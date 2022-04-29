Dan’s EPL Predictions – Can Arsenal or Spurs handle the pressure better?

I wrote this earlier in the week, ‘if we win our next two games, we will finish top 4’.
That’s because Spurs a week on Saturday have to go to Anfield.
Maximum points away to West Ham and home to Leeds would mean all the pressure would be on Tottenham to have to win the NLD.
Of course, we are not good enough to take anything for granted.
The hope is our young squad have learnt their lessons from not showing up at Palace, Saints and when Brighton came to the Emirates.
It would be criminal to see that lack of motivation again.
Newcastle 1-2 Liverpool
That stage of the title race where it matters who kicks off first.
If Liverpool are dropping points in the run in, it’s this Saturday lunch time.
This is a harder fixture then it would have been earlier in the campaign.
Eddie Howe has a good feel factor at Saint James Park, a ground that is hostile when the Geordies are backing their team.
While some in midtable might be on their holidays, you sense the Toon will relish this game where they can play with zero pressure and freedom.
They will give Klopp’s men a scare and it could even come down to a late winner.
Villa 1-0 Norwich
An unhappy return to Villa Park for Dean Smith but he should deffo stay at Norwich in the Championship.
The Canaries will play well but Villa with that extra bit of quality should edge it.
Spurs 2-0 Leicester
Unfortunately, the argument I will make for why we will be victorious this weekend I have to apply to Spurs as well.
Like our opponents, Leicester are in a semi-final of a European competition, a chance to lift a trophy, and therefore the Foxes might rest key talent for the Italy flight.
Like us though, Spurs are capable of not showing up and the pressure might get to them.
Saints 1-0 Palace
One of few games this weekend without anything really at stake.
Has end of season feel about it.
Watford 0-2 Burnley
Huge game.
Burnley know that if they can just beat the team 19th in the table, they send Everton facing Chelsea 5 points behind.
Suddenly the idea of the Toffees being relegated is very real.
Burnley don’t win often away yet this is like a cup final for them.
Wolves 1-0 Brighton
Two teams who don’t score enough
Bet on under 2.5 goals
Leeds 0-1 Man City
If my lunchtime prediction is correct, the Champions head to a hostile Elland Road 2nd in the table in a must-win situation.
The title could be decided on one team having one day where the ball just won’t go in the goal for them.
Man, City are more likely to draw a blank because they play in a way where they try and score the perfect goal and lack a plan B.
They score early they are fine.
I sense this might be a nervy evening.
Everton 1-1 Chelsea
I alluded to Everton could kick off 5 points from safety with Chelsea obviously not an ideal opponent.
Like when they played United a few weeks ago, I expect Toffee fans to realise their club is in so much danger that the players need that 12th man and will make Goodison as scary as possible for Chelsea.
Just if Burnley win, is that too much pressure?
Everton to play well but get their hearts broken by a Chelsea equaliser.
West Ham 1-2 Arsenal
If there was such a thing as a good time to travel to the London Stadium, this would be it.
The Hammers are in the middle of a semi-final where they have a once in a lifetime chance to lift European silverware and qualify for the Champions League.
If David Moyes rested players for the first leg at the Bridge, understandably he will also make the 2nd leg a priority over the League.
So, if our attitude is correct, we should win.
Man United 2-2 Brentford
We are seeing with United a real struggle to motivate themselves for the run in and almost an acceptance about it.
Before kicking off on Thursday they were 66-1 to make top 4.
That’s Manchester United we are talking about!
Another sign of how far they have fallen is it’s no longer a shock if Brentford got a result at Old Trafford.
