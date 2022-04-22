Arsenal News Arsenal opinion

Dan’s EPL Predictions- Can Arsenal knock Man United out of Top Four race?

Make zero mistake, if Arsenal play like they did on Wednesday in their final 6 fixtures, we will finish top 4.

Arteta deserves credit for trying something different in midweek by bringing in the likes of Holding and Elneny.

You can’t help but think if only we had shown up for the previous 3 games how much healthier our position would be?

It’s not just Man City and Liverpool involved in a fascinating title race. Good luck to those players near the top of the Predictions table.

Remember top 32 qualify for our World Cup at Xmas.

Arsenal 3-1 Man United

In theory there’s nothing to fear about this match, if the opponents were called something different and only judged on form you wouldn’t see it as a challenge.

It’s hard to see how Rangnick motivates his players, something he has failed to do recently.

A win sends Spurs to Brentford under massive pressure so we should be fired up.

The only issue is we played Brighton and the Saints thinking the same thing.

It’s not a shock if we don’t show up because we see that too many times, but with a good atmosphere at the Emirates, we should be okay

Leicester 0-1 Villa

The consensus was Leicester were guilty of sitting back in midweek and their negativity invited the equaliser.

Say what you want about the Conference League, the Foxes are in a semi-Final of a European trophy so it makes sense if they had one eye on a trophy they can win.

Man City 4-0 Watford

The Champions played a day after Liverpool In midweek, meaning the Etihad was nervous when the scoreline was goalless on Wednesday.

It’s incredibly fine margins when you know you could have one day off in front of the goal to cost you your title.

If there’s a team, you wouldn’t trust to be able to park the bus against Man City though it would be Watford.

Norwich 0-1 Newcastle

Eddie Howe has taught his squad how to win even when not playing well.

They now believe they are good enough to be in this division, self-belief not there in the first half of the campaign.

Manager of the year though?

Maybe if they were not financially backed by an entire nation.

Brentford 2-2 Spurs

Okay it may be wishful thinking, yet I maintain at this stage of the season details such as who kicks off when matters.

If we get a result earlier in the day Spurs go to Brentford under pressure.

While they have Kane and Son, individuals who can win games, they are no different to us in that you wouldn’t be shocked If they didn’t show up.

They have been just as guilty as us for dropping silly points.

Brighton 1-0 Saints

Just because the Saints didn’t show up on Thursday, I’ll go for Brighton to win.

Burnley 1-0 Wolves

Burnley know any kind of result sees them climb out of the bottom three with Everton due to go to Anfield.

There’s zero suggestion Sean Dyche had lost the dressing room, so don’t assume they couldn’t have got four points without the managerial change.

I am surprised they made the decision without having a replacement lined up.

Like on Thursday the home side simply need the points more and I’m expecting a cup final-like atmosphere.

Chelsea 2-1 West Ham

Chelsea defending was so uncharacteristic in midweek.

What they have always been good at is responding to disappointment.

West Ham are days away from a European Semi Final, winning the Europa is more realistic then finishing top 4, so can you blame the Hammers if they have more than one eye on Thursday.

Liverpool 4-0 Everton

Liverpool could kick off on Sunday 4 points behind Man City.

Any other season that much pressure heading into a Merseyside Derby might be too much for a team to handle.

These days you sense Liverpool have the opposition beat in the tunnel.

Previous Everton teams would have the personality to test the Reds nerves, this Everton don’t.

I can’t see how Lampard sets up the Toffees in a way they believe they can get a result.

Palace 1-0 Leeds

Leeds might need one more win to feel comfortable about their survival.

