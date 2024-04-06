Dan’s EPL Predictions – Can Arsenal win again on crucial weekend in title race?

Dan’s EPL Predictions – Crucial weekend ahead
Palace 0-1 City
There’s no denying that City and Liverpool on paper have the easier run in than Arsenal.
While it’s not that simple at this stage of the season, Man City are the exception to the rule.
The Champions have a proven track record of putting a winning sequence together if needed.
Not just experience of dealing with must win conditions every few days but doing it with a smile on their face.
The standards they have set means they got criticised for their 0-0 draw last Sunday.
In reality, they remain unbeaten this year.
Palace under Roy Hodgson would have parked the bus on Saturday lunchtime. Under Glasner, the Eagles might treat this as a free swing and be positive. They are most likely to get a result with the first approach.
Could be one of those occasions where the visitors don’t play well (get our hopes up) but find a way to get over the line.
Villa 2-2 Brentford
Villa have dropped points recently, especially away from home, but those below them have not taken advantage.
Even if this is at Villa Park I’ll go for a draw as I was impressed by Brentford last weekend.
Everton 1-0 Burnley
The visitors might have to win this for the Great escape to be realistic.
Vincent Kompany (one of the nicest men in football) is starting to complain every match about officiating. I think that’s frustrating that his team keeps playing well but lacks quality in the final third.
The same will happen at Goodison.
Which would be Everton’s first win in 13!
If they can’t win this game, what game can they win?
Fulham 3-1 Newcastle
I know they conceded 3 goals at Bramall Lane, then at the City Ground, but at home Fulham are a different beast.
Eddie Howe in the last week has got the maximum out of his stretched squad but this might be a game too many. The Toon is struggling to field a centre back.
Luton 2-1 Cherries
Luton were 3-0 at halftime when these two met a few weeks ago, supporting my theory that the Cherries struggle the few times they are favourites.
Bournemouth’s comeback that day could be looked back on as the turning point of the relegation battle.
The Hatters might get revenge here, simply because they need the points more.
Maybe Rob Edwards is due some luck?
Wolves 1-2 West Ham
Wolves go joint points if they beat their opponents but seem to have lost some confidence since their FA Cup exit.
The Hammers’ priority should be Thursday. Any player with a niggle should be saved for Europe.
If David Moyes is the first manager this season to defeat Bayer Leverkusen even his biggest critics will have to give him credit.
Brighton 0-1 Arsenal
I understand why Mikel Arteta chose to rest key talent in midweek. In all due respect to Luton, it was perhaps the only chance in our hectic schedule to do so.
When Reiss Nelson and Eddie Nketiah are getting game time you know we are in second gear.
I hope that’s all our performance on Wednesday was and not nerves getting the better of us. Play like that at Brighton we will drop points.
This is banana skin; the Seagulls humbled us in the past.
While I question if we have the mentality to stay in this title race, I’m getting more confident that our defence is so good we can snatch wins even when nervous.
Man United 2-1 Liverpool
If Man United play how they did at Brentford they get beat heavily.
Yet like in the FA Cup, form goes out of the window. A Man United fan will demand that their players don’t sit back and watch their rivals coast to the title.
The question is, do they have enough leaders in their squad to do the same?
Klopp’s last visit to Old Trafford should eliminate any complacency but if United have any pride they will give everything on Sunday.
A win for the visitors and the league leaders become massive favorite to lift the Prem.
Sheffield 1-3 Chelsea
The Blades have shown some heart in their last few games, maybe playing with more freedom now accepting relegation is a probability?
Chelsea though will simply have too much quality. If they show up prepared to battle the visitors will win. Big if though
Spurs 4-1 Forest
If Luton win on Saturday, they will send Forest to Spurs only out of the bottom three on goal difference.
Forest is not good enough defensively to threaten an upset.
Top 24 qualify for euros.
Drayton 224
Baron 221
Prince 220
Matthew 216
Terrah 215
GB 211
Gun smoke 210
JRA 208
Ackshay 207
J gunner 202
Dendrite 201
Sid 201
Stephanie 201
Antivirus 191
Sue P 199
Tom 196
Me 194
Okobino 189
IGL 189
Sagie 188
Goonersia 186
MTG 182
Williamrick 181
NOAS 179
J legend 174
IG 172
Edu 172
Big slim 170
Yayo 166
O Achiel 166
Kenya 001- 164
Zeek 159
I 157
Splendid 150
J gunz 148
Samson A 147
Taiwo 4321- 143
Ayan 131
Bang bang 127
VZ 118
Oluseyi 20- 116
Fanuel priston 115
Gundown 113
Diehard 109
Adeski 108
Walidomy 105
Oladmeji 109
Onyango 99
Toney 99
Prince layote 94
Angelo 91
Admin 83
Famochi 79
Dan kit 73
J Bauer 69
Amir 67
Ralph 67
Ayodale A 64
Dotash 64
E blaze 51
Davars 49
QB 47
Akeno Bonniface 43
Jen 40
Elvis 39
Jimmy B 37
Kobin 37
Uzi Ozil 34
SWS 31
Longbenark 26
Uzi Ozil 23
Illiterate 23
Jimeigo T 17
Chuck 16
M leashim 16
Peter 15
Koktafo 14
Gunner 4 lyfe 14
Wale A 14
Freddy 14
Loose cannon 13
Oslogunner 11
Flash G 11
Caxbury Dan 11
Shola 10
Kb Rano 10
Emperor A 10
Gerald king 9
Samchidy 8
Gio Bag 7
Evansibility 7
Mading East 7
Olaraj propertie / partners 5
Elsammy 6
Gordan 5
TGOTA 5
Sheggz 5
Jose the Gooner 5
Abraham P 5
Frank N 5
JBG5 3
Adele Benjamin 1
Wow! Drayton well done you got 19 points in last round of games, that must be a record!
Over two game weeks mate
Hey guys
As this was uploaded late we will see how many get predictions in
If it’s too late I’m happy to leave this weekend ( maybe skip man city game )
Lets see how many get predictions in
Crystal Palace 1 – 2 Man City
Aston Villa 2 – 1 Brentford
Everton 1 – 0 Burnley
Fulham 2 – 2 Newcastle
Luton 2 – 2 Bournemouth
Wolves 1 – 1 West Ham
Brighton 1 – 1 Arsenal
Man Utd 2 – 2 Liverpool
Sheffield Utd 2 – 3 Chelsea
Tottenham 3 – 1 Nottingham Forest