Dan’s EPL Predictions – Can Arsenal pass another big test against Chelsea?

Arsenal 1-1 Chelsea

Think there is confusion when some question Arsenal’s mental strength at this time of the year.

Those are doubting the Gunner’s ability to get over the line at the highest level, to transition from good to great.

That’s not to mean they don’t have any character, period. Yet within our base there can be no in-between.

We won a game on Saturday previous versions in red and white wouldn’t have been able to. We returned from Germany tired in body and mind, criticised, and now having to play must win conditions every few days.

With our defence though we can now win matches without playing well and if we are to win both Derbies this week it will be due to our defensive structure.

We will though have to play a lot better than we have in our last 4 fixtures to defeat Chelsea and Spurs.

Our visitors have a tendency to play well but do not always take their chances meaning we should always be in the game on Tuesday. Yet it’s equally dangerous to play a team with nothing to play for who has the individual talent of a Carlton Palmer.

Arteta may have made the concious decision this week to ask his players to play through the pain barrier and give a final push?

Time will tell though if the likes of Saka should have been rested at the weekend and more trust shown in players on the fringes?

Some key names look exhausted, which makes an early goal vital. I admire anyone demanding to play through the pain barrier but based on recent evidence 6 points in the space of 4 days it’s asking too much I’m afraid.

If we do, then I’ll start to believe.

Wolves 0-2 Cherries

Whatever happens against his ex-employers Gary O’Neil has proven he was harsly treated at Bournemouth.

Having had teenagers on his bench on Saturday though, the manager is struggling to field a team let alone get a win.

Wolves might be forced to tip toe over the finish line.

Palace 3-1 Newcastle

In the last two games the Eagles have played the attacking style their fans have demanded and how they should give the attacking talent they have.

I can see in the summer several clubs targeting Olise and Eze.

Now pretty much safe they should be able to carry on playing with freedom allowing individuals to express themselves.

Everton 0-3 Liverpool

Beating Forest combined with Luton’s defeat means Everton can maybe approach this Derby with less pressure and more freedom?

That still doesn’t change though how Sean Dyche will approach Wednesday. Given how the Toffees have been run on and off the pitch this season, the least their fans deserve is the satisfaction of putting a dent in the Reds’s title dreams.

Yet outside of this being a match against your rivals, Klopp knows he faces a team who will park the bus which plays into his hands.

Man United 2-0 Sheffield United

Sunday at Wembley summed up United’s season. Playing in stages, at times in control, other moments of chaos.

You won’t see too many times when a team wins a semifinal shoot out but is too embarrassed to celebrate.

Apart from a couple of players, the rest got off that pitch and let Coventry take their bow.

Of course, they should be beating the basement boys of the division comfortably. They also at 3-0 up to a Championship club should have the game sown up.

Brighton 1-2 Man City

So, there are Gooners who are positive for the sake of positivity. That no matter the evidence they will tell you what they want to believe it is true.

For instance, they can’t see the Champions winning all of their remaining fixtures (but can we?) because they argue City are not playing well. In reality, not counting Real Madrid’s penalty shoot-out victory (which officially is recorded as a draw) Pep Guardiola’s men are unbeaten in 29 games!

Even if you want to classify Real as a defeat, City are still undefeated domestically in 22!

Brighton has the qualities to do us a favour but they havnt been apparent for a while.

Top 24 qualify for euros.

Prince 246

Drayton 246

Baron 241

Matthew 234

Gunsmoke 230

Ackshay 230

Terrah 229

JRA227

GB 225

Stephanie 224

Tom 220

Dendrite 218

J gunner 218

Sid 217

Me 216

Sue P 215

Antivirus 211

IGL 207

Sagie 206

MTG 205

Goonersia 204

NOAS 200

Okobino 199

Williamrick 196

IGL 195

Edu 193

Kenya 001- 190

Big slim 187

O Achiel 187

J legend 182

Yayo 170

Splendid 169

I 166

J gunz 163

Zeek 159

Taiwo 4321-156

Samson A 147

Ayan 144

Bang bang 127

Oluseyi 20- 125

VZ 118

Oladmeji 118

Gundown 117

Fanuel priston 115

Walidomy 112

Diehard 109

Adeski 108

Onyango 99

Toney 99

Prince layote 94

Angelo 91

Admin 83

Famochi 83

J Bauer 75

QB 74

Dan kit 73

Ralph 70

J Bauer 69

Dotash 69

Amir 67

Ayodale A 64

E blaze 51

Davars 49

Akeno Bonniface 43

Elvis 42

Jen 40

Jimmy B 37

Kobin 37

Uzi Ozil 34

SWS 31

Longbenark 26

Uzi Ozil 23

Illiterate 23

Jimeigo T 17

Chuck 16

M leashim 16

Peter 15

Koktafo 14

Gunner 4 lyfe 14

Wale A 14

Freddy 14

Loose cannon 13

Oslogunner 11

Flash G 11

Caxbury Dan 11

Shola 10

Kb Rano 10

Gunner 10

Emperor A 10

Gerald king 9

Samchidy 8

Gio Bag 7

Evansibility 7

Mading East 7

Olaraj propertie / partners 5