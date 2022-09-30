Dan’s EPL Predictions Week 8 – Can Arsenal stay above our rivals Tottenham?

Dan’s EPL Predictions Week 8

Arsenal 2-2 Spurs

Let’s be honest this is a Derby that never disappointed, when was the last time we had a 0-0?

What’s great for the neutral is that both clubs come into Saturday buzzing in confidence. Arsenal is top of the League, with players buying into Arteta’s ethos. Even the one game we lost you could argue we should have got a result.

Spurs on the other hand are less Spursy under Conte.

For years now though we have spoken how Spurs have closed the gap, yet when it come to the Emirates they freeze every time (just one League victory).

Under Conte, he’s the type of manager who will want to put that right and won’t get caught up in history.

I fear we are facing a proper team this weekend.

Cherries 1-1 Brentford

Despite the Cherries best attempts off the pitch they keep picking up points.

Their owner showed zero ambition in the transfer window which led to a falling out with Scott Parker.

Yet after the international break, 2 weeks to appoint a new manager, they still have Gary O’Neil as caretaker boss.

It again shows there is zero long term plan.

Another point here and O’Neil probably gets the gig full time.

Palace 2-1 Chelsea

Normally this is a fixture where I would say Chelsea won’t play well but will find a way to get a result.

It’s almost like their art form.

They’re not there at the moment though.

A hostile Selhurst Park, after your players been playing all around the world, limited time on the training pitch, a nightmare first Prem game for Potter.

Fulham 3-1 Newcastle

The Toon could once draw at home with the likes of Bournemouth, and it wouldn’t be the end of the world.

Where they are at now is there are Geordies who expect Newcastle to be winning these kinds of fixtures.

They won’t. Mitrovich continued his goal scoring form on international duty and will hurt his former club here.

Liverpool 4-0 Brighton

A good time for Liverpool to face Brighton?

Graham Potter had made such an impact on the side that’s it’s going to take a while for players to adapt and learn a new ethos under a new manager.

The longer Robert De Zerbi has on the training pitch the better.

Saints 1-2 Everton

What Frank Lampard has quietly built is an experienced squad.

While not great to watch they can now roll up their sleeves and win these type of fixtures.

West Ham 1-2 Wolves

Nightmare game for Moyes.

Hammers will show up expecting a win, will quickly grow restless when things go wrong, and their players don’t have the personality to handle the pressure.

Man City 2-0 Man United

Biggest compliment I can give to United is a few months ago is that I would have predicted a heavier defeat then this. Ten Hag will at least have a tactical plan.

Not enough to keep City out for 90 mins though.

Leeds 1-0 Villa

Villa haven’t got the personality to cope with a raucous Elland Road.

Leicester 1-3 Forest

Beginning of the end for Rodgers?

It has got to the point where I can’t see Leicester not conceding a goal.

Dan Smith