As we know from experience though, something special happens to Palace on a Monday Night at Selhurst Park under the floodlights

VIDEO – A great win for the Gunners at Stamford Bridge and Mikel Arteta was in an upbeat mood after the game…

LAST WEEK’S TABLE

Top 32 qualify for the World Cup

keV 82- 215

Rob 49- 207
Terrah 200
Gotanidea 204

Turbo 196
Kenya 001- 198

Ackshay 193
Matthew 190
Prince 189

Declan 189
HH 188
J Gunner 187
Goonersia 186
Dotash 186
Sue 185

Samson A 185
Dan Kit 183
J gunner 183

I – 180
Toney 179
Adiva 178
Edu 177

Sid 177
Phenom 172

okobino 179

Easy guys 171

Me 170
Tom 160

Dunchirado 160

Sue P 160

Yayo 158
Stephanie 158
admin 156
Khadi 153
SJ 152
K Tyson 147
Rusty 145
MTG 144

Sagie 143
loose cannon 143
Tayo 141

Seroti 137
Adajim 133
EBlaze 133
Uzi Ozil 132
Mambo 131

Kobin 131

Splendid 125
Shakir 118
Dendrite 109

Famochi 95
Die hard 93

labass 88
Owei 87

Oslo gunner 82

Zeek 80

Onyango 73
BA Thea 65

Jo gunz 70
Instrooments 57
Voyageur 56
Gunner Rey 54
Guy 53
Timothy 53

illiterate 48

dhoni 47

misgana 47
Angus 44
Indian gunner London 44

gundown 40
Elvis 39

FK 38
Adeski 36

Arsha 36

Illiterate 35

Gogo 34

Walidomy 34
Blue 17-33

John Legend 32

James Gacheru 32
Baron 29

Mark 2.0- 28
Kelvin A- 26
Abbass 25
PJSA 23

Sol 21
Tomorrow 20
Hackiubee 19

lucia 19
Third Man JW 18

Drayton 16
Longbenark 15
Anti keV 15
phil 14
Olushorlor 14
Anti virus 13

Odi 12
Kuz 11
Montana 11
Diddie 11
Musa 11
Davars 10
George 10
BTG 10
Leno happy 10.
Ezegou Kevin 9
mubz ug- 9

Mena 8
Lucia 8
Tjay 8
Gunner 4 lyf 8
Buddy 8

Nasiru Kwalli 8
Sylvander 7
Quincy Okebe 7
Geo 7
Dendrite 7
Mark 7
football lovers 6
Gooner 19-6
Khaly 6
David 6
Arsenal Why 6
Ezekiel 6
Joseph 6

BME 12- 6
Charlie 5
Kedar 5
Lisg 5
A Samson 5
Big Sam 5

Siddharth Mohapatra 4
Collins 4
Tas 4

gunsmoke 3

Girl 2
Varka 2
Steve Shaffelbury 2
Akaymoney 2
V 2 – 2

  1. Arsenal 5-1 Man Utd
    Leicester 1-1 Aston Villa
    Man City 6-0 Watford
    Norwich 1-3 New Castle
    Brentford 3-2 Spurs
    Brighton 1-1 Saints
    Burnley 1-1 Wolves
    Chelsea 1-2 Westham
    Liverpool 3-0 Everton
    Palace 3-2 Leeds

    Reply

    1. Arsenal 2-1 Man utd
      Leicester 2-1 Villa
      Man City 3-0 Watford
      Norwich 1-2 Newcastle
      Brentford 2-1 Totts
      Brighton 1-0 Southampton
      Burnley 1-2 Wolves
      Chelsea 2-0 West Ham
      Liverpool 3-0 Everton
      Crystal Palace 2-0 Leeds

      Reply

      1. Arsenal 7-1 Man Utd
        Leicester 1-3 villa
        Man City 5-0 Watford
        Norwich 2-1 Newcastle
        Brentford 1-3 spuds
        Brighton 1-1 Southampton
        Burnley 0-2 wolves
        Chelsea 2-1 West Ham
        Liverpool 6-0 Everton
        Palace 4-0 Leeds

