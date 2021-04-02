Dan’s EPL Predictions – Can Arsenal overcome an out-of-form Liverpool?

EPL Predictions by Dan
Does anyone else feel like we have no Football for two weeks? England were on TV as background noise, but I wasn’t really watching. So I’m glad the Prem is back.
It’s a bit hard to read how some managers are thinking with 5 clubs having more than one eye on European games in midweek.
Our season is on the line against Slavia Prague, pressure we must cope with every passing round. A bit like when us and Liverpool last faced at the Emirates, it’s got the feel of an end of season game. To me the only thing that matters is Thursday!
Chelsea 2-0 West Brom
Tuchel has done lots of squad rotation and will even more with Porto in midweek, especially with his players having been all around the world on international duty.
Sometimes you need luck that you can’t control to go your way. Fixtures either side of the Champions League and FA Cup are kind. They face this weekend a team in 19th, 10 points from safety with only 9 games to play. So the home side should be able to rest key talent and still win comfortably.
Leeds 3-0 Sheffield United
Even though they been bottom all season, Sheffield United were never heavily beaten. So it can’t be a coincidence that in their first game without Chris Wilder they conceded 5 goals.
Their Owner has since made it clear he did everything to keep Wilder at the club, even offering the manager shares. With such a long-term plan built around one coach it might take time for the Blades to adjust on and off the pitch. Best time for Leeds to play them.
Leicester 1-1 Man City
Any of you who play Fantasy Football will know Pep Guardiola can be frustrating.
He’s already starting to field a different 11 every few days. Common sense says 3 days before a Champions League tie, anyone he plans to start on Tuesday won’t feature on Saturday.
That’s the luxury of having a 14-point lead at the top of the table. It might give Leicester a chance of getting a result
Arsenal 1-1 Liverpool
The fact this clash isn’t as important as what either side does in midweek tells you how badly both have underachieved this season. Both need success in Europe to save their campaigns. With such a big week ahead you sense both managers will approach this as not lose instead of must win.
Saints 0-1 Burnley
A big game in terms of both are on 33 points. The winner will feel safe, the loser still looking over their shoulder (although Newcastle would have to start winning).
Barring the Cup, the Saints have not handled dropping down the table well, while for Sean Dyche, this isn’t his first picnic.
Newcastle 1-2 Spurs
It’s incredible how bad Newcastle were at Brighton considering what was at stake. You would fear for them the second their name is below that line.
The only hope the Toon Army have every week is hoping Fulham don’t win. One result of course can change the mood, but I can’t see it here.
I’m not sure what Bale said that was so bad regarding going back to Real Madrid. What did Spurs expect?
He was honest and simply said his target was to get match fitness for the Euros, while his parent club wanted help covering his wages and hoped he put himself in the shop window. It’s called a loan!
Villa 0-1 Fulham
Fulham play straight after Newcastle. At this stage of the season little details like that matter. Newcastle have given Fulham plenty of chances to climb out of the bottom three, but they simply can’t find that quality in the final third.
Although Mitrovic just scored for Serbia as many League goals he’s got this campaign. Without Grealish though Villa are average, and this simply means more chances to the visitors.
Man United 1-0 Brighton
It was about time Brighton took their chances to match their impressive play. It will be interesting to see if Potter sticks to that style at Old Trafford or parks the bus? These are the type of fixtures where United get accused of not being exciting to watch. Gone is the fear factor at the Theatre of Dreams. This could be a dull game till Fernandes produces a moment of magic.
Everton 1-0 Palace
If Everton miss out on Europe, they will feel they dropped silly points at home.
The likes of Fulham and Burnley have won at Goodison. So Palace is a banana skin, but the Eagles are so defensive, the Toffees should make enough chances.
Wolves 1-0 West Ham
I can understand why David Moyes chose to look at the positives after his draw with us, but privately, being 3-0 up was such a missed opportunity. By the time they kick off, they could be 8th, 5 points behind 4th.
There is Zero pressure on Wolves. A tight encounter and although Wolves are not prolific, they have talent who can produce a moment of magic from nowhere.
