Dan’s EPL Predictions – Can Arsenal stay in the race with a win at Tottenham?

Dan’s EPL Predictions

West Ham 1-4 Liverpool

If they were chasing just one team maybe Liverpool would still be in the title race?

Competing with two sides with superior goal differences you’re asking for Man City and Arsenal to both slip up twice with only a few fixtures left. I have felt for a while they haven’t actually played great but were finding ways to get over the line.

As a man manager I have a lot of respect for Klopp (not how he treats the media though) but we would never hear the end of it if he lifted the title in his farewell tour.

This is a good away game for him as it could also be David Moyes last season at West Ham and, let’s just say, Hammers don’t seem like they will miss him. I thought there would be a hangover from being knocked out of Europe and the Irons might now go through the motions.

In 8th place and responsible for only their third ever trophy, Moyes deserves more respect?

Waiting for Klopp to complain about the 12-30 kick off time.

Fulham 1-3 Palace

Palace are ending the season playing the style of football Eagle fans have been desperate for them to play.

Apparently, they won’t listen to any offers for Enze or Olise under 60 million.

I would take Olise for 60 million.

Man United 2-1 Burnley

I’m going to be in the minority here but was the fallout from United’s FA Cup Semi-Final a bit over the top?

Yes, we all want the underdogs to win, but I still expect people to be objective in their summary of a match.

I keep reading and hearing how Coventry was robbed.

How were they robbed?

They got a dodgy penalty which if other way around would have been argued as favouring the big club and in the confines of today’s rules their 4th goal was clearly offside. You can’t say ‘they are the underdogs though let them have the goal.’

So, what some people mean is not that Coventry were robbed, but they would have loved Coventry to have won so can they just let that goal stand!

Not how football works!

As for this idea of who would dare celebrate beating a Championship side on penalties?

Gooners did in 2014

One thing you will say about United, for better or worse their games are entertaining to watch.

Newcastle 3-1 Sheffield United

Sheffield United will be officially relegated if they lose on Tyneside.

The Blades already have achieved the record for most goals conceded in a 38-game topflight season and that’s with 4 games still left!

Just want to point this out by the way.

Next time you hear managers complain that players are tired, and the schedule is unforgiving consider the following ……

Three days after the Prem campaign ends, before the Euros, Newcastle are flying to Australia to play Spurs in a friendly!

Remember that.

Wolves 1-1 Luton

This is massive for Luton. They know if they beat an injury hit Wolves team, they go above Forest who have to play the Champions the day after.

Yet this time last week we were saying the same thing, and they froze. When push comes to shove, they are not taking advantage when these scenarios arise.

Which is why Forest’s conspiracy doesn’t add up. They are implying a Hatters fan would have wanted an Everton win last Sunday but that doesn’t make sense. A Toffees defeat would have meant they stayed on 27 points still having to go to Kenilworth Road

Everton 1-1 Brentford

As many of you know I was pretty disgusted by Nottingham Forest’s statement last weekend. I feel it sends a wrong message to a generation who already think the answer to adversity is to get online and blame everyone else.

This is Sport!

In sport you can win or lose. You don’t have a divine right to win and you’re not owed an explanation if you lose.

Everton set the correct example to youngsters. Equally in a relegation fight, having had even more points taken away from them, the Toffees had two massive games, didn’t feel sorry for themselves, didn’t blame the world, rolled up their sleeves, worked hard and got 2 wins.

So, while Forest have been complaining on X, Everton were securing survival.

Class!

It was sad to see how good Calvert Lewis was. Its accepted he probably can’t play 3 games a week and has his own personal training regime.

If he had stayed fit these last few years, he would be Harry Kane’s under study for England.

That was VVD he was bullying, Liverpool almost forgetting what a Lewin can do when 100 percent healthy?

They physically and mentally gave so much in the Derby it might be hard to go again Saturday?

Sean Dyche hasn’t lost since wearing a tracksuit. He claims the media are making too much of that, although I bet he doesn’t dress in a suit at the weekend.

Aston Villa 3- 1 Chelsea

Naturally we will focus on Tuesday from Arsenal’s point of view but just think what that evening represented for a Chelsea fan!

A few years ago, Spurs needed to win at the Bridge to have a chance of being Champions.

