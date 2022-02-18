Dan’s EPL Predictions – Can Arsenal take advantage of rival’s tough fixtures

Arsenal start the weekend 4 points behind Man United and 2 behind West Ham but with 3 games in hand. In other words, our destiny is in our own hands.

On paper this weekend, we have the more straightforward fixture with Man Utd and Spurs facing tricky trips on the road.

West Ham 1-1 Newcastle

Newcastle have managed to put together three consecutive League victories. That’s massive when you’re at the bottom of the table. The Toon can build on that momentum here.

Will be a threat to us next season.

Arsenal 2-0 Brentford

While not good enough to take anyone lightly, if we could hand pick a visitor to the Emirates right now, Brentford would be near the top of that list.

While I still worry consistently where our goals will come from that shouldn’t be an issue this Saturday.

Brentford can’t do what a Burnley can do. The quicker we break the deadlock the more straight forward the afternoon.

It’s another test for our young squad’s mentality to see if they don’t underestimate the opposition.

Aston Villa 3-0 Watford

The longer Roy Hodgson works with his players on the training pitch the more organised they will be.

In his first three fixtures the plan seems to be to hold out as long as possible but zero plan B once the deadlock is broken.

The earlier Villa score, the easier this will be for them

Brighton 0-0 Burnley

Favourite for last fixture on Match of The Day.

Two teams who often play well but lack quality in the final third.

Liverpool 3-0 Norwich

Home banker of the weekend.

Even if Jota is injured, Liverpool now have 5 world class attacking players to rotate.

As Klopp puts a lot of emphasis on players needing a rest, I can see the Reds taking foot off the peddle once points are ensured.

If not, I would have gone for a bigger margin of victory.

Saints 2-1 Everton

Lampard has had a couple of feel-good victories at Goodison but that next test is to get his players having the correct attitude for this type of fixture.

In too many games like this Everton haven’t shown up with the correct attitude.

Palace 0-1 Chelsea

Say same every week about Palace. They play well but don’t take their chances.

Chelsea meanwhile has the habit of not playing well but finding a way to get over the line.

Man City 3-0 Spurs

When he first arrived, it seemed Conte would make Spurs mentally more prepared for this type of occasion.

Any progress he’s made has been undermined by two consecutive home defeats.

Not a shock to hear him suddenly bemoan a lack of activity in the last transfer window.

This is the worst time for him to face the Champions.

Leeds 1-1 Man United

Leeds will be up for this and the problem for Man United is you can no longer guarantee they will show up and be prepared to battle.

Even tempted to go for a home win but this will still be two points dropped for the visitors.

Wolves 1-0 Leicester

Only because they tend not to cope well with games following Europe on a Thursday and Leicester’s inconsistencies, I’ll go for a Wolves win here.

Dan