LAST WEEK’S TABLE
Top 32 qualify for the World Cup
keV 82- 220
Rob 49- 213
Gotanidea 212
Terrah 205
Turbo 202
Kenya 001- 202
Ackshay 201
Matthew 198
Dotash 197
Prince 196
Declan 193
HH 194
J Gunner 194
Goonersia 193
Samson A 192
Dan KIt 188
I 187
Adiva 186
Sue 185
Toney 184
Okobino 183
Edu 182
Sid 181
Me 181
Phenom 180
Easy guys 177
Sue P 168
Yayo 166
Dunchirado 165
Tom 164
Stephanie 163
admin 161
Khadi 158
SJ 157
K Tyson 152
MTG 152
Rusty 150
Sagie 149
loose cannon 148
Seroti 146
Tayo 141
Adajim 142
EBlaze 141
Uzi Ozil 139
Kobin 136
Splendid 133
Mambo 131
Shakir 121
Dendrite 117
Famochi 104
Die hard 93
labass 88
Owei 87
Zeek 83
Oslo gunner 82
Jo Gunz 77
Onyango 73
BA Thea 65
Instrooments 57
Voyageur 56
Gunner Rey 54
Guy 53
Timothy 53
Misgana 53
illiterate 53
dhoni 47
Gundown 47
Angus 44
Indian gunner London 44
Walidomy 40
Elvis 39
FK 38
J Legend 37
Adeski 36
Arsha 36
Illiterate 35
Gogo 34
Blue 17-33
James Gacheru 32
Baron 29
Mark 2.0- 28
Kelvin A- 26
Abbass 25
PJSA 23
Sol 21
Tomorrow 20
Hackiubee 19
lucia 19
Anti Virus 19
Third Man JW 18
Drayton 16
Longbenark 15
Anti keV 15
phil 14
Olushorlor 14
Odi 12
Kuz 11
Montana 11
Diddie 11
Musa 11
Davars 10
George 10
BTG 10
Leno happy 10.
Ezegou Kevin 9
mubz ug- 9
Mena 8
Lucia 8
Tjay 8
Gunner 4 lyf 8
Buddy 8
Nasiru Kwalli 8
Sylvander 7
Quincy Okebe 7
Geo 7
Dendrite 7
Mark 7
football lovers 6
Gooner 19-6
Khaly 6
David 6
Arsenal Why 6
Ezekiel 6
Joseph 6
BME 12- 6
Charlie 5
Kedar 5
Lisg 5
A Samson 5
Big Sam 5
Siddharth Mohapatra 4
Collins 4
Tas 4
gunsmoke 3
Girl 2
Varka 2
Steve Shaffelbury 2
Akaymoney 2
V 2 – 2
Newcastle 1-1 Liverpool
Villa 1-2 Norwich
Spurs 2-1 Leicester
Saints 1-1 Palace
Watford 1-2 Burnley
Wolves 1-0 Brighton
Leeds 0-2 Man City
Everton 1-1 Chelsea
West Ham 1-1 Arsenal
Man United 2-1 Brentford
Newcastle 0 Vs 2 Liverpool
Aston villa 2 Vs 0 Norwich
Tottenham 2 Vs 0 Leicester city
Southampton 2 Vs 1 crystal palace
Watford 0 Vs 2 Burnley
Wolves 2 Vs 0 Brighton
Leeds 0 Vs 3 man city
Everton 0 Vs 2 Chelsea
Westham 1 Vs 2 arsenal
Man United 2 Vs 1 Brentford
Newcastle 0-3 Liverpool
Villa 2-0 Norwich
Spuds 2-0 Leicester
Southampton 1-3 palace
Watford 1-1 Burnley
Wolves 1-1 Brighton
Leeds 0-5 Man City
Everton 0-2 Chelsea
West Ham 0-2 Arsenal
Man Utd 3-0 Brentford
Too late for me to join in, but I’ll have a stab anyway.
Newcastle 0-3 Liverpool
Villa 1-1 Norwich
Spurs 3-1 Leicester
Saints 2-0 Palace
Watford 0-1 Burnley
Wolves 1-1 Brighton
Leeds 0-4 Man City
Everton 1-2 Chelsea
West Ham 1-2 Arsenal
Man United 2-2 Brentford
Newcastle 0 – 2 Liverpool
Aston Villa 2 – 0 Norwich
Southampton 1 – 1 Crystal Palace
Watford 0 – 1 Burnley
Wolves 0 – 1 Brighton
Leeds 0 – 2 Man City
Everton 0 – 2 Chelsea
Spurs 2 – 0 Leicester
West Ham 1 – 2 Arsenal
Man Utd 2 – 0 Brentford
Newcastle 1-2 Liverpool
Villa 2-0 Norwich
Southampton 1-2 Crystal Palace
Watford 1-1 Burnley
Wolves 0-0 Brighton
Leeds 0-2 Man City
Everton 1-1 Chelsea
Totts 3-0 Leicester
West Ham 0-2 Arsenal
Man utd 1-0 Brentford
Gai, there will be surprises this weekend.
