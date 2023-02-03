Dan’s EPL Predictions – Can Arsenal overcome Everton’s new-manager bounce?

Seeing that Man City are beating Bristol City away from an FA Cup Q-Final, a tournament without Chelsea and Liverpool, it seems a chance missed for Arsenal.

Some Gooners say the League is the priority but why not have both?

I still don’t get how not playing our strongest 11 last Friday gives us any kind of advantage in the title race?

Liverpool took a title race to the final day last season while reaching three Finals.

Pep often lifts the Prem while adding a domestic cup.

So this idea that focusing on other competitions impacts on another isn’t backed up by any stats.

Surely winning at the Etihad carries momentum to Goodison and would have put the spotlight on the Champions all week?

(Oh, and if you lose a tie where you don’t manage a shot on target in the second half, that’s nothing to celebrate)

Chelsea 2-0 Fulham

Chelsea have spent nearly over 600 million since the summer to completely reinvent their midfield.

Enzo Fernandez changed the World Cup, but is an example of the Blues overpaying.

Todd Boehly is showing though he’s willing to throw money around until the club get it right.

Will be back to being title contenders next season.

Everton 1-2 Arsenal

I keep waiting for us to slip up in this type of fixture, a tricky away game which decides If your champions or not.

Three points would have been more of a formality a few weeks ago.

Now though, Everton have a new manager in charge, meaning zero protests and Toffees fans treating this game like a free swing.

A knowledgeable fanbase might view it as counterproductive to be too negative for one afternoon and choose to create a hostile environment.

I actually fancy the home team to survive more under Dyche then their original choice for the job, Bielsa.

Bielsa would have needed a preseason to implement his high intensity approach which requires the squad to have a level of fitness

The longer Sean Dyche has on the training pitch the more organised his new team become.

One of the good guys in the sport, I’m glad he’s got this opportunity at a big club.

Better to face him now then in a few weeks when his ethos has properly been introduced.

We can send Man City to Tottenham 8 points behind us, but it might be more tricky then some assume.

Villa 1-0 Leicester

Villa got 16 points out of a possible 21 under Unai Emery .

They simply have momentum where Leicester haven’t.

Unless you want to listen to Brendan Rodgers’s press conference where he celebrates his 50th birthday. That man can find positives out of anything.

Brentford 2-1 Saints

Saints signed a couple of attackers on deadline day but it’s a gamble that they will hit the ground running, having come from another country.

‘You play, we play’ (and the Saints have to go for it) suits the home team better.

Brighton 2-1 Cherries

The Cherries new owners lived up to their word by investing but like Southampton they are gambling on players with zero knowledge of the League.

It shows how far the home team have come that they beat Liverpool and it’s no longer a shock .

With that though comes bigger clubs interested in their players.

It will be intriguing to see how or If Caicedo is implemented back into the team.

As I write this he’s training again but his agent hasn’t been shy, accusing the club of pricing the player out of a dream move

Man United 2-0 Palace

Man United are in the League Cup Final and in the last 16 of an FA Cup that doesn’t involve Arsenal, Liverpool or Chelsea.

Top 4 and a trophy would be progress for Erick Ten Hag.

Wolves 1-0 Liverpool

A lot of talk in the last couple of weeks has been how Liverpool have lost legs in midfield and/or they are mentally tired after their efforts in the last few years.

In other words they are going through the motions and waiting till the summer till they can rebuild.

Will have results like this.

Newcastle 1-0 West Ham

Newcastle are in a cup final looking to end a trophy drought that has lasted since the 60’s, try telling Geordies it’s just the League Cup!

The Magpies have the best defence in the division but are not always prolific.

The atmosphere at Saint James Park should get them over the line.

Forest 1-0 Leeds

I sometimes think Marsh is trying to convince himself when he talks about the progress Leeds are making.

This is the Brian Clough Derby, and he will like the result I have predicted.

Spurs 1-3 City

City could be 8 points behind us by the time they kick off and people are trying to find reasons why.

Haaland being the problem is one of the most ridiculous theories I have heard this season, given he’s already scored more than last season’s top scorer.

He will be the difference at the weekend again.