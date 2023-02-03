Dan’s EPL Predictions – Can Arsenal overcome Everton’s new-manager bounce?

Seeing that Man City are beating Bristol City away from an FA Cup Q-Final, a tournament without Chelsea and Liverpool, it seems a chance missed for Arsenal.
Some Gooners say the League is the priority but why not have both?
I still don’t get how not playing our strongest 11 last Friday gives us any kind of advantage in the title race?
Liverpool took a title race to the final day last season while reaching three Finals.
Pep often lifts the Prem while adding a domestic cup.
So this idea that focusing on other competitions impacts on another isn’t backed up by any stats.
Surely winning at the Etihad carries momentum to Goodison and would have put the spotlight on the Champions all week?
(Oh, and if you lose a tie where you don’t manage a shot on target in the second half, that’s nothing to celebrate)
Chelsea 2-0 Fulham
Chelsea have spent nearly over 600 million since the summer to completely reinvent their midfield.
Enzo Fernandez changed the World Cup, but is an example of the Blues overpaying.
Todd Boehly is showing though he’s willing to throw money around until the club get it right.
Will be back to being title contenders next season.
Everton 1-2 Arsenal
I keep waiting for us to slip up in this type of fixture, a tricky away game which decides If your champions or not.
Three points would have been more of a formality a few weeks ago.
Now though, Everton have a new manager in charge, meaning zero protests and Toffees fans treating this game like a free swing.
A knowledgeable fanbase might view it as counterproductive to be too negative for one afternoon and choose to create a hostile environment.
I actually fancy the home team to survive more under Dyche then their original choice for the job, Bielsa.
Bielsa would have needed a preseason to implement his high intensity approach which requires the squad to have a level of fitness
The longer Sean Dyche has on the training pitch the more organised his new team become.
One of the good guys in the sport, I’m glad he’s got this opportunity at a big club.
Better to face him now then in a few weeks when his ethos has properly been introduced.
We can send Man City to Tottenham 8 points behind us, but it might be more tricky then some assume.
Villa 1-0 Leicester
Villa got 16 points out of a possible 21 under Unai Emery .
They simply have momentum where Leicester haven’t.
Unless you want to listen to Brendan Rodgers’s press conference where he celebrates his 50th birthday. That man can find positives out of anything.
Brentford 2-1 Saints
Saints signed a couple of attackers on deadline day but it’s a gamble that they will hit the ground running, having come from another country.
‘You play, we play’ (and the Saints have to go for it) suits the home team better.
Brighton 2-1 Cherries
The Cherries new owners lived up to their word by investing but like Southampton they are gambling on players with zero knowledge of the League.
It shows how far the home team have come that they beat Liverpool and it’s no longer a shock .
With that though comes bigger clubs interested in their players.
It will be intriguing to see how or If Caicedo is implemented back into the team.
As I write this he’s training again but his agent hasn’t been shy, accusing the club of pricing the player out of a dream move
Man United 2-0 Palace
Man United are in the League Cup Final and in the last 16 of an FA Cup that doesn’t involve Arsenal, Liverpool or Chelsea.
Top 4 and a trophy would be progress for Erick Ten Hag.
Wolves 1-0 Liverpool
A lot of talk in the last couple of weeks has been how Liverpool have lost legs in midfield and/or they are mentally tired after their efforts in the last few years.
In other words they are going through the motions and waiting till the summer till they can rebuild.
Will have results like this.
Newcastle 1-0 West Ham
Newcastle are in a cup final looking to end a trophy drought that has lasted since the 60’s, try telling Geordies it’s just the League Cup!
The Magpies have the best defence in the division but are not always prolific.
The atmosphere at Saint James Park should get them over the line.
Forest 1-0 Leeds
I sometimes think Marsh is trying to convince himself when he talks about the progress Leeds are making.
This is the Brian Clough Derby, and he will like the result I have predicted.
Spurs 1-3 City
City could be 8 points behind us by the time they kick off and people are trying to find reasons why.
Haaland being the problem is one of the most ridiculous theories I have heard this season, given he’s already scored more than last season’s top scorer.
He will be the difference at the weekend again.
Agree with you 100% Dan regarding the FA Cup.
Chelsea 2-1 Fulham
Everton 0-3 Arsenal
Aston Villa 1-1 Leicester
Brentford 2-1 Southampton
Brighton 3-0 Bournemouth
Man Utd 3-0 Crystal Palace
Wolves 1-3 Liverpool
Newcastle 2-1 West Ham
Nottingham Forest 2-2 Leeds
Spurs 1-2 Man City
Man Utd 3-1 Leeds
Chelsea 2-1 Fulham
Everton 1-3 Arsenal
Aston Villa 1-1 Leicester
Brentford 2-1 Southampton
Brighton 3-1 Bournemouth
Man Utd 2-1 Crystal Palace
Wolves 2-2 Liverpool
Newcastle 1-2 West Ham
Nottingham Forest 2-2 Leeds
Spurs 1-2 Man City
Man Utd 3-1 Leeds
Interesting see what kind of reaction Dyche will have on Everton.. This is the fixture we lost last season and it was an unforgiving result.
