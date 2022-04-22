Dan’s EPL Predictions- Can Arsenal knock Man United out of Top Four race?

Make zero mistake, if Arsenal play like they did on Wednesday in their final 6 fixtures, we will finish top 4.
Arteta deserves credit for trying something different in midweek by bringing in the likes of Holding and Elneny.
You can’t help but think if only we had shown up for the previous 3 games how much healthier our position would be?
It’s not just Man City and Liverpool involved in a fascinating title race. Good luck to those players near the top of the Predictions table.
Remember top 32 qualify for our World Cup at Xmas.
Arsenal 3-1 Man United
In theory there’s nothing to fear about this match, if the opponents were called something different and only judged on form you wouldn’t see it as a challenge.
It’s hard to see how Rangnick motivates his players, something he has failed to do recently.
A win sends Spurs to Brentford under massive pressure so we should be fired up.
The only issue is we played Brighton and the Saints thinking the same thing.
It’s not a shock if we don’t show up because we see that too many times, but with a good atmosphere at the Emirates, we should be okay
Leicester 0-1 Villa
The consensus was Leicester were guilty of sitting back in midweek and their negativity invited the equaliser.
Say what you want about the Conference League, the Foxes are in a semi-Final of a European trophy so it makes sense if they had one eye on a trophy they can win.
Man City 4-0 Watford
The Champions played a day after Liverpool In midweek, meaning the Etihad was nervous when the scoreline was goalless on Wednesday.
It’s incredibly fine margins when you know you could have one day off in front of the goal to cost you your title.
If there’s a team, you wouldn’t trust to be able to park the bus against Man City though it would be Watford.
Norwich 0-1 Newcastle
Eddie Howe has taught his squad how to win even when not playing well.
They now believe they are good enough to be in this division, self-belief not there in the first half of the campaign.
Manager of the year though?
Maybe if they were not financially backed by an entire nation.
Brentford 2-2 Spurs
Okay it may be wishful thinking, yet I maintain at this stage of the season details such as who kicks off when matters.
If we get a result earlier in the day Spurs go to Brentford under pressure.
While they have Kane and Son, individuals who can win games, they are no different to us in that you wouldn’t be shocked If they didn’t show up.
They have been just as guilty as us for dropping silly points.
Brighton 1-0 Saints
Just because the Saints didn’t show up on Thursday, I’ll go for Brighton to win.
Burnley 1-0 Wolves
Burnley know any kind of result sees them climb out of the bottom three with Everton due to go to Anfield.
There’s zero suggestion Sean Dyche had lost the dressing room, so don’t assume they couldn’t have got four points without the managerial change.
I am surprised they made the decision without having a replacement lined up.
Like on Thursday the home side simply need the points more and I’m expecting a cup final-like atmosphere.
Chelsea 2-1 West Ham
Chelsea defending was so uncharacteristic in midweek.
What they have always been good at is responding to disappointment.
West Ham are days away from a European Semi Final, winning the Europa is more realistic then finishing top 4, so can you blame the Hammers if they have more than one eye on Thursday.
Liverpool 4-0 Everton
Liverpool could kick off on Sunday 4 points behind Man City.
Any other season that much pressure heading into a Merseyside Derby might be too much for a team to handle.
These days you sense Liverpool have the opposition beat in the tunnel.
Previous Everton teams would have the personality to test the Reds nerves, this Everton don’t.
I can’t see how Lampard sets up the Toffees in a way they believe they can get a result.
Palace 1-0 Leeds
Leeds might need one more win to feel comfortable about their survival.
As we know from experience though, something special happens to Palace on a Monday Night at Selhurst Park under the floodlights
VIDEO – A great win for the Gunners at Stamford Bridge and Mikel Arteta was in an upbeat mood after the game…
LAST WEEK’S TABLE
Top 32 qualify for the World Cup
keV 82- 215
Rob 49- 207
Terrah 200
Gotanidea 204
Turbo 196
Kenya 001- 198
Ackshay 193
Matthew 190
Prince 189
Declan 189
HH 188
J Gunner 187
Goonersia 186
Dotash 186
Sue 185
Samson A 185
Dan Kit 183
J gunner 183
I – 180
Toney 179
Adiva 178
Edu 177
Sid 177
Phenom 172
okobino 179
Easy guys 171
Me 170
Tom 160
Dunchirado 160
Sue P 160
Yayo 158
Stephanie 158
admin 156
Khadi 153
SJ 152
K Tyson 147
Rusty 145
MTG 144
Sagie 143
loose cannon 143
Tayo 141
Seroti 137
Adajim 133
EBlaze 133
Uzi Ozil 132
Mambo 131
Kobin 131
Splendid 125
Shakir 118
Dendrite 109
Famochi 95
Die hard 93
labass 88
Owei 87
Oslo gunner 82
Zeek 80
Onyango 73
BA Thea 65
Jo gunz 70
Instrooments 57
Voyageur 56
Gunner Rey 54
Guy 53
Timothy 53
illiterate 48
dhoni 47
misgana 47
Angus 44
Indian gunner London 44
gundown 40
Elvis 39
FK 38
Adeski 36
Arsha 36
Illiterate 35
Gogo 34
Walidomy 34
Blue 17-33
John Legend 32
James Gacheru 32
Baron 29
Mark 2.0- 28
Kelvin A- 26
Abbass 25
PJSA 23
Sol 21
Tomorrow 20
Hackiubee 19
lucia 19
Third Man JW 18
Drayton 16
Longbenark 15
Anti keV 15
phil 14
Olushorlor 14
Anti virus 13
Odi 12
Kuz 11
Montana 11
Diddie 11
Musa 11
Davars 10
George 10
BTG 10
Leno happy 10.
