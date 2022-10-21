Dan’s EPL Predictions – Can Arsenal scrape past Southampton?

Dan’s EPL Predictions
Can we maintain our 4-point lead at the top of the table or even improve it?
Or should we still be focusing on the target of making the top 4?
4 out of the current top 6 play each other this weekend meaning at least 2 will drop points.
Forest 0-1 Liverpool
There will be a great atmosphere at the City Ground, but I wonder how much the Forest players actually believe they can get a result.
This was the issue with bringing in so many faces in such a short space of time.
Not just does Steve Cooper not know his best team but he’s still working out who in his dressing room our leaders, who’s got the personality for a fight, who can he trust?
Shock horror, last Sunday Liverpool fans destroyed the Man City team bus (not for the first time), so they deflect by saying what the away fans did wrong, a great way to educate that next generation of supporter.
On the pitch they are still capable of putting a run together that can put them back in the title race.
They have won their last two games 1-0 so I’ll go with that here.
Everton 1-0 Palace
There will be games where Everton’s lack of quality will be apparent, but I do think Lampard brought in decent personalities in the summer and that will steer the Toffees away from the relegation zone.
They have to fight and battle for their points and because of that the Goodison Park faithful will stick with them.
Liked to be seen as ‘ the people’s club ‘ they realise where the team is at.
Man City 4-2 Brighton
On the pitch Pep won’t overreact to the defeat at Liverpool and there won’t be a hangover.
Off the field I’m disappointed in the club statement saying Klopp’s pre match comments may have provoked the away support.
The Champions are normally good in the PR department, so this was a let-down.
In an era where fans behaviour is poor, we could do with two of the biggest clubs in the UK not making excuses and simply saying it’s wrong.
Brighton play you play we play which will play into City’s hands.
Chelsea 0-0 United
Barring the Derby, Ten Hag has tactically delivered against the ‘ big six’ and I’m curious how he and Potter approach this.
The most ambitious wins but I think they might both set up not to be beaten.
Does Ronaldo deserve more respect for what he’s given the game? Maybe.
If their manager doesn’t see him being part of his team, could they have just let him go in the summer?
Could his boss have brought him on Wednesday, making a point by not doing so?
Yet it doesn’t give the player the right to make it all about him.
He knew with cameras on him, by heading down the tunnel early he was making a very public point instead of putting the team first.
He should be professional enough to grit his teeth till January when he can again ask for a transfer.
Villa 0-0 Brentford
So, Gerrard’s been sacked nearly a year after taking the Villa job (bet he wish he stayed in Scotland?)
Unlike a lot of his squad, he’s had the personality to deal with the atmosphere at Villa Park which will be tense and won’t take a lot to turn sour on Sunday.
It’s one of the worst stadiums to play in for a home side when things are going wrong.
They will be looking at their opponents we wondering how are they doing better? Would love Sean Dyche to get a chance at this job.
Leeds 2-2 Fulham
Two teams who approach the game in the right spirit but maybe naive in terms of defending.
A point is a better result for the visitors.
Leeds were booed off by away fans on Thursday, so can’t afford to concede first here else it will get toxic.
Saints 0-1 Arsenal
Whether you think we can sustain our title challenge, or like me you think the pressure will be too much for our young squad to handle, you can’t deny that we are always improving under Arteta.
We got battered at Elland Road and the old Arsenal, over the years, wouldn’t have had the character to win that game.
This version though, rolled up their sleeves and dug deep, content to defend their 1-0 lead.
Sometimes winning without playing well can be as much a confidence boost as winning 4-0.
It lets players know they are surrounded by personalities who are not afraid to fight
Wolves 1-0 Leicester
Wolves looking for a new boss as I write this while Leicester could be doing the same soon.
Confidence is low in both camps so don’t expect a great game.
Spurs 1-2 Newcastle
Conte strangely admitted that his team haven’t been able to handle games against top level sides.
Is Newcastle now in that bracket?
No longer a shock if they win at the Lane.
West Ham 3-0 Cherries
The Cherries first mission in games is to be hard to beat, meaning they let the opposition to have the ball.
There will be times where that will go badly wrong and Monday night will be one of them.
Forest 0 – 3 Liverpool
Everton 1 – 1 Palace
Man city 1 – 1 Brighton
Chelsea 0 – 0 United
Villa 1 – 2 Brentford
Leeds 0 – 2 Fulham
Seton 0 – 3 Arsenal
Wolves 0 – 0 Leicester
Spurs 1 – 1 Newcastle
West Ham 3 – 1 Cherries
Thanks BigSam for making my job easier, was waiting for that first response, to copy and edit and post😀😀
Too lazy to rack my head sourcing for the fixture list.
Forest 0 – 5 Liverpool
Everton 2 – 1 Palace
Man city 3 – 0 Brighton
Chelsea 2 – 1United
Villa 0 – 1 Brentford
Leeds 1 – 2Fulham
Seton 1 – 2 Arsenal
Wolves 0 – 3 Leicester
Spurs 2 – 0Newcastle
West Ham 2 – 1 Cherries
N’Forest 1 – 3 Liverpool
Everton 1 – 2 Palace
Man city 4 – 1 Brighton
Chelsea 3 – 2 United
A’Villa 1 – 2 Brentford
Leeds 2 – 2 Fulham
S’hampton 0 – 3 Arsenal
Wolves 2– 2 Leicester
Spurs 2– 2 Newcastle
West Ham 2 – 2 B’mouth
Nott Forest 1 – 3 Liverpool
Everton 1 – 1 Crystal Palace
Man City 2 – 1 Brighton
Chelsea 1 – 1 Man United
Aston Villa 1 – 1 Brentford
Leeds 1 – 1 Fulham
Southampton 0 – 2 Arsenal
Wolves 2 – 1 Leicester
Tottenham 1 – 1 Newcastle
West Ham 2 – 1 Bournemouth
Forest 0 – 1 Liverpool
Everton 1 – 1 Palace
Man city 4 – 0 Brighton
Chelsea 2 – 1 United
Villa 1 – 1 Brentford
Leeds 0 – 0 Fulham
Seton 0 – 2 Arsenal
Wolves 0 – 0 Leicester
Spurs 2 – 2 Newcastle
West Ham 2 – 2 Cherries
Forest 0 – 2 Liverpool
Everton 1 – 1 Palace
Man city 4 – 0 Brighton
Chelsea 0 – 0 United
Villa 0 – 2 Brentford
Leeds 1 – 0 Fulham
Saints 0 – 2 Arsenal
Wolves 0 – 0 Leicester
Spurs 1 – 1 Newcastle
West Ham 2 – 1 Cherries
Nottingham forrest 0-3 Liverpool Everton 2-1 Crystal palace Man city 3-0 Brighton Chelsea 1-1 Man u Aston villa 2-1 Brentford Leeds united 3-1 Fulham Southampton 1-2 Arsenal Wolves 1-1 Leicester Tottenham 2-1 Newcastle West ham 2-1 Bournemouth
Nott’m Forest 0 – 3 Liverpool
Everton 0 – 2 Crystal Palace
Man City 3 – 0 Brighton
Chelsea 1 – 1 Man Utd
Aston Villa 2 – 0 Brentford
Leeds 1 – 2 Fulham
Southampton 0 – 2 Arsenal
Wolves 1 – 2 Leicester
Spurs 2 – 0 Newcastle
West Ham 2 – 0 Bournemouth