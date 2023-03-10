Dan’s EPL Predictions -Can Arsenal stop conceding cheap goals in tough Fulham derby?

Dan’s EPL Predictions

Cherries 2-3 Liverpool

My initial thoughts regarding the Cherries was that if they play like they did at the Emirates then they can get a result at home to Liverpool.

Then I watched Klopp’s men score 7 a day later.

I’m still not sure if that was the Red’s back to their best or a reflection on the opposition’s attitude and heart?

Either way that kind of win will send Salah, Nunez, Gakpo, etc, to the South Coast feeling confident of scoring goals.

With Spurs and Newcastle faltering I make Liverpool favourites to snatch 4th.

For the Cherries, this completes a tough run of fixtures, where their best hope was that their confidence didn’t take a battering.

Despite now being bottom, if they play how they have been they have winnable fixtures still to play.

Everton 1-0 Brentford

I think Sean Dyche would have accepted 7 points from his first 5 games in charge?

Two have been 1-0 wins at Goodison and that will be his blue print.

He knows he hasn’t got a reliable goal scorer, but can make his team organised and well drilled.

Everton fans see that and that’s why I give them the edge over their relegation rivals.

Where a London Stadium can get toxic quick Toffees supporters will make their home stadium like a fortress.

Leeds 2-2 Brighton

Leeds need the points more and I know doubt their fans will make this an intimidating atmosphere.

Yet they always concede chances and are not clinical in the final third, meaning opponents are always in the game.

Leicester 0-1 Chelsea

Tuesday was easily the best night of Potter’s career at Chelsea.

He couldn’t watch their penalty, a man who is feeling the pressure.

Midweek gives him something to try and build on, and if you could pick an away game, Leicester would be near the top of your list.

Defensively poor and just going through the motions.

Spurs 1-1 N Forest

Spurs need to lift themselves just a few days after going out of Europe, where they really never truly tested AC Milan.

I don’t think any Spurs fan at the start of the week thought they could win the Champions League, but it’s how you lose games.

Over two legs they never really went for it against an ordinary Milan side.

You could argue those two games with the Italians sum up Spurs under Conte.

The manager was conservative and never let off the handbrake in front of fans who want to see attacking football.

Compare that to what Chelsea did the night before, equally not confident and also chasing a 1-0 deficit.

With another season without a trophy it won’t take long for the crowd to grow restless.

I think as a fanbase they have become disenchanted. Even if they got 4th and a new manager I don’t think they would be happy, I think they just see it as going through the same cycle.

It’s how some Gooners felt in the last year’s under Mr Wenger, what’s the point of qualifying for the CL if your never competitive in the knock out stages?

Where a Liverpool would use revenue from the CL to rebuild their midfield in the summer, Spurs fans don’t believe in Daniel Levy

An early goal and Spurs will win comfortably but the longer Forest are in the game the more toxic the atmosphere.

Newcastle 0-1 Wolves

A couple of weeks ago the Toon Army were choosing between what they would like more, a cup or top 4?

They may end up with neither If their poor form continues.

Eddie Howe needs to turn the tide and needs that one result to build on.

I sense Saint James Park might be tense at the weekend and Wolves can nick it.

Palace 0-1 City

City scored 3 against Villa, 3 at the Emirates, dominated at the City Ground, got an away draw in Europe, advanced to the last 8 of the FA Cup, and handed Newcastle only their third league defeat of the campaign.

So this notion that the Champions are not playing well simply isn’t true.

Palace are their bogey team, and a few weeks ago I would have highlighted Selhurst Park under the floodlights as a potential banana skin.

Yet I’m not sure the Eagles have the self-belief to get a result?

Man United 3-1 Saints

Last Sunday wasn’t just a freak result for Man United in terms of the result, I can’t remember the last time I saw a top level team simply give up, like they did in the last 20 minutes at Anfield.

Bruno Fernandes has been targeted but to be honest every one of his teammates were guilty of simply stopping to do the basics.

Imagine though if that were Ronaldo putting his arm on the linesman and shrugging his shoulders?

Ten Hag is too good a manager to let one game undermine a season though.

He won’t be afraid to make any big decisions if they need to be mad .

He decided to keep faith with most who started last Sunday and they won 4-1 on Thursday night.

A bit early though for their captain to be cupping his ears to the crowd though?

If he could pick a visitor to Old Trafford this weekend, the Saints would be high on that list.

Yes they have won 2 out of their three Prem fixtures under Ruben Selles, but getting points at the Theatre of Dreams is a step too far.

United can get three points without having to play that well.

Fulham 0-1 Arsenal

We are getting to that point of the season where mentally details like ‘who kicks off when’ matters.

City play a day before us meaning we will either be playing to extend our lead, or we kick off just two points behind us.

This is a tough game and we can’t keep defending how we have been and getting away with it.

I think Arteta will respect Fulham enough to not allow his players to take them lightly.

I think we will fight and battle for the points.

Oh, another note, I thought we got a decent result in Portugal.

It sets up the scenario where we win at the Emirates we are in the last 8 of the Europa League, always an ideal scenario.

West Ham 0-2 Villa

West Ham were truly shocking at Brighton last weekend.

They didn’t look like a team fighting for their lives while Moye’s tactics/subs were negative.

Declan Rice looked shell shocked when trying to explain the performance.

The disadvantage the Hammers have to their relegation rivals is it won’t take a lot for fans to turn, and suddenly the London Stadium becomes a horrible ground to play in .

They don’t have the personality to cope with that.

Sorry but winning in the Conference League isn’t going to change that.

Dan Smith

LAST WEEK’S TABLE