Ezegou Kevin 9
mubz ug- 9
Mena 8
Lucia 8
Tjay 8
Gunner 4 lyf 8
Buddy 8
Nasiru Kwalli 8
Sylvander 7
Quincy Okebe 7
Geo 7
Dendrite 7
Mark 7
football lovers 6
Gooner 19-6
Khaly 6
David 6
Arsenal Why 6
Ezekiel 6
Joseph 6
BME 12- 6
Charlie 5
Kedar 5
Lisg 5
A Samson 5
Big Sam 5
Siddharth Mohapatra 4
Collins 4
Tas 4
gunsmoke 3
Girl 2
Varka 2
Steve Shaffelbury 2
Akaymoney 2
V 2 – 2
Arsenal 5-1 Man Utd
Leicester 1-1 Aston Villa
Man City 6-0 Watford
Norwich 1-3 New Castle
Brentford 3-2 Spurs
Brighton 1-1 Saints
Burnley 1-1 Wolves
Chelsea 1-2 Westham
Liverpool 3-0 Everton
Palace 3-2 Leeds
Arsenal 2-1 Man utd
Leicester 2-1 Villa
Man City 3-0 Watford
Norwich 1-2 Newcastle
Brentford 2-1 Totts
Brighton 1-0 Southampton
Burnley 1-2 Wolves
Chelsea 2-0 West Ham
Liverpool 3-0 Everton
Crystal Palace 2-0 Leeds
Arsenal 7-1 Man Utd
Leicester 1-3 villa
Man City 5-0 Watford
Norwich 2-1 Newcastle
Brentford 1-3 spuds
Brighton 1-1 Southampton
Burnley 0-2 wolves
Chelsea 2-1 West Ham
Liverpool 6-0 Everton
Palace 4-0 Leeds
Arsenal 2-0 Man u Leicester 2-1 A.villa Man city 4-0 Watford Norwich 2-1 Newcastle Brentford 2-2 Tottenham Brighton 2-0 Southampton Burnley 1-0 Wolves Chelsea 2-0 West ham Liverpool 3-0 Everton C.palace 2-1 Leeds united
Brentford are in good form. I dont think they’ve lost since Eriksen has started for them..?
Arsenal 1-0 ManU
Leicester 0-2 Villa
Man City 3-0 Watford
Norwich 1-1 Newcastle
Brentford 1-3 Spurs
Brighton 2-1 Southampton
Burnley 1-1 Wolves
Chelsea 2-0 WestHam
Liverpool 3-1 Everton
Palace 2-0 Leeds
Arsenal 3-0 Man Utd
Leicester 2-2 Aston Villa
Man City 4-1 Watford
Norwich 2-0 New Castle
Brentford 2-1 Spurs
Brighton 1-1 Saints
Burnley 1-1 Wolves
Chelsea 1-1 Westham
Liverpool 3-0 Everton
Palace 1-2 Leeds
Arsenal 2-0 Man Utd
Leicester 1-1 Aston Villa
Man City 5-0 Watford
Norwich 0-2 Newcastle
Brentford 1-2 Spurs
Brighton 1-2 Saints
Burnley 1-0 Wolves
Chelsea 2-2 Westham
Liverpool 4-0 Everton
Palace 2-1 Leeds
Arsenal 3-1 Man Utd
Leicester 2-1 Aston Villa
Man City 4-0 Watford
Norwich 2-3 New Castle
Brentford 2-3 Spurs
Brighton 2-1 Saints
Burnley 1-1 Wolves
Chelsea 1-2 Westham
Liverpool 3-0 Everton
Palace 3-1 Leeds
Arsenal 2-1 Man U
Leicester 2-1 Villa
Man City 3-0 Watford
Norwich 1-1 Newcastle
Brentford 1-2 spurs
Brighton 2-0 Southampton
Burnley 2-0 Wolves
Chelsea 2-1 Hammers
Hi Dan, I think my score should be 188 not 189. I seem to have been given an extra point a couple of weeks ago 😊
Liverpool 3-1 Everton
Palace 2-0 Leeds
Arsenal 2-1 ManU
Leicester 1-0 Villa
Man City 3-0 Watford
Norwich 0-1 Newcastle
Brentford 1-2 Spurs
Brighton 2-0 Southampton
Burnley 1-2 Wolves
Chelsea 2-0 WestHam
Liverpool 3-0Everton
Palace 1-0 Leeds
Arsenal 3-1 Man utd. Foxes 2-1 Villa. City 4-0 Watford. Norwich 1-3 Newcastle. Brentford 2-1 Spurs. Brighton 2-1sutton. Burnley 1-2 wolves. Chelsea 2-1 westham. Liverpool 4-0 Everton. Palace 2-1 Leeds
