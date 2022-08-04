Dan’s EPL Predictions – Can Arsenal start the season by winning at Crystal Palace?

It’s that time of the year where we bring back the very popular JustArsenal prediction’s League.

This is the third instalment, a game that continues to grow. Please share on social media so we can continue to add new players.

Long term participants will know the rules but for you who are new to the concept, here’s the basic formula ……

Once a week (normally the Thursday/ Friday before the weekend) I will post my predictions and invite readers to do the same.

If you ever want to, you can privately message me or admin.

Points are rewarded as follows …. 1 point for correct result, 3 for correct score

Previous winners are Dan Kit and Kev 82 (need to sort out your prize/trophy)

Good luck Gooners

Palace 0-1 Arsenal

When the fixture list first came out, I was worried about Selhurst Park under the floodlights being our first game of the season.

It’s one of those games where a young squad (and this is what happened in the winter) could be guilty of simply not showing up and battling in.

Yet Arteta would have surely spent the summer talking about the lack of mentality that cost us the Champions League?

The few leaders we do have should be reminding the youngsters what happened the last time we took the Eagles lightly?

In other words, there is zero excuse to be caught cold on Friday.

There should be no signs of complacency.

We showed at Villa Park and Molineux that this squad can grind out wins and that’s what we will do.

Our fan base will then overreact but that’s a debate for another day.

Fulham 1-4 Liverpool

Silva says as things stand Fulham are not ready for the kick off of the Premiership.

Which is what all Fulham fans want to hear days before Liverpool rock up at the Cottage.

The manager insists he’s not saying anything to put the focus on his board who he maintains are committed to bringing in new faces.

Yet the Cottagers knew for a long time they were getting promoted from the Championship, so how do you get to the first day with so few senior players?

It’s essentially a Championship defence against one of the best attacks in the country.

Get Sala, Diaz, Nunez in your dream teams

Cherries 2-1 Villa

Like Fulham, there’s a suspicion that Bournemouth’s business plan is to treat this season as a free swing with relegation not the end of the world.

The Cherries were criticized the last time they were in the topflight for not using their new wealth to improve facilities that would benefit their long-term future.

This time round they are investing in a new training ground which is why they are not prepared to take any gambles financially in transfers.

That and a poor pre-season has left some fans putting pressure on Scott Parker!

That’s the society we live in when managers are being judged on friendlies!

Still, it’s the opening day so there will be a good atmosphere, all the expectation is on Villa, so I’ll go for a home win.

Which could be vital, after this the Cherries play 3 of last year’s top 5.

Leeds 1-1 Wolves

Leeds are one of the unknown quantities.

They sold arguably their two best players but also have a pre-season where Jesse Marsh can finally implement his ethos daily in training.

Wolves don’t score many goals, meaning Leeds will always be in the game

Newcastle 1-0 Forest

When was the last time there was this much of a good feel factor on Tyneside for the start of the season?

They are not quite doing what Chelsea and Man City did when they were taken over by billionaires but certainly gone are the days of relegation worries.

Expectations mean pressure now though.

The Toon Army will now rock up expecting their team to win this type of game. They still have players not used to that kind of pressure.

They will win but make hard work of it.

Spurs 4-0 Saints

My banker of the weekend.

Saints ended last season in such bad form they are in danger of taking that into the following campaign.

Spurs have started previous years slow, but under Conte you can’t see him allowing them to be Spursy.

Nor can I see Kane having the goal drought he did last summer. He and Son might fill their boots this weekend

Everton 2-2 Chelsea

I’m expecting a stunning atmosphere this Saturday.

In the run-in last season, you sensed Toffee fans knew their team needed that extra help so decided to be the 12th man.

It’s a good time to play Chelsea who I don’t think have finished strengthening.

Leicester 3-1 Brentford

As I write this, Maddison is linked with Newcastle, Schmeichel has joined Nice and Vardy was last season no longer trusted to play every week.

I think the Foxes are in for a year of transition and therefore this is an ideal first game to build confidence.

Man United 2-1 Brighton

Gone are the days where Brighton getting a result at Old Trafford would be a shock.

The visitor’s issue is they can play well without taking their chances meaning they don’t kill off games.

I’ll go for a home victory thanks to a moment of quality. Still, don’t be shocked if Ronaldo remains that individual to provide that.

United fans will have to be patient while Ten Haag implements his vision. Wins will be more workman-like than routs

Part of that is accepting the reality of their situation, the Theatre of Dreams is nothing that the opposition fear any more.

West Ham 1-1 Man City

Such is the standard that last season’s top two set last season that even a slow start can be the difference in the title race.

The Community Shield highlighted the Champions were not as fit as Liverpool, and in previous campaigns have started slowly.

That makes the London Stadium a tough start to the campaign.

Be kind in the comments and leave your own predictions…

Dan Smith

