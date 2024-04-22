Dan’s EPL Predictions – Can Arsenal pass another big test against Chelsea?

Arsenal 1-1 Chelsea
Think there is confusion when some question Arsenal’s mental strength at this time of the year.
Those are doubting the Gunner’s ability to get over the line at the highest level, to transition from good to great.
That’s not to mean they don’t have any character, period. Yet within our base there can be no in-between.
We won a game on Saturday previous versions in red and white wouldn’t have been able to. We returned from Germany tired in body and mind, criticised, and now having to play must win conditions every few days.
With our defence though we can now win matches without playing well and if we are to win both Derbies this week it will be due to our defensive structure.
We will though have to play a lot better than we have in our last 4 fixtures to defeat Chelsea and Spurs.
Our visitors have a tendency to play well but do not always take their chances meaning we should always be in the game on Tuesday. Yet it’s equally dangerous to play a team with nothing to play for who has the individual talent of a Carlton Palmer.
Arteta may have made the concious decision this week to ask his players to play through the pain barrier and give a final push?
Time will tell though if the likes of Saka should have been rested at the weekend and more trust shown in players on the fringes?
Some key names look exhausted, which makes an early goal vital. I admire anyone demanding to play through the pain barrier but based on recent evidence 6 points in the space of 4 days it’s asking too much I’m afraid.
If we do, then I’ll start to believe.
Wolves 0-2 Cherries
Whatever happens against his ex-employers Gary O’Neil has proven he was harsly treated at Bournemouth.
Having had teenagers on his bench on Saturday though, the manager is struggling to field a team let alone get a win.
Wolves might be forced to tip toe over the finish line.
Palace 3-1 Newcastle
In the last two games the Eagles have played the attacking style their fans have demanded and how they should give the attacking talent they have.
I can see in the summer several clubs targeting Olise and Eze.
Now pretty much safe they should be able to carry on playing with freedom allowing individuals to express themselves.
Everton 0-3 Liverpool
Beating Forest combined with Luton’s defeat means Everton can maybe approach this Derby with less pressure and more freedom?
That still doesn’t change though how Sean Dyche will approach Wednesday. Given how the Toffees have been run on and off the pitch this season, the least their fans deserve is the satisfaction of putting a dent in the Reds’s title dreams.
Yet outside of this being a match against your rivals, Klopp knows he faces a team who will park the bus which plays into his hands.
Man United 2-0 Sheffield United
Sunday at Wembley summed up United’s season. Playing in stages, at times in control, other moments of chaos.
You won’t see too many times when a team wins a semifinal shoot out but is too embarrassed to celebrate.
Apart from a couple of players, the rest got off that pitch and let Coventry take their bow.
Of course, they should be beating the basement boys of the division comfortably. They also at 3-0 up to a Championship club should have the game sown up.
Brighton 1-2 Man City
So, there are Gooners who are positive for the sake of positivity. That no matter the evidence they will tell you what they want to believe it is true.
For instance, they can’t see the Champions winning all of their remaining fixtures (but can we?) because they argue City are not playing well. In reality, not counting Real Madrid’s penalty shoot-out victory (which officially is recorded as a draw) Pep Guardiola’s men are unbeaten in 29 games!
Even if you want to classify Real as a defeat, City are still undefeated domestically in 22!
Brighton has the qualities to do us a favour but they havnt been apparent for a while.
Top 24 qualify for euros.
Prince 246
Drayton 246
Baron 241
Matthew 234
Gunsmoke 230
Ackshay 230
Terrah 229
JRA227
GB 225
Stephanie 224
Tom 220
Dendrite 218
J gunner 218
Sid 217
Me 216
Sue P 215
Antivirus 211
IGL 207
Sagie 206
MTG 205
Goonersia 204
NOAS 200
Okobino 199
Williamrick 196
Top 24 Qualify for Euros
IGL 195
Edu 193
Kenya 001- 190
Big slim 187
O Achiel 187
J legend 182
Yayo 170
Splendid 169
I 166
J gunz 163
Zeek 159
Taiwo 4321-156
Samson A 147
Ayan 144
Bang bang 127
Oluseyi 20- 125
VZ 118
Oladmeji 118
Gundown 117
Fanuel priston 115
Walidomy 112
Diehard 109
Adeski 108
Onyango 99
Toney 99
Prince layote 94
Angelo 91
Admin 83
Famochi 83
J Bauer 75
QB 74
Dan kit 73
Ralph 70
J Bauer 69
Dotash 69
Amir 67
Ayodale A 64
E blaze 51
Davars 49
Akeno Bonniface 43
Elvis 42
Jen 40
Jimmy B 37
Kobin 37
Uzi Ozil 34
SWS 31
Longbenark 26
Uzi Ozil 23
Illiterate 23
Jimeigo T 17
Chuck 16
M leashim 16
Peter 15
Koktafo 14
Gunner 4 lyfe 14
Wale A 14
Freddy 14
Loose cannon 13
Oslogunner 11
Flash G 11
Caxbury Dan 11
Shola 10
Kb Rano 10
Gunner 10
Emperor A 10
Gerald king 9
Samchidy 8
Gio Bag 7
Evansibility 7
Mading East 7
Olaraj propertie / partners 5