager bounce and Harry Kane double lol)
Glad for the PL to be back. COYG!!
Mancity 1 ~ 2 Liverpool
Arsenal 3 ~ 0 Leeds
Bournemouth 2 ~ 1 Fulham
Brighton 2 ~ 2 Brentford
Cplace 1 ~ 2 Leicester
Nforest 0 ~ 0 Wolves
Chelsea 1 ~ 1 Aston villa
Newcastle 2 ~ 1 Manutd
Westham 2 ~ 1 Southampton
Everton 1 ~ 3 Totheham
Man City 2-2 Liverpool
Arsenal 3-1 Leeds
Cherries 2-2 Fulham
Brighton 2-1 Brentford
Palace 1-1 Leicester
Forest 0-0 wolves
Chelsea 2-1 Villa
Westham 2-1 Southampton
Newcastle 2-2 Man u
Everton 3-3 Spurs
God please help Prince 🙏🙏.
City 1-2 Liverpool
Arsenal 4-0 Leeds
Bournemouth 1-1 Fulham
Brighton 2-2 Brentford
Crystal palace 1-1 Leicester
N.Forest 1-1 Wolves
Chelsea 2-1 Aston Villa
West Ham 1-1 Southampton
Newcastle 1-1 ManU
Everton 0-2 Spurs
Man City 1-2 Liverpool
Arsenal 3-0 Leeds
Cherries 1-1 Fulham
Brighton 1-1 Brentford
Palace 1-0 Leicester
Forest 1-0 wolves
Chelsea 1-1 Villa
Westham 1-1 Southampton
Newcastle 2-1 Man u
Everton 2-1 Spurs
City2-2 Liverpool
Arsenal 3-0 Leeds
Bournemouth 1-2 Fulham
Brighton 2-2 Brentford
Crystal palace 1-2 Leicester
N.Forest2-2Wolves
Chelsea 3-1 Aston Villa
West Ham 2-2 Southampton
Newcastle 2-1 ManU
Everton 2-1 Spurs
Man City 2 – 1 Liverpool
Arsenal 2 – 2 Leeds
Bournemouth 2 – 1 Fulham
Brighton 2 – 1 Brentford
Crystal Palace 2 – 1 Leicester
Nottingham Forest 1 – 0 Wolves
Chelsea 1 – 1 Aston villa
Newcastle 2 – 1 Man United
Westham 3 – 1 Southampton
Everton 2 – 2 Tottenham
I hope I am wrong about the results for Man City and Arsenal in the predictions.
City 1-1 Liverpool
Arsenal 3-0 Leeds
Bournemouth 1-2 Fulham
Brighton 2-1 Brentford
Crystal palace 2-1 Leicester
N.Forest 1-1 Wolves
Chelsea 2-1 Aston Villa
West Ham 2-1 Southampton
Newcastle 2-1 ManU
Everton 1-2 Spurs
Man City 2-1 Liverpool
Arsenal 4-0 Leeds
Cherries 2-1 Fulham
Brighton 1-1 Brentford
Palace 1-2 Leicester
Forest 0-2 wolves
Chelsea 2-2 Villa
Westham 2-1 Southampton
Newcastle 1-2 Man u
Everton 1-3 Spurs
Man City 1-1 Liverpool
Arsenal 2-1 Leeds
Cherries 1-1 Fulham
Brighton 2-1 Brentford
Palace 1-1 Leicester
Forest 1-0 wolves
Chelsea 2-1 Villa
Westham 2-1 Southampton
Newcastle 2-1 Man u
Everton 1-1 Spurs
ManC 2-1 Liverpool
Arsenal 3-0 Leeds
Bournemouth 2-1 Fulham
Brighton 1-0 Brentford
Palace 1-1 Leicester
Nottingham Forest 2-2 Wolves
Chelsea 3-1 Villa
West Ham 2-0 Soton
Newcastle 2-2 ManU
Everton 1-1 Spuds
Man City 1-0 Liverpool
Arsenal 3-0 Leeds
Bournemouth 1-3 Fulham
Brighton 1-1 Brentford
Palace 2-0 Leicester
Forest 2-1 wolves
Chelsea 1-1 Villa
Westham 2-0 Southampton
Newcastle 2-2 Man u
Everton 0-2 Spurs
City 2-2 Liverpool
Arsenal 2-0 Leeds
Bournemouth 1-2 Fulham
Brighton 1-1 Brentford
Crystal palace 0-2 Leicester
N.Forest 0-0 Wolves
Chelsea 2-1 Aston Villa
West Ham 3-1 Southampton
Newcastle 1-1 ManU
Everton 0-2 Spurs
Man City 2-2 Liverpool
Arsenal 4-0 Leeds United
Bournemouth 1-0 Fulham
Brighton 1-1 Brentford
Crystal palace 2-1 Leicester City
Nottingham 0-1 Wolves
Chelsea 2-1 Aston Villa
West ham 1-2 Southampton
Everton 1-0 Tottenham hotspur
Newcastle 2-1 Man United
Man city 1:4 Liverpool
Arsenal 7:1 Leeds
Newcastle 2:0 Man United