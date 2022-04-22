Dan’s EPL Predictions- Can Arsenal knock Man United out of Top Four race?

Make zero mistake, if Arsenal play like they did on Wednesday in their final 6 fixtures, we will finish top 4.

Arteta deserves credit for trying something different in midweek by bringing in the likes of Holding and Elneny.

You can’t help but think if only we had shown up for the previous 3 games how much healthier our position would be?

It’s not just Man City and Liverpool involved in a fascinating title race. Good luck to those players near the top of the Predictions table.

Remember top 32 qualify for our World Cup at Xmas.

Arsenal 3-1 Man United

In theory there’s nothing to fear about this match, if the opponents were called something different and only judged on form you wouldn’t see it as a challenge.

It’s hard to see how Rangnick motivates his players, something he has failed to do recently.

A win sends Spurs to Brentford under massive pressure so we should be fired up.

The only issue is we played Brighton and the Saints thinking the same thing.

It’s not a shock if we don’t show up because we see that too many times, but with a good atmosphere at the Emirates, we should be okay

Leicester 0-1 Villa

The consensus was Leicester were guilty of sitting back in midweek and their negativity invited the equaliser.

Say what you want about the Conference League, the Foxes are in a semi-Final of a European trophy so it makes sense if they had one eye on a trophy they can win.

Man City 4-0 Watford

The Champions played a day after Liverpool In midweek, meaning the Etihad was nervous when the scoreline was goalless on Wednesday.

It’s incredibly fine margins when you know you could have one day off in front of the goal to cost you your title.

If there’s a team, you wouldn’t trust to be able to park the bus against Man City though it would be Watford.

Norwich 0-1 Newcastle

Eddie Howe has taught his squad how to win even when not playing well.

They now believe they are good enough to be in this division, self-belief not there in the first half of the campaign.

Manager of the year though?

Maybe if they were not financially backed by an entire nation.

Brentford 2-2 Spurs

Okay it may be wishful thinking, yet I maintain at this stage of the season details such as who kicks off when matters.

If we get a result earlier in the day Spurs go to Brentford under pressure.

While they have Kane and Son, individuals who can win games, they are no different to us in that you wouldn’t be shocked If they didn’t show up.

They have been just as guilty as us for dropping silly points.

Brighton 1-0 Saints

Just because the Saints didn’t show up on Thursday, I’ll go for Brighton to win.

Burnley 1-0 Wolves

Burnley know any kind of result sees them climb out of the bottom three with Everton due to go to Anfield.

There’s zero suggestion Sean Dyche had lost the dressing room, so don’t assume they couldn’t have got four points without the managerial change.

I am surprised they made the decision without having a replacement lined up.

Like on Thursday the home side simply need the points more and I’m expecting a cup final-like atmosphere.

Chelsea 2-1 West Ham

Chelsea defending was so uncharacteristic in midweek.

What they have always been good at is responding to disappointment.

West Ham are days away from a European Semi Final, winning the Europa is more realistic then finishing top 4, so can you blame the Hammers if they have more than one eye on Thursday.

Liverpool 4-0 Everton

Liverpool could kick off on Sunday 4 points behind Man City.

Any other season that much pressure heading into a Merseyside Derby might be too much for a team to handle.

These days you sense Liverpool have the opposition beat in the tunnel.

Previous Everton teams would have the personality to test the Reds nerves, this Everton don’t.

I can’t see how Lampard sets up the Toffees in a way they believe they can get a result.

Palace 1-0 Leeds

Leeds might need one more win to feel comfortable about their survival.

As we know from experience though, something special happens to Palace on a Monday Night at Selhurst Park under the floodlights

LAST WEEK’S TABLE

