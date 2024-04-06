Dan’s EPL Predictions – Can Arsenal win again on crucial weekend in title race?

Dan’s EPL Predictions – Crucial weekend ahead

Palace 0-1 City

There’s no denying that City and Liverpool on paper have the easier run in than Arsenal.

While it’s not that simple at this stage of the season, Man City are the exception to the rule.

The Champions have a proven track record of putting a winning sequence together if needed.

Not just experience of dealing with must win conditions every few days but doing it with a smile on their face.

The standards they have set means they got criticised for their 0-0 draw last Sunday.

In reality, they remain unbeaten this year.

Palace under Roy Hodgson would have parked the bus on Saturday lunchtime. Under Glasner, the Eagles might treat this as a free swing and be positive. They are most likely to get a result with the first approach.

Could be one of those occasions where the visitors don’t play well (get our hopes up) but find a way to get over the line.

Villa 2-2 Brentford

Villa have dropped points recently, especially away from home, but those below them have not taken advantage.

Even if this is at Villa Park I’ll go for a draw as I was impressed by Brentford last weekend.

Everton 1-0 Burnley

The visitors might have to win this for the Great escape to be realistic.

Vincent Kompany (one of the nicest men in football) is starting to complain every match about officiating. I think that’s frustrating that his team keeps playing well but lacks quality in the final third.

The same will happen at Goodison.

Which would be Everton’s first win in 13!

If they can’t win this game, what game can they win?

Fulham 3-1 Newcastle

I know they conceded 3 goals at Bramall Lane, then at the City Ground, but at home Fulham are a different beast.

Eddie Howe in the last week has got the maximum out of his stretched squad but this might be a game too many. The Toon is struggling to field a centre back.

Luton 2-1 Cherries

Luton were 3-0 at halftime when these two met a few weeks ago, supporting my theory that the Cherries struggle the few times they are favourites.

Bournemouth’s comeback that day could be looked back on as the turning point of the relegation battle.

The Hatters might get revenge here, simply because they need the points more.

Maybe Rob Edwards is due some luck?

Wolves 1-2 West Ham

Wolves go joint points if they beat their opponents but seem to have lost some confidence since their FA Cup exit.

The Hammers’ priority should be Thursday. Any player with a niggle should be saved for Europe.

If David Moyes is the first manager this season to defeat Bayer Leverkusen even his biggest critics will have to give him credit.

Brighton 0-1 Arsenal

I understand why Mikel Arteta chose to rest key talent in midweek. In all due respect to Luton, it was perhaps the only chance in our hectic schedule to do so.

When Reiss Nelson and Eddie Nketiah are getting game time you know we are in second gear.

I hope that’s all our performance on Wednesday was and not nerves getting the better of us. Play like that at Brighton we will drop points.

This is banana skin; the Seagulls humbled us in the past.

While I question if we have the mentality to stay in this title race, I’m getting more confident that our defence is so good we can snatch wins even when nervous.

Man United 2-1 Liverpool

If Man United play how they did at Brentford they get beat heavily.

Yet like in the FA Cup, form goes out of the window. A Man United fan will demand that their players don’t sit back and watch their rivals coast to the title.

The question is, do they have enough leaders in their squad to do the same?

Klopp’s last visit to Old Trafford should eliminate any complacency but if United have any pride they will give everything on Sunday.

A win for the visitors and the league leaders become massive favorite to lift the Prem.

Sheffield 1-3 Chelsea

The Blades have shown some heart in their last few games, maybe playing with more freedom now accepting relegation is a probability?

Chelsea though will simply have too much quality. If they show up prepared to battle the visitors will win. Big if though

Spurs 4-1 Forest

If Luton win on Saturday, they will send Forest to Spurs only out of the bottom three on goal difference.

Forest is not good enough defensively to threaten an upset.

Top 24 qualify for euros.

Drayton 224

Baron 221

Prince 220

Matthew 216

Terrah 215

GB 211

Gun smoke 210

JRA 208

Ackshay 207

J gunner 202

Dendrite 201

Sid 201

Stephanie 201

Antivirus 191

Sue P 199

Tom 196

Me 194

Okobino 189

IGL 189

Sagie 188

Goonersia 186

MTG 182

Williamrick 181

NOAS 179

J legend 174

IG 172

Edu 172

Big slim 170

Yayo 166

O Achiel 166

Kenya 001- 164

Zeek 159

I 157

Splendid 150

J gunz 148

Samson A 147

Taiwo 4321- 143

Ayan 131

Bang bang 127

VZ 118

Oluseyi 20- 116

Fanuel priston 115

Gundown 113

Diehard 109

Adeski 108

Walidomy 105

Oladmeji 109

Onyango 99

Toney 99

Prince layote 94

Angelo 91

Admin 83

Famochi 79

Dan kit 73

J Bauer 69

Amir 67

Ralph 67

Ayodale A 64

Dotash 64

E blaze 51

Davars 49

QB 47

Akeno Bonniface 43

Jen 40

Elvis 39

Jimmy B 37

Kobin 37

Uzi Ozil 34

SWS 31

Longbenark 26

Uzi Ozil 23

Illiterate 23

Jimeigo T 17

Chuck 16

M leashim 16

Peter 15

Koktafo 14

Gunner 4 lyfe 14

Wale A 14

Freddy 14

Loose cannon 13

Oslogunner 11

Flash G 11

Caxbury Dan 11

Shola 10

Kb Rano 10

Emperor A 10

Gerald king 9

Samchidy 8

Gio Bag 7

Evansibility 7

Mading East 7

Olaraj propertie / partners 5

Elsammy 6

Gordan 5

TGOTA 5

Sheggz 5

Jose the Gooner 5

Abraham P 5

Frank N 5

JBG5 3

Adele Benjamin 1