        Reply

  2. Arsenal 2-0 Man u Leicester 2-1 A.villa Man city 4-0 Watford Norwich 2-1 Newcastle Brentford 2-2 Tottenham Brighton 2-0 Southampton Burnley 1-0 Wolves Chelsea 2-0 West ham Liverpool 3-0 Everton C.palace 2-1 Leeds united

    Reply

  4. Arsenal 1-0 ManU
    Leicester 0-2 Villa
    Man City 3-0 Watford
    Norwich 1-1 Newcastle
    Brentford 1-3 Spurs
    Brighton 2-1 Southampton
    Burnley 1-1 Wolves
    Chelsea 2-0 WestHam
    Liverpool 3-1 Everton
    Palace 2-0 Leeds

    Reply

    1. Arsenal 3-0 Man Utd
      Leicester 2-2 Aston Villa
      Man City 4-1 Watford
      Norwich 2-0 New Castle
      Brentford 2-1 Spurs
      Brighton 1-1 Saints
      Burnley 1-1 Wolves
      Chelsea 1-1 Westham
      Liverpool 3-0 Everton
      Palace 1-2 Leeds

      Reply

  5. Arsenal 2-0 Man Utd
    Leicester 1-1 Aston Villa
    Man City 5-0 Watford
    Norwich 0-2 Newcastle
    Brentford 1-2 Spurs
    Brighton 1-2 Saints
    Burnley 1-0 Wolves
    Chelsea 2-2 Westham
    Liverpool 4-0 Everton
    Palace 2-1 Leeds

    Reply

  6. Arsenal 3-1 Man Utd
    Leicester 2-1 Aston Villa
    Man City 4-0 Watford
    Norwich 2-3 New Castle
    Brentford 2-3 Spurs
    Brighton 2-1 Saints
    Burnley 1-1 Wolves
    Chelsea 1-2 Westham
    Liverpool 3-0 Everton
    Palace 3-1 Leeds

    Reply

  7. Arsenal 2-1 Man U
    Leicester 2-1 Villa
    Man City 3-0 Watford
    Norwich 1-1 Newcastle
    Brentford 1-2 spurs
    Brighton 2-0 Southampton
    Burnley 2-0 Wolves
    Chelsea 2-1 Hammers

    Hi Dan, I think my score should be 188 not 189. I seem to have been given an extra point a couple of weeks ago 😊
    Liverpool 3-1 Everton
    Palace 2-0 Leeds

    Reply

  8. Arsenal 2-1 ManU
    Leicester 1-0 Villa
    Man City 3-0 Watford
    Norwich 0-1 Newcastle
    Brentford 1-2 Spurs
    Brighton 2-0 Southampton
    Burnley 1-2 Wolves
    Chelsea 2-0 WestHam
    Liverpool 3-0Everton
    Palace 1-0 Leeds

    Reply

  9. Arsenal 3-1 Man utd. Foxes 2-1 Villa. City 4-0 Watford. Norwich 1-3 Newcastle. Brentford 2-1 Spurs. Brighton 2-1sutton. Burnley 1-2 wolves. Chelsea 2-1 westham. Liverpool 4-0 Everton. Palace 2-1 Leeds

    Reply

  10. Arsenal 2-1 Manure
    Lester 2-2 Villa
    ManCity 4-1 Watford
    Norwich 2-1 Newcastle
    Brentford 1-1 Spurs
    Brighton 2-0 Soton
    Burnley 1-1 Wolves
    Chelsea 2-3 Westham
    Liverpool 3-1 Everton
    Palace 2-1 Leeds

    Reply

  11. Arsenal 4 vs 1 Man-u
    Leicester 2 vs 1 Villa
    Man city 4 vs 0 Watford
    Norwich 1 vs 1 Newcastle
    Brentford 2 vs 1 Spurs
    Brighton 2 vs 1 Saints
    Burnley 1 vs 1 Wolves
    Chelsea 1 vs 0 Westham
    Liverpool 2 vs 0 Everton
    Palace 1 vs 2 Leeds

    Reply

  12. It’s not a coincidence that the players arteta inherited gave him his first trophy as a coach. When things are getting tough and and the club is on the loosing streak, it is still the inherited players that will be call upon rescue mission. If only IF he can swallow pride and feature those rejected players – holding, elnely, pepe and so on then, we shall overcome man u.

