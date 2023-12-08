Dan’s EPL Predictions – Can Arsenal win at in-form Aston Villa?

Dan’s EPL Predictions A massive test for Arsenal at Villa Park

Palace 1-2 Liverpool

There were some boos at Selhurst Park in midweek.

That could be due to a perception that the Eagles are too negative, waiting for moments of individual brilliance instead of taking the initiative.

Roy Hodgson is too long in the tooth to have his ethos dictated to by the crowd.

Law of averages says that if his tactics were not ambitious at home to Bournemouth they are not going to be when welcoming Liverpool?

Brighton 2-0 Burnley

I thought last Saturday was what Kompany needed to convince his youthful squad they can compete at this level.

They play pretty patterns and passes until they get to the final third.

That will be the key difference at the Amex.

Two teams who have an attractive ethos and play the sport in the right manner.

Yet the home side know and believe they can unlock the door.

The away side only hope but don’t believe.

Man United 2-1 Cherries

They say when someone is feeling the pressure, they start to make erratic decisions.

Instead of ignoring generic rumours from the media, Ten Hag banned certain journalists from his press conference last week.

All that does is give the stories more noise.

Domestically United remain productive by beating the teams they should be beating and that will carry on here.

Their fans still though are craving a performance to give them hope.

They will get over the line against the Cherries without being convincing.

With Bayern Munich and Liverpool next they need to find their mojo

Sheffield United 2-1 Brentford

Since last managing at Bramall Lane, Chris Wilder failed at two Championship clubs, sacked at Middlesbrough while Watford wouldn’t renewal his contract.

In other words, the 56-year old’s only way of getting a job in the topflight is working with owners he knows, with both parties accepting the business model is to take the money from being in the topflight, then parachute payments after relegation.

It means that he can worry about going back to basics.

I give the Blades more of a chance of winning Saturday than if Heckingbottom was in charge, but they are still going down.

Wolves 3-0 Forest

I wrote in midweek that now that Sheffield United have sacked their manager, the trend is for other owners to panic and copy.

I felt that put Steve Cooper’s job at risk. Given that, his players didn’t exactly play for him, did they, in midweek?

When Jimenez and Iwobi are both getting braces against you, you know you’re in trouble.

It wouldn’t shock me if Cooper is sacked by the time, you guys read this.

Another heavy defeat on Saturday could spell the end.

Aston Villa 2-1 Arsenal

On one hand I was grateful on Wednesday night for the favour from Aston Villa. Yet I also realise we have to reach another level to not equally drop points at Villa Park.

There are worse things than being top of the table despite not yet playing to the standards we set last season.

The biggest compliment I can give Unai Emery is this is no longer a fixture you can win without playing well.

Luton 0-4 Man City

Even in the rare games they lose, it’s unusual to find many occasions where the majority of stats go against City.

That’s what happened at Villa Park.

Even in the last 10 minutes Villa controlled the game more than there being any siege on the home goal.

Yet didn’t so many spend last Xmas saying how something wasn’t quite right with the Champions?

Wasn’t that said all the way up to February?

They went on to win the Treble.

Luton showed heart against us, but they didn’t need to do much for their 3 goals.

Ederson isn’t Raya!



Everton 1-1 Chelsea

Despite being deducted points, Everton are already out of the bottom three thanks to their two best performances this week.

If their appeal is successful, they will find themselves in the top 10.

You need to be prepared to roll up your sleeves and fight to get a result at Goodison.

I believe Chelsea are able to do that, it’s just will they take their chances?

Fulham 2-2 West Ham

Two teams buzzing with confidence after big wins in midweek.

Hard to separate them.

It’s great to see Iwobi playing with a smile on his face.

Let’s see if he can do it consistently now.

Spurs 3-1 Newcastle

So, there were Spurs fans boasting lasting Sunday that without their brave ethos that their manager refuses to adapt they wouldn’t have held Man City.

In reality it’s now just 1 point from 5 games.

Spurs gamble by pushing up high, but Newcastle’s system means they might not take advantage.

This comes down to which team adjust their tactics.

Eddie Howe’s injury hit squad looked like they were running out of legs on Thursday. This is one game too many.

Top 24 qualify for euros.

Prince 122

Baron 119

GB 118

Drayton 118

Stephanie 117

J gunner 114

Terrah 114

Matthew 113

Tom 112

NOAS 112

Dendrite 112

Gunsmoke 110

Sid 109

MTG 109

Ackshay 109

Adeski 108

Me 108

IGL 107

Sue P 105

Antivirus 103

Goonersia 103

Big slim 102

Okobino 101

Indian Gunner 100

JRA 100

Top 24 qualifying for Euros

Onyango 99

Kenya 001- 96

Yayo 94

Samson A 94

Sagie 93

Vz 92

Toney 92

Diehard 92

Fanuel priston 90

Zeek 91

Bang bang 91

J gunz 90

Edu 87

Splendid 86

I 85

Gundown 85

Williamrick 75

Taiwo 4321- 84

O Achiel 83

Angelo 82

J legend 79

Dan kit 71

Oluseyi20- 66

Oladimeji 64

Ayodale A 61

Prince Layote 59

Admin 57

Walidomy 56

Ayan 51

Davars 49

Famochi 49

Akeno Bonniface 43

Eblaze 43

Amir 39

Jen 38

Jimmy B 37

Kobin 36

Dotash 36

Elvis 34

Uzi Ozil 32

SWS 27

Longbenark 26

Uzi Ozil 23

Jimeigo T 17

Illiterate 17

Chuck 16

M leashim 16

Peter 15

Koktafo 14

Gunner 4 lyfe 14

Oslogunner 11

Flash G 11

Wale 11

Caxbury Dan 11

Shola 10

Gerald king 9

Samchidy 8

Gio Bag 7

Evansibility 7

Mading East 7

Olaraj propertie / partners 5

Elsammy 6

Gordan 5

TGOTA 5

Ralph 3