Man U may not beat an inform Brendford.
Chelsea are struggling to score goals lately.
Watford would give a fight.
Wolves can be difficult to beat at home.
May Arsenal game remain as predicted🙏
Newcastle 0-3 Liverpool
Villa 1-0 Norwich
Saints 1-2 Palace
Watford 1-2 Burnley
Leeds 0-3 City
Everton 0-1 Chelsea
Spurs 2-1 Leicester
Westham 0-2 Arsenal
ManU 1-0 Brentford
OT- Sue hasnt been playing nor commenting on matchdays recently. Hope all’s well on her end.
Newcastle 1-3 Liverpool
Aston villa 3-1 Norwich
Southampton 1-1 palace
Watford 1-1 Burnley
Wolves 2-2 Brighton
Leeds 1-3 Man City
Everton 1-2 Chelsea
Spurs 2-1 Leicester
Westham 1-3 Arsenal
Man u 2-1 Brentford
God help prince 🙏🙏.
Newcastle 0-3 Liverpool
Villa 1-2 Norwich
Saints 1-2 Palace
Watford 1-2 Burnley
Leeds 0-3 City
Everton 1-1 Chelsea
Spurs 2-1 Leicester
Westham 0-2 Arsenal
ManU 1-2 Brentford
Newcastle 1 – 2 Liverpool
Aston Villa 2 – 0 Norwich
Southampton 0 – 0 Crystal Palace
Watford 0 – 2 Burnley
Wolves 0 – 0 Brighton
Leeds 0 – 3 Man City
Everton 0 – 0 Chelsea
Spurs 2 – 0 Leicester
West Ham 1 – 2 Arsenal
Man Utd 2 – 3 Brentford
Newcastle 0 – 2 Liverpool
Aston Villa 2 – 0 Norwich
Southampton 1 – 1 Crystal Palace
Watford 0 – 1 Burnley
Wolves 0 – 1 Brighton
Leeds 0 – 4 Man City
Everton 0 – 2 Chelsea
Spurs 2 – 2 Leicester
West Ham 1 – 3 Arsenal
Man Utd 2 – 3 Brentford
Just for kicks (I know I’m too late to join)
Newcastle 2 – 2 Liverpool
Aston Villa 1 – 0 Norwich
Southampton 1 – 2 Crystal Palace
Watford 0 – 2 Burnley
Wolves 1 – 2 Brighton
Leeds 1 – 3 Man City
Everton 1 – 1 Chelsea
Spurs 2 – 1 Leicester
West Ham 1 – 2 Arsenal
Man Utd 2 – 1 Brentford
Newcastle 0-1 Liverpool
Aston Villa 2-1 Norwich
Soton 2-2 Palace
Watford 1-2 Burnley
Leeds 0-4 ManCity
Everton 1-2 Chelsea
Spuds 1-1 Lester
Westham 0-2 Arsenal
ManU 2-2 Brentford
Newcastle 2 – 2 Liverpool
Aston Villa 2 – 1 Norwich
Southampton 1 – 1 Crystal Palace
Watford 0 – 1 Burnley
Wolves 1 – 1 Brighton
Leeds 0 – 2 Man City
Everton 1 – 2 Chelsea
Spurs 2 – 2 Leicester
West Ham 0– 2 Arsenal
Man Utd 1 – 1 Brentford
Newcastle 0 – 4 Liverpool
Aston Villa 2 – 1 Norwich
Southampton 2– 2Crystal Palace
Watford 0 – 1 Burnley
Wolves 1 – 1 Brighton
Leeds 0 – 3 Man City
Everton 1 – 2 Chelsea
Spurs 2 – 2 Leicester
West Ham 1– 3 Arsenal
Man Utd 2 – 1 Brentford
Newcastle 0-3 Liverpool
Villa 3-1 Norwich
Saints 2-1 Palace
Watford 2-1 Burnley
Wolves 2-1 Brighton
Leeds 0-4 City