    Reply

  13. Arsenal 3-2 Man utd
    Leicester 1-1 Villa
    Man City 3-0 Watford
    Norwich 1-2 Newcastle
    Brentford 1-1 Totts
    Brighton 1-0 Southampton
    Burnley 1-2 Wolves
    Chelsea 2-1 West Ham
    Liverpool 3-0 Everton
    Crystal Palace 2-0 Leeds

    Reply

  14. Arsenal 0-1 Man Utd
    Leicester 2-2 Aston Villa
    Man City 4-1 Watford
    Norwich 2-0 New Castle
    Brentford 2-1 Spurs
    Brighton 1-1 Saints
    Burnley 1-2 Wolves
    Chelsea 2-1 Westham
    Liverpool 3-0 Everton
    Palace 1-2 Leeds

    Reply

  15. Arsenal 4-2 Man Utd
    Leicester 3-1 Aston Villa
    Man City 5-0 Watford
    Norwich 2-2 Newcastle
    Brentford 2-2 Spurs
    Brighton 3-0 Saints
    Burnley 1-2 Wolves
    Chelsea 3-2 Westham
    Liverpool 3-1 Everton
    Palace 3-2 Leeds

    Reply

  16. Arsenal 3 ~ 1 Manutd
    Leicester 1 ~ 1 Aston villa
    Mancity 4 ~ 1 Watford
    Norwich 2 ~ 2 Newcastle
    Brentford 2 ~ 2 Totheham
    Brighton 1 ~ 1 Southampton
    Burnley 1 ~ 1 Wolves
    Chelsea 2 ~ 2 Westham
    Liverpool 4 ~ 0 Everton
    Cplace 1 ~ 1 Leeds

    Pls Admin cross check my scores believed ingot 2 correct scores last time and I was on 131 thereabouts

    Reply

  17. Arsenal 2 – 1 Man Utd
    Leicester 2 – 1 Aston Villa
    Man City 3 – 0 Watford
    Norwich 0 – 2 Newcastle
    Brentford 0 – 2 Spurs
    Brighton 1 – 0 Southampton
    Burnley 1 – 0 Wolves
    Chelsea 2 – 0 West Ham
    Liverpool 3 – 0 Everton
    Crystal Palace 2 – 0 Leeds

    Reply

  18. Arsenal 3-1 Man utd
    Leicester 2-1 Villa
    Man City 3-0 Watford
    Norwich 1-2 Newcastle
    Brentford 2-1 Totts
    Brighton 1-0 Southampton
    Burnley 1-2 Wolves
    Chelsea 2-0 West Ham
    Liverpool 3-0 Everton
    Crystal Palace 2-2Leeds

    Reply

  19. Arsenal 2-1 man u
    Leicester 1-1 Villa
    Man City 3-0 Watford
    Norwich 1-2 Newcastle
    Brentford 2-2 Spurs
    Brighton 2-1 saints
    Burnley 1-1 wolves
    Chelsea 3-1 westham
    Liverpool 3-1 Everton
    Palace 3-2 Leeds
    God help Prince 🙏🙏.

    Reply

  20. Arsenal 2 – 1 Man. U
    Leicester 2 – 1 Aston Villa
    Man city 3 – 0 Watford
    Norwich 1 – 2 Newcastle
    Brentford 1 – 3 Tottenham
    Brighton 2 – 0 Southampton
    Burnley 1 – 1 Wolves
    Chelsea 2 – 1 West Ham
    Liverpool 3 – 1 Everton
    Crystal P 2 – 1 Leeds

    Reply