Don’t worry DaJuhi we will win this one comfortably
Don’t compare this Arsenal team to last year’s team..This team is much better..☺
Chelsea 2 Vs 1 Fulham
Everton 1 Vs 2 Arsenal
Aston villa 2 Vs 1 Leicester city
Brentford 2 Vs 0 Southampton
Brighton 2 Vs 0 Bournemouth
Man United 2 Vs 0 crystal palace
Wolves 1 Vs 2 Liverpool
Newcastle 2 Vs 1 westham
Forest 1 Vs 2 Leeds
Spurs 1 Vs 2 man city
Chelsea 2-2 Fulham
Eve 1-5 Arsenal
Villa 2-1 Lei
Bees 3-1 Saint
Bri 3-1 cherries
Manu 2-2 Palace
Wolves 2-2 Liv
Toons 1-0 Hammer
Forest 2-3 Leeds
Spurs 2-2 manc
Chelsea 2-0 Fulham
Everton 0-2 Arsenal
Aston Villa 1-2 Leicester
Brentford 1-1 Southampton
Brighton 3-1 Bournemouth
Man Utd 1-0 Crystal Palace
Wolves 1-1 Liverpool
Newcastle 1-1 West Ham
Nottingham Forest 2-2 Leeds
Spurs 0-2 Man City
Chelsea 1-0 Fulham
Everton 1-3 Arsenal
Aston Villa 2-1 Leicester
Brentford 3-1 Southampton
Brighton 3-0 Bournemouth
Man Utd 2-0 Crystal Palace
Wolves 0-1 Liverpool
Newcastle 2-0 West Ham
Nottingham Forest 1-1 Leeds
Spurs 1-2 Man City
@admin, We are not seeing the table anymore.
It’s on a separate post.
Spurs Man City might be a draw
OR a Spurs win even, they should be confident that bad defending was what cost them last time at Etihad & if they sort that out they can actually get at Man City
Will be interesting to see
I was also doing this fun calculations in my head on how we can get another 50pnts (or more):
We’re exactly halfway,
with both legs of Man Utd & Tott sorted
and Man City & Everton unplayed at-all
Man City replaces Man Utd: we get 1 win – 1 lose
Everton replaces Tott: we win them both legs
So that’s 2 Draws Of Southampton & Newcastle left
We should beat Southampton at home then maybe draw Newcastle again (it’s away)
if we replace the Southampton draw with Liverpool draw at Anfield and win the rest (Chelsea is coming to the Emirates) that would be 50pnts again
And these all look very possible as
the stubborn Brentford, Brighton, Crystal Palace are also coming to Emirates
Leaving Fulham, Aston Villa, WestHam as the tricky away games
It looks like our 1st half was tougher than this forthcoming 2nd half
We Gat This
BABASOLA, I must admire you well worked out optimism, plainly!
But you have ignored all other factors entirely, including the added pressure we have in the second half season, when defending our lead against City, whilst back in August, we had by comparison, little to no pressure of expectations.
THAT is , to my mind the most important factor in any predictions of FEB- MAY, compared with AUG-JAN
Chelsea 1-1 Fulham
Everton 1-3 Arsenal
Aston Villa 2-1 Leicester
Brentford 2-1 Southampton
Brighton 3-0 Bournemouth
Man Utd 2-0 Crystal Palace
Wolves 0-1 Liverpool
Newcastle 1-1 West Ham
Nottingham Forest 1-1 Leeds
Spurs 2-2 Man City
Chelsea 2-1 Fulham
Everton 1-3 Arsenal
Villa 2-0 Leicester
Brentford 2-1 Southampton
Brighton 2-1 Bournemouth
Man U 2-1 Palace
Wolves 1-2 Liverpool
Newcastle 2-1 Hammers
Forest 1-1 Leeds
spurs 1-2 Man City
Chelsea 2-1 Fulham
Everton 1-2 Arsenal
Aston Villa 3-1 Leicester
Brentford 3-1 Southampton
Brighton 3-0 Bournemouth
Man United 2-0 Crystal Palace
Wolves 2-2 Liverpool
Newcastle 1-0 West Ham
Nottingham Forest 3-3 Leeds
Tottenham 2-2 Man City
Chelsea 2 vs 0 Fulham
Everton 1 vs 3 Arsenal
Aston Villa 2 vs 1 Leicester city
Brentford 2 vs 1 Southampton
Brighton 1 vs 1 Bournemouth
Man United 3 vs 1 Palace
Wolves 1 vs 1 Liverpool
Newcastle 2 vs 0 West Ham
