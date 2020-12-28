Dan’s EPL Predictions – Can Arsenal put relegation talk to bed at Brighton?

Don’t worry these predictions do not count towards scores as too quick turnaround.

I hope you are all enjoying Xmas. Thierry the Turkey was cooked and tasted very nice ….

Palace 0-3 Leicester

Foxes will win as long as they don’t rest their best talent like Rodgers seems to be suggesting.

Suddenly Palace are conceding lots of goals, but they have enough experience to not panic. They have a small squad who will be fine after Xmas is over.

Chelsea 2-2 Aston Villa

Frank Lampard doesn’t play the grumpy character very well. Instead of just accepting his team were poor at the Emirates, he’s the latest manager to moan about how the schedule could damage his players welfare.

Just imagine being on your own in lockdown or working overtime in the NHS and keep having to listen to the ‘sacrifice footballers have to make’.

The ex-Chelsea midfielder won every domestic honour, so I’m shocked he would use ‘too many games’ as an excuse.

I said it before. Networks in America and Asia pay serious money to broadcast the Premiership so of course they want to have the big teams kick off in the prime-time slot. Chelsea don’t like it. Man City? Liverpool? Simple, don’t sign any more contracts worth billions of pounds, then you won’t be told what day or time you’re playing.

It’s a confident Villa heading to the Bridge

Everton 1-1 Man City

Everton are only one of two clubs who can currently have fans inside their stadiums and even if it’s only 2000 that can help the Toffees. City will have a lot of the ball, but will they be clinical enough?

Brighton 1-1 Arsenal

Win our next two games and talk of relegation will be over. It would be like us though, having played so well against Chelsea to now take Brighton lightly. The three of Martinelli, Smith Rowe and Saka all gave us hope on Boxing Day, but we don’t want to put all the pressure on young shoulders.

Burnley 1-1 Sheffield United

Even Chris Wilder is struggling every post-match to say the same thing. If he doesn’t believe anymore than they are relegated. They can battle to a draw but that’s not enough anymore, they need wins.

Saints 2-1 West Ham

Neither have the biggest squads to be able to rotate. I’ll just go for the Saints.

West Bromwich 1- 0 Leeds

The longer Big Sam has on the training pitch, the more organised he will make West Bromwich. Holding out for a 1-1 at Anfield can only help them going forward.

Man United 3-1 Wolves

Boxing Day showed where United are at. Good in attack but not good enough defensively to maintain a title challenge. Despite getting a point against Spurs, Wolves didn’t play great.

Spurs 3-0 Fulham

Like I said if there is one thing that makes me smile this Xmas it is Spurs slowly bottling their title challenge and Jose getting more and more agitated before he loses the plot. They will be okay here though.

Newcastle 0-3 Liverpool

Steve Bruce says it’s harsh for Newcastle to be getting slammed by the critics. It’s not about how many points he has though, it’s about entertaining your Toon Army.

This was once a Xmas fixture that guaranteed entertainment. Now you just imagine them parking the bus.

Leave your predictions below, but remember they don’t cound for the table…

Dan Smith