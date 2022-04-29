Dan’s EPL Predictions – Can Arsenal or Spurs handle the pressure better?

I wrote this earlier in the week, ‘if we win our next two games, we will finish top 4’.

That’s because Spurs a week on Saturday have to go to Anfield.

Maximum points away to West Ham and home to Leeds would mean all the pressure would be on Tottenham to have to win the NLD.

Of course, we are not good enough to take anything for granted.

The hope is our young squad have learnt their lessons from not showing up at Palace, Saints and when Brighton came to the Emirates.

It would be criminal to see that lack of motivation again.

Newcastle 1-2 Liverpool

That stage of the title race where it matters who kicks off first.

If Liverpool are dropping points in the run in, it’s this Saturday lunch time.

This is a harder fixture then it would have been earlier in the campaign.

Eddie Howe has a good feel factor at Saint James Park, a ground that is hostile when the Geordies are backing their team.

While some in midtable might be on their holidays, you sense the Toon will relish this game where they can play with zero pressure and freedom.

They will give Klopp’s men a scare and it could even come down to a late winner.

Villa 1-0 Norwich

An unhappy return to Villa Park for Dean Smith but he should deffo stay at Norwich in the Championship.

The Canaries will play well but Villa with that extra bit of quality should edge it.

Spurs 2-0 Leicester

Unfortunately, the argument I will make for why we will be victorious this weekend I have to apply to Spurs as well.

Like our opponents, Leicester are in a semi-final of a European competition, a chance to lift a trophy, and therefore the Foxes might rest key talent for the Italy flight.

Like us though, Spurs are capable of not showing up and the pressure might get to them.

Saints 1-0 Palace

One of few games this weekend without anything really at stake.

Has end of season feel about it.

Watford 0-2 Burnley

Huge game.

Burnley know that if they can just beat the team 19th in the table, they send Everton facing Chelsea 5 points behind.

Suddenly the idea of the Toffees being relegated is very real.

Burnley don’t win often away yet this is like a cup final for them.

Wolves 1-0 Brighton

Two teams who don’t score enough

Bet on under 2.5 goals

Leeds 0-1 Man City

If my lunchtime prediction is correct, the Champions head to a hostile Elland Road 2nd in the table in a must-win situation.

The title could be decided on one team having one day where the ball just won’t go in the goal for them.

Man, City are more likely to draw a blank because they play in a way where they try and score the perfect goal and lack a plan B.

They score early they are fine.

I sense this might be a nervy evening.

Everton 1-1 Chelsea

I alluded to Everton could kick off 5 points from safety with Chelsea obviously not an ideal opponent.

Like when they played United a few weeks ago, I expect Toffee fans to realise their club is in so much danger that the players need that 12th man and will make Goodison as scary as possible for Chelsea.

Just if Burnley win, is that too much pressure?

Everton to play well but get their hearts broken by a Chelsea equaliser.

West Ham 1-2 Arsenal

If there was such a thing as a good time to travel to the London Stadium, this would be it.

The Hammers are in the middle of a semi-final where they have a once in a lifetime chance to lift European silverware and qualify for the Champions League.

If David Moyes rested players for the first leg at the Bridge, understandably he will also make the 2nd leg a priority over the League.

So, if our attitude is correct, we should win.

Man United 2-2 Brentford

We are seeing with United a real struggle to motivate themselves for the run in and almost an acceptance about it.

Before kicking off on Thursday they were 66-1 to make top 4.

That’s Manchester United we are talking about!

Another sign of how far they have fallen is it’s no longer a shock if Brentford got a result at Old Trafford.



