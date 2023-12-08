Dan’s EPL Predictions – Can Arsenal win at in-form Aston Villa?

Dan’s EPL Predictions A massive test for Arsenal at Villa Park
Palace 1-2 Liverpool
There were some boos at Selhurst Park in midweek.
That could be due to a perception that the Eagles are too negative, waiting for moments of individual brilliance instead of taking the initiative.
Roy Hodgson is too long in the tooth to have his ethos dictated to by the crowd.
Law of averages says that if his tactics were not ambitious at home to Bournemouth they are not going to be when welcoming Liverpool?
Brighton 2-0 Burnley
I thought last Saturday was what Kompany needed to convince his youthful squad they can compete at this level.
They play pretty patterns and passes until they get to the final third.
That will be the key difference at the Amex.
Two teams who have an attractive ethos and play the sport in the right manner.
Yet the home side know and believe they can unlock the door.
The away side only hope but don’t believe.
Man United 2-1 Cherries
They say when someone is feeling the pressure, they start to make erratic decisions.
Instead of ignoring generic rumours from the media, Ten Hag banned certain journalists from his press conference last week.
All that does is give the stories more noise.
Domestically United remain productive by beating the teams they should be beating and that will carry on here.
Their fans still though are craving a performance to give them hope.
They will get over the line against the Cherries without being convincing.
With Bayern Munich and Liverpool next they need to find their mojo
Sheffield United 2-1 Brentford
Since last managing at Bramall Lane, Chris Wilder failed at two Championship clubs, sacked at Middlesbrough while Watford wouldn’t renewal his contract.
In other words, the 56-year old’s only way of getting a job in the topflight is working with owners he knows, with both parties accepting the business model is to take the money from being in the topflight, then parachute payments after relegation.
It means that he can worry about going back to basics.
I give the Blades more of a chance of winning Saturday than if Heckingbottom was in charge, but they are still going down.
Wolves 3-0 Forest
I wrote in midweek that now that Sheffield United have sacked their manager, the trend is for other owners to panic and copy.
I felt that put Steve Cooper’s job at risk. Given that, his players didn’t exactly play for him, did they, in midweek?
When Jimenez and Iwobi are both getting braces against you, you know you’re in trouble.
It wouldn’t shock me if Cooper is sacked by the time, you guys read this.
Another heavy defeat on Saturday could spell the end.
Aston Villa 2-1 Arsenal
On one hand I was grateful on Wednesday night for the favour from Aston Villa. Yet I also realise we have to reach another level to not equally drop points at Villa Park.
There are worse things than being top of the table despite not yet playing to the standards we set last season.
The biggest compliment I can give Unai Emery is this is no longer a fixture you can win without playing well.
Luton 0-4 Man City
Even in the rare games they lose, it’s unusual to find many occasions where the majority of stats go against City.
That’s what happened at Villa Park.
Even in the last 10 minutes Villa controlled the game more than there being any siege on the home goal.
Yet didn’t so many spend last Xmas saying how something wasn’t quite right with the Champions?
Wasn’t that said all the way up to February?
They went on to win the Treble.
Luton showed heart against us, but they didn’t need to do much for their 3 goals.
Ederson isn’t Raya!
Everton 1-1 Chelsea
Despite being deducted points, Everton are already out of the bottom three thanks to their two best performances this week.
If their appeal is successful, they will find themselves in the top 10.
You need to be prepared to roll up your sleeves and fight to get a result at Goodison.
I believe Chelsea are able to do that, it’s just will they take their chances?
Fulham 2-2 West Ham
Two teams buzzing with confidence after big wins in midweek.
Hard to separate them.
It’s great to see Iwobi playing with a smile on his face.
Let’s see if he can do it consistently now.
Spurs 3-1 Newcastle
So, there were Spurs fans boasting lasting Sunday that without their brave ethos that their manager refuses to adapt they wouldn’t have held Man City.
In reality it’s now just 1 point from 5 games.
Spurs gamble by pushing up high, but Newcastle’s system means they might not take advantage.
This comes down to which team adjust their tactics.
Eddie Howe’s injury hit squad looked like they were running out of legs on Thursday. This is one game too many.
Top 24 qualify for euros.
Prince 122
Baron 119
GB 118
Drayton 118
Stephanie 117
J gunner 114
Terrah 114
Matthew 113
Tom 112
NOAS 112
Dendrite 112
Gunsmoke 110
Sid 109
MTG 109
Ackshay 109
Adeski 108
Me 108
IGL 107
Sue P 105
Antivirus 103
Goonersia 103
Big slim 102
Okobino 101
Indian Gunner 100
JRA 100
Top 24 qualifying for Euros
Onyango 99
Kenya 001- 96
Yayo 94
Samson A 94
Sagie 93
Vz 92
Toney 92
Diehard 92
Fanuel priston 90
Zeek 91
Bang bang 91
J gunz 90
Edu 87
Splendid 86
I 85
Gundown 85
Williamrick 75
Taiwo 4321- 84
O Achiel 83
Angelo 82
J legend 79
Dan kit 71
Oluseyi20- 66
Oladimeji 64
Ayodale A 61
Prince Layote 59
Admin 57
Walidomy 56
Ayan 51
Davars 49
Famochi 49
Akeno Bonniface 43
Eblaze 43
Amir 39
Jen 38
Jimmy B 37
Kobin 36
Dotash 36
Elvis 34
Uzi Ozil 32
SWS 27
Longbenark 26
Uzi Ozil 23
Jimeigo T 17
Illiterate 17
Chuck 16
M leashim 16
Peter 15
Koktafo 14
Gunner 4 lyfe 14
Oslogunner 11
Flash G 11
Wale 11
Caxbury Dan 11
Shola 10
Gerald king 9
Samchidy 8
Gio Bag 7
Evansibility 7
Mading East 7
Olaraj propertie / partners 5
Elsammy 6
Gordan 5
TGOTA 5
Ralph 3