Forest 1 vs 1 Leeds
Spurs 2 vs 1 Man city
Chelsea 2-2 Fulham
Everton 1-2 Arsenal
Aston VIlla 2-1 Leicester
Brentford 2-1 Soton
Brighton 2-0 Bournemouth
ManU 3-1 Palace
Wolves 2-1 LIverpool
Newcastle 2-1 West Ham
Forest 2-2 Leeds
Spuds 1-2 City
Chelsea 2-1 Fulham
Everton 0-2 Arsenal
Astonvilla 2-1 Leicester
Brentford 2-0 Soton
Brighton 3-1 Bournemouth
Man united 2-1 Palace
Wolves 1-1 Liverpool
Newcastle 2-0 Westham
Forest 2-0 leeds
Spurs 1-3 City
Chelsea 3-1 Fulham
Everton 0-4 Arsenal
Aston Villa 2-1 Leicester
Brentford 2-1 Southampton
Brighton 2-1 Bournemouth
Man Utd 3-1 Crystal Palace
Wolves 1-1 Liverpool
Newcastle 2-1 West Ham
Nottingham Forest 1-1 Leeds
Spurs 3-2 Man City
Chelsea 2-1 Fulham
Everton 0-2 Arsenal
Aston Villa 2-0 Leicester
Brentford 3-1 Southampton
Brighton 2-0 Bournemouth
Man United 2-0 Crystal Palace
Wolves 1-1 Liverpool
Newcastle 2-0 West Ham
Nottingham Forest 1-0 Leeds
Tottenham 2-2 Man City
Chelsea 3-1 Fulham
Everton 1-2 Arsenal
Aston Villa 1-0 Leicester
Brentford 2-2 Southampton
Brighton 3-0 Bournemouth
Man Utd 2-0 Crystal Palace
Wolves 1-2 Liverpool
Newcastle 2-0 West Ham
Nottingham Forest 1-0 Leeds
Spurs 2-2 Man City
Man Utd 3-1 Leeds
Chelsea 2 – 1 Fulham
Everton 0 – 3 Arsenal
Aston Villa 1 – 0 Leicester
Brentford 2 – 1 Southampton
Brighton 3 – 1 Bournemouth
Man Utd 2 – 0 Crystal Palace
Wolves 1 – 1 Liverpool
Newcastle 2 – 0 West Ham
Forest 1 – 1 Leeds
Spurs 1 – 3 Man City
I do not take part in actula score predictions,so Dans weekly piece is not for me.
However, I do read others predictions and note the constant and predictable overwhelming bias towards our team having a win in almost every single prediction.
And I speak of long before THIS special season, when I can at least rationalise the bias as having some true reason.
I WANT TO STATE I MUCH AGREE WITH DANS OWN DETAILED REASONS FOR HIS OWN 2-1 TO US PREDICTION.
I think it will be an EXTREMELY TOUGH CONTESTand their new manager will be OUR most unhelpful factor.
Chelsea 2 – 1 Fulham
Everton 0 – 1 Arsenal
Aston Villa 2 – 0 Leicester
Brentford 2 – 1 Southampton
Brighton 3 – 1 Bournemouth
Man Utd 2 – 1 Crystal Palace
Wolves 1 – 1 Liverpool
Newcastle 2 – 0 West Ham
Forest 2 – 2 Leeds
Spurs 2 – 2 Man City
Chelsea 2 – 1 Fulham
Everton 0 – 3 Arsenal
Aston Villa 2 – 1 Leicester
Brentford 2 – 1 Southampton
Brighton 3 – 0 Bournemouth
Man Utd 2 – 0 Crystal Palace
Wolves 1 – 1 Liverpool
Newcastle 2 – 0 West Ham
Forest 1 – 1 Leeds
Spurs 2– 2 Man City
Chelsea 2-1 Fulham
Everton 0-3 Arsenal
Aston Villa 2-1 Leicester
Brentford 2-0 Southampton
Brighton 2-0 Bournemouth
Man Utd 2-0 CP
Wolves 1-1 Liverpool
Newcastle 2-1 West Ham
Nottingham Forest 2-1 Leeds
Spurs 1-2 Man City
Man Utd 2-0 Leeds
Fulham 2 – 1 Chelsea
Everton 1 – 3 Arsenal
Villa 2 – 0 Leicester
Brentford 3 – 1 Southampton
Brighton 3 – 0 Bournemouth
Man Utd 2 – 0 Palace
Wolves 0 – 2 Liverpool
Newcastle 2 – 0 West Ham
Forest 1 – 2 Leeds
Spurs 1 – 2 Man City
Chelsea 1-2 Fulham
Everton 0 -3 Arsenal
Aston Villa 1 -1 Leicester
Brentford 2 -1 Southampton
Brighton 2 -0 Bournemouth
Man Utd 1-1 Crystal Palace
Wolves 0-1 Liverpool
Newcastle 2-1 West Ham
Nottingham Forest 1-0 Leeds
Spurs 2-1 Man City
Chelsea 2-1 Fulham
Everton 0-3 Arsenal
Aston Villa 2-1 Leicester
Brentford 2-1 Southampton
Brighton 2-1 Bournemouth
Man Utd 3-0 Crystal Palace
Wolves 1-3 Liverpool
Newcastle 2-1 West Ham
Nottingham Forest 2-2 Leeds
Spurs 0-2 Man City
Man Utd 3-1 Leeds