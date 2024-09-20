Dan’s EPL Predictions – Can Arsenal win the massive clash at the Etihad?

Dan’s EPL Predictions
West Ham 1- 1 Chelsea
What worried me in the Bournemouth vs Chelsea fixture was there was a Prem record 14 yellow cards, without it ever feeling like it was a dirty game. I hope this is not an ongoing theme.
Hate to say this, but Nkunku may have come up with the best celebration in the division.
Aston Villa 2-1 Wolves
I agree with Gary O’Neil that Wolves are just not getting the rub of the green at the moment. The law of averages will even itself out, but I hope while the club are waiting for that to happen that their owners don’t panic.
I do think Villa will have strange results as they juggle European with domestic football. Not here though.
Fulham 2-2 Newcastle
Due to conceding late goals Fulham probably deserve more than their 5 points, while Newcastle is the opposite, getting results without playing well.
Getting 10 points despite arguably being second best in all of their fixtures adds to the clamour for Eddie Howe to get the England job, but it doesn’t seem the FA are willing to pay the compensation fee it would take to make that happen.
Carry on falling out with those in power and who knows?
Leicester 2-1 Everton
Because of my respect for Sean Dyche, I have never seriously believed Everton would be relegated under his reign. That was included when they had points deducted.
That’s because he’s a manager who knows how to organize teams and make them hard to beat.
Yet in their last two League games they have thrown away 2-0 leads to lose 3-2.
So suddenly they can’t even do what their boss is an expert at doing.
His players might simply need that one win to inject themselves with some confidence but in the short-term Leicester will try and go for their throat
Liverpool 2-0 Cherries
The first test for Slot was always going to be the moment he slipped up for the first time.
While losing at Anfield is never acceptable, he will worry that it wasn’t smash and grab. His team generally struggled to make chances.
Yet I think that will be the incentive (along with the top 2 playing each other on Sunday) not to take the Cherries lightly
Saints 1-0 Ipswich
Both will be looking at this as a golden opportunity to get their first league win of the season.
It will mentally be a huge blow to lose to a fellow newly promoted side.
We have already seen what both would have feared this campaign. Do they have a player at this level who will score enough goals?
I’m tempted to say this game will be goalless but that might be too depressing
Spurs 2-1 Brentford
I’m a big fan of Ange Postecoglou, he’s become a media darling, but you noticed how spiky he was after the North London Derby.
Arsenal won at the Lane in April due to the home side being poor at defending set pieces.
So, for the exact same thing to happen in the same fixture can’t be anything more than poor coaching. Being a charming personality can’t overshadow that.
He might look back at the last few minutes at Coventry as crucial in his Spurs career.
Pep Guardiola described Brentford’s first half display at the Etihad as one of the best he’s seen from visitors in recent memory. They are also dangerous at free kicks and corners.
Crystal Palace 1-0 Man United
Palace are yet to win this season, but I think home fans booing them is a bit harsh this early on.
That’s what makes this game under the floodlights perfect, as Man United being the visitors means supporters will stick by the team.
You just don’t know which version of United will show up
Brighton 2-2 Nott Forest
Seagull fans this time last week were warning about a ‘ curse ‘ when it comes to dealing with being favourites.
That’s how they took 4 points off Man United and Arsenal but then couldn’t beat a newly promoted side at home.
Forest is probably playing the best they have under Nuno Santos
Man City 1-0 Arsenal
Our record is shocking at the Etihad.
In March was the first time in years we didn’t try you play we play. We trusted our defence and invited the Champions to try and break us down.
It was tactics you would have associated with a prime Jose Mourinho or Rafa Benitez.
As valuable as that draw was, we caught Pep Guardiola by surprise with that approach.
This time around he knows what cards Mikel Arteta is holding.
Essentially that the Gunners will park the bus, meaning the home side need that one moment of quality.
Law of averages they will find it.
Dan
NT Gunnerz 42
Buchi 41
Adeski 41
Okobino 40
Solwills 39
JRA 37
Wale A 35
Ackshay 35
Kenya 34
Gunsmoke 34
Amir 34
QB 34
Sagie 34
Terrah 34
Yayo 33
Ba Thea 33
Antivirus 33
Bang bang 32
Admin 32
Stephanie 31
Gunnerstew 31
J Gunner 31
Edu 30
Drayton 30
Sue P 30
Baron 29
JS7RG 29
Akeem 29
Prince 29
Ayan 28
Tom 28
Me 27
Big slim 27
NOAS 26
Matthew 25
Rich Royal 25
Labass 23
Dendrite 23
MTG 24
Dan Kit 24
Taiwo 23
Edward j small 23
Babalosla 23
GB 22
I 22
Lupilu 20
O Achiel 19
Zeeksedo 19
Kobin 18
Lovely 17
Williamrick 17
Illiterate 17
Elvis 16
SWS 16
Ralph 15
J legend 14
Oslogunner 65-12
Olushorlar 12
Barry 11
Isaac 11
IGL 11
J gunz 10
Teatu 10
Oluseyi 20 10
Mulu Fidel 9
Gabriel 9
Lereng Jacob 8
Gunner 4 life 8
Jimmy B 7
Dotash 7
E Augustus 7
Achizzy 6
Terry 5
Bertie 5
Dunchirado 5
Famochi 5
Alwattan 3
Westham 1 – 2 Chelsea
Villa 3 – 0 Wolves
Fulham 2 – 1 Newcastle
Leicester 0 – 0 Everton
Liverpool 3 – 0 Bournemouth
Southampton 1 – 1 Ipswich
Spurs 2 – 1 Brentford
Palace 1 – 1 Man UTD
Brighton 2 – 1 Forrest
Man City 1 – 1 Arsenal
Westham 0-2 Chelsea
Villa 2-0 Wolves
Fulham 1-3 Newcastle
Leicester 1-2 Everton
Liverpool 4-0 Bournemouth
Southampton 2-2 Ipswich
Spurs 2-0 Brentford
Palace 1-3 Man UTD
Brighton 1-1 Forrest
Man City 3-0 Arsenal
Westham 2– 2 Chelsea
Villa 3 – 0 Wolves
Fulham 2 – 2 Newcastle
Leicester 1 – 1 Everton
Liverpool 3 – 0 Bournemouth
Southampton 