Everton 1-3 Chelsea
Spurs 1-1 Leicester
West Ham 0-2 Arsenal
United 1-1 Brentford
Newcastle 0-1 Liverpool A.villa 3-1 Norwich Southampton 1-1 C.palace Watford 0-1 Burnley Wolves 1-0 Brighton Leeds united 0-2 Man city Everton 2-1 Chelsea Tottenham 2-1 Leicester West ham 0-2 Arsenal Man u 3-1 Brentford
Newcastle 0 – 2 Liverpool
Aston Villa 2 – 1 Norwich
Southampton 1 – 1 Crystal Palace
Watford 1 – 1 Burnley
Wolves 1 – 1 Brighton
Leeds 1 – 3 Man City
Everton 1 – 2 Chelsea
Tottenham 2 – 1 Leicester
West Ham 1 – 2 Arsenal
Man United 2 – 1 Brentford
Newcastle 1_ 0 Liverpool
Villa 2_ 0 Norwich
Man United 1_ 0 Brentford
Everton 1_ 0 Chelsea
Leeds 1_ 3 city
Westham 1_ 1 arsenal
Soton 2_ 1 cry
Wolves 2_ 0 Brighton
Watford 1_ 1 Burnley
Spurs 3_ 2 Leicester
Newcastle 0 Vs 2 Liverpool
Aston villa 2 Vs 0 Norwich
Tottenham 2 Vs 0 Leicester city
Southampton 2 Vs 2 crystal palace
Watford 0 Vs 2 Burnley
Wolves 2 Vs 0 Brighton
Leeds 0 Vs 3 man city
Everton 0 Vs 2 Chelsea
Westham 1 Vs 2 arsenal
Man United 2 Vs 1 Brentford
Westham 1 vs Arsenal 3
Newcastle 0-2 Liverpool
Villa 2-1 Norwich
Spuds 1-1 Leicester
Southampton 1-2 palace
Watford 1-1 Burnley
Wolves 1-2 Brighton
Leeds 0-4 Man City
Everton 0-2 Chelsea
West Ham 0-2 Arsenal
Man Utd 1-0 Brentford
Newcastle 1-3 Liverpool. A, villa 3-1 Norwich. Spurs 3-1 Foxes. Sutton 2-2 Palace. Watford 1-2 Burnley. Wolves 1-0 Brighton. Leeds 0-3 City. Everton 2-1 Chelsea. Westham 0-2 Arsenal. M,utd 1-2 Brentford.
Castle 1 -1 Liverpool
Villa 2-1 Norwich
Spurs 2-0 Leicester
S’hampton 2-1 Palace
Watford 2-1 Burnley
Wolves 2-1 Brighton
Leeds 1-3 City
Everton 2-1 Chelsea
United 2-2 Brentford
Westham 1-3 Arsenal
Newcastle 0-2 Liverpool
Villa 2-1 Norwich
Spuds 2-1 Leicester
Southampton 1-2 palace
Watford 1-1 Burnley
Wolves 2-2 Brighton
Leeds 0-4 Man City
Everton 0-2 Chelsea
West Ham 0-2 Arsenal
Man Utd 1-0 Brentford
Newcastle 0 – 2 Liverpool
Aston Villa 2 – 1 Norwich
Southampton 1 – 0 Crystal Palace
Watford 1 – 1 Burnley
Wolves 0 – 1 Brighton
Leeds 0 – 2 Man City
Everton 0 – 2 Chelsea
Spurs 3 – 0 Leicester
West Ham 1 – 2 Arsenal
Man Utd 2 – 0 Brentford
Newcastle 1~2 Liverpool
Aston villa 2 ~ 1 Norwich
Southampton 1 ~ 1 Cplace
Watford 1 ~ 1 Burnley
Wolves 1 ~ 1 Brighton
Leeds 1 ~ 3 Mancity
Everton 1 ~ 1 Chelsea
Spurs 1 ~ 1 Leicester
Westham 0 ~ 3 Arsenal
Manutd 1 ~ 2 Brentford
O.T-did admin Pat ban Sue or what because it’s been long she made any contribution on JA