Arsenal 2-1 Manure
Lester 2-2 Villa
ManCity 4-1 Watford
Norwich 2-1 Newcastle
Brentford 1-1 Spurs
Brighton 2-0 Soton
Burnley 1-1 Wolves
Chelsea 2-3 Westham
Liverpool 3-1 Everton
Palace 2-1 Leeds
Arsenal 4 vs 1 Man-u
Leicester 2 vs 1 Villa
Man city 4 vs 0 Watford
Norwich 1 vs 1 Newcastle
Brentford 2 vs 1 Spurs
Brighton 2 vs 1 Saints
Burnley 1 vs 1 Wolves
Chelsea 1 vs 0 Westham
Liverpool 2 vs 0 Everton
Palace 1 vs 2 Leeds
It’s not a coincidence that the players arteta inherited gave him his first trophy as a coach. When things are getting tough and and the club is on the loosing streak, it is still the inherited players that will be call upon rescue mission. If only IF he can swallow pride and feature those rejected players – holding, elnely, pepe and so on then, we shall overcome man u.
Arsenal 3-2 Man utd
Leicester 1-1 Villa
Man City 3-0 Watford
Norwich 1-2 Newcastle
Brentford 1-1 Totts
Brighton 1-0 Southampton
Burnley 1-2 Wolves
Chelsea 2-1 West Ham
Liverpool 3-0 Everton
Crystal Palace 2-0 Leeds
Arsenal 0-1 Man Utd
Leicester 2-2 Aston Villa
Man City 4-1 Watford
Norwich 2-0 New Castle
Brentford 2-1 Spurs
Brighton 1-1 Saints
Burnley 1-2 Wolves
Chelsea 2-1 Westham
Liverpool 3-0 Everton
Palace 1-2 Leeds
Arsenal 4-2 Man Utd
Leicester 3-1 Aston Villa
Man City 5-0 Watford
Norwich 2-2 Newcastle
Brentford 2-2 Spurs
Brighton 3-0 Saints
Burnley 1-2 Wolves
Chelsea 3-2 Westham
Liverpool 3-1 Everton
Palace 3-2 Leeds
Arsenal 3 ~ 1 Manutd
Leicester 1 ~ 1 Aston villa
Mancity 4 ~ 1 Watford
Norwich 2 ~ 2 Newcastle
Brentford 2 ~ 2 Totheham
Brighton 1 ~ 1 Southampton
Burnley 1 ~ 1 Wolves
Chelsea 2 ~ 2 Westham
Liverpool 4 ~ 0 Everton
Cplace 1 ~ 1 Leeds
Pls Admin cross check my scores believed ingot 2 correct scores last time and I was on 131 thereabouts
Arsenal 2 – 1 Man Utd
Leicester 2 – 1 Aston Villa
Man City 3 – 0 Watford
Norwich 0 – 2 Newcastle
Brentford 0 – 2 Spurs
Brighton 1 – 0 Southampton
Burnley 1 – 0 Wolves
Chelsea 2 – 0 West Ham
Liverpool 3 – 0 Everton
Crystal Palace 2 – 0 Leeds
Arsenal 3-1 Man utd
Leicester 2-1 Villa
Man City 3-0 Watford
Norwich 1-2 Newcastle
Brentford 2-1 Totts
Brighton 1-0 Southampton
Burnley 1-2 Wolves
Chelsea 2-0 West Ham
Liverpool 3-0 Everton
Crystal Palace 2-2Leeds
Arsenal 2-1 man u
Leicester 1-1 Villa
Man City 3-0 Watford
Norwich 1-2 Newcastle
Brentford 2-2 Spurs
Brighton 2-1 saints
Burnley 1-1 wolves
Chelsea 3-1 westham
Liverpool 3-1 Everton
Palace 3-2 Leeds
God help Prince 🙏🙏.
Arsenal 2 – 1 Man. U
Leicester 2 – 1 Aston Villa
Man city 3 – 0 Watford
Norwich 1 – 2 Newcastle
Brentford 1 – 3 Tottenham
Brighton 2 – 0 Southampton
Burnley 1 – 1 Wolves
Chelsea 2 – 1 West Ham
Liverpool 3 – 1 Everton
Crystal P 2 – 1 Leeds