At 2-2 Chelsea players were taking the ball into the corner, antagonising their opponents and making it a physical battle.

Not because a draw benefitted them but because they had the characters who knew what it meant to their fans to stop a rival winning the title.

Same scenario midweek and the lack of personality was scary.

Pochettino comes across a decent bloke but there are certain results unacceptable. Put it this way, Roman Abramovich would have sacked him that evening.

Villa simply needs the points more.

Cherries 3-1 Brighton

Their European campaign was always going to take something away from Brighton’s domestic efforts and they are crawling to the finish line.

Cherries are on better form and look fresher.

A win makes this the most points Bournemouth have ever earnt in the Prem.!

Spurs 2-1 Arsenal

Arsenal couldn’t have done much more in midweek to convince me they can handle the pressure of this North London Derby.

It’s been years since we have been able to produce a performance like that with so much at stake.

Instead of being crippled by a fear of failure we embraced the occasion.

Yet Spurs are not going to be as accommodating as Chelsea. We have played 4 times since Tottenham last played. That’s given Ange Postecoglou 2 weeks to prepare for a fixture that Spurs will treat like a final.

To give you an idea how hot the atmosphere will be, I saw their fans jumping for joy when we lost to Villa and Bayern Munich despite knowing long term it hurts them more than us.

I can’t ignore how we reacted when we didn’t get the early goal and how we grew anxious in those games. Spurs can take advantage of that.

It’s dangerous to face a good team away from home where we have everything to lose, and they have everything to gain.

Yes, they should be thinking about catching Villa but trust me, if it’s a draw with 10 mins to go, they are taking that ball into a corner.

Too big a step.

If we get through this, I believe we will win our final three games.

Notts Forest 1-3 Man City

Think I made it clear my feelings towards the attitude of Forest in the last week. Go type on YouTube their pay off final when Huddersfield should have had two stone wall penalties. So poor officiating suited them then?

Zero conspiracy theories or agendas at that time I’m guessing.

They are smart enough to know they have zero ‘options’ to consider.

Their owner is simply desperate not to lose out on the money you get every year by being in the top flight and only cares about come May being 17th or above, no matter what he does to a proud club’s reputation.

The tactic might be that it pressures officials to give them a big decision in their next 4 games.

I wouldn’t mind if that happens on Sunday, but I think we would have a better chance of an upset if the club were focusing on actual football.

Keep hearing how City are not playing well.

They are unbeaten in their last 30 games!!

Dan Smith

Top 24 qualify for euros.

Drayton 250

Prince 249

Baron 245

Matthew 235

Gunsmoke 234

Ackshay 233

Terrah 233

JRA231

GB 229

Stephanie 227

Tom 222

J gunner 221

Sid 220

Me 220

Dendrite 218

Sue P 217

Antivirus 214

IGL 209

Sagie 207

Goonersia 207

MTG 205

NOAS 204

Okobino 201

Williamrick 196

IGL 195

Edu 193

O Achiel 191

Kenya 001- 190

Big slim 187

O Achiel 187

J legend 182

Yayo 174

Splendid 172

I 169

J gunz 166

Taiwo 4321- 160

Zeek 159

Samson A 147

Ayan 147

Bang bang 130

Oluseyi 20- 125

VZ 118

Oladmeji 118

Gundown 117

Fanuel priston 115

Walidomy 112

Diehard 109

Adeski 108

Onyango 99

Toney 99

Prince layote 94

Angelo 91

Admin 83

Famochi 83

J Bauer 75

QB 75

Dan kit 73

Dotash 71

Ralph 70

J Bauer 69

Amir 67

Ayodale A 64

E blaze 51

Davars 49

Akeno Bonniface 43

Elvis 42

Jen 40

Jimmy B 37

Kobin 37

Uzi Ozil 34

SWS 31

Longbenark 26

Uzi Ozil 23

Illiterate 23

Jimeigo T 17

Chuck 16

M leashim 16

Peter 15

Koktafo 14

Gunner 4 lyfe 14

Wale A 14

Freddy 14

Loose cannon 13

Oslogunner 11

Flash G 11

Caxbury Dan 11

Shola 10

Kb Rano 10

Gunner 10

Emperor A 10

Gerald king 9

Samchidy 8

Gio Bag 7

Evansibility 7

Mading East 7

Olaraj propertie / partners 5