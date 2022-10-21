Dan’s EPL Predictions – Can Arsenal scrape past Southampton?

Dan’s EPL Predictions

Can we maintain our 4-point lead at the top of the table or even improve it?

Or should we still be focusing on the target of making the top 4?

4 out of the current top 6 play each other this weekend meaning at least 2 will drop points.

Forest 0-1 Liverpool

There will be a great atmosphere at the City Ground, but I wonder how much the Forest players actually believe they can get a result.

This was the issue with bringing in so many faces in such a short space of time.

Not just does Steve Cooper not know his best team but he’s still working out who in his dressing room our leaders, who’s got the personality for a fight, who can he trust?

Shock horror, last Sunday Liverpool fans destroyed the Man City team bus (not for the first time), so they deflect by saying what the away fans did wrong, a great way to educate that next generation of supporter.

On the pitch they are still capable of putting a run together that can put them back in the title race.

They have won their last two games 1-0 so I’ll go with that here.

Everton 1-0 Palace

There will be games where Everton’s lack of quality will be apparent, but I do think Lampard brought in decent personalities in the summer and that will steer the Toffees away from the relegation zone.

They have to fight and battle for their points and because of that the Goodison Park faithful will stick with them.

Liked to be seen as ‘ the people’s club ‘ they realise where the team is at.

Man City 4-2 Brighton

On the pitch Pep won’t overreact to the defeat at Liverpool and there won’t be a hangover.

Off the field I’m disappointed in the club statement saying Klopp’s pre match comments may have provoked the away support.

The Champions are normally good in the PR department, so this was a let-down.

In an era where fans behaviour is poor, we could do with two of the biggest clubs in the UK not making excuses and simply saying it’s wrong.

Brighton play you play we play which will play into City’s hands.

Chelsea 0-0 United

Barring the Derby, Ten Hag has tactically delivered against the ‘ big six’ and I’m curious how he and Potter approach this.

The most ambitious wins but I think they might both set up not to be beaten.

Does Ronaldo deserve more respect for what he’s given the game? Maybe.

If their manager doesn’t see him being part of his team, could they have just let him go in the summer?

Could his boss have brought him on Wednesday, making a point by not doing so?

Yet it doesn’t give the player the right to make it all about him.

He knew with cameras on him, by heading down the tunnel early he was making a very public point instead of putting the team first.

He should be professional enough to grit his teeth till January when he can again ask for a transfer.

Villa 0-0 Brentford

So, Gerrard’s been sacked nearly a year after taking the Villa job (bet he wish he stayed in Scotland?)

Unlike a lot of his squad, he’s had the personality to deal with the atmosphere at Villa Park which will be tense and won’t take a lot to turn sour on Sunday.

It’s one of the worst stadiums to play in for a home side when things are going wrong.

They will be looking at their opponents we wondering how are they doing better? Would love Sean Dyche to get a chance at this job.

Leeds 2-2 Fulham

Two teams who approach the game in the right spirit but maybe naive in terms of defending.

A point is a better result for the visitors.

Leeds were booed off by away fans on Thursday, so can’t afford to concede first here else it will get toxic.

Saints 0-1 Arsenal

Whether you think we can sustain our title challenge, or like me you think the pressure will be too much for our young squad to handle, you can’t deny that we are always improving under Arteta.

We got battered at Elland Road and the old Arsenal, over the years, wouldn’t have had the character to win that game.

This version though, rolled up their sleeves and dug deep, content to defend their 1-0 lead.

Sometimes winning without playing well can be as much a confidence boost as winning 4-0.

It lets players know they are surrounded by personalities who are not afraid to fight

Wolves 1-0 Leicester

Wolves looking for a new boss as I write this while Leicester could be doing the same soon.

Confidence is low in both camps so don’t expect a great game.

Spurs 1-2 Newcastle

Conte strangely admitted that his team haven’t been able to handle games against top level sides.

Is Newcastle now in that bracket?

No longer a shock if they win at the Lane.

West Ham 3-0 Cherries

The Cherries first mission in games is to be hard to beat, meaning they let the opposition to have the ball.

There will be times where that will go badly wrong and Monday night will be one of them.

LAST WEEKS TABLE

SJ 86

Sid 84

Savage 83

Indian Gunner London 83

Phenom 83

Terrah 81

GB 79

HH 79

Matthew 78

Zeek 77

Anti virus 76

Diehard 76

Labass 75

Rob 49- 75

Splendid 75

MTG 74

Longbenark 74

TN Arsenal 74

Misgana 74

Prince 73

Gundown 73

JRA 72

J gunner 70

Taiwo 4321- 69

Okobino 69

Toney 69

Gotanidea 69

Uzi Ozil 68

Onyango 68

Goonersia 67

Relegation Zone

Angelo 66

Yayo 65

Sue P 65

Ackshay 65

Dan Kit 64

I 64

Me 64

Dendrite 64

Loose cannon 63

Kuhepson 63

Kenya 001- 63

Tom 62

Stephanie 61

Dotash 58

Ayan 55

Sagie 55

Quincy 54

Drayton 54

NOAS 53

Oluseyi 52

Khadi 52

E blaze 50

Admin 50

K Tyson 49

Ba thea 48

Edu 47

Adeybayo 47

Chuck 46

Elsammy 45

Famochi 44

J legend 44

Baron 44

M wokona 41

Dunchurado 40

Jo Gunz 39

J moati 38

Flash G 32

J Bauer 31

JOA 29

Ruler system 28

Samson A 24

Arsha 23

Olushorlor 20

Ruler System 20

Illiterate 20

Gogo

Adiva 19

Kobin 19

M lisheam 19

My name is Lehman 18

Lucia 18

Rusty 17

Riveriosantos 17

Zeus 16

OGHENE 16

Gibson Power 15

Easyguy 15

lima 13

K Hristov 12

Adajim 11

O Achiel 11

koktafo 10

Stone 9

Royal Challenger 8

Walidoing 8

Mr Fox 8

Top 4 Never Again 8

ST Joachim 8

BME12-7

Surajo malah 7

Jeremy7

Lannotdatguy 6

Joebaba 6

Akota 6

Mide 6

Azeez Omerah Cole 6

Zig -5

Mide 5

Josiah 5

La

Kenneth 5

Anti Kev 4

Big Sam 4

Gun smoke 2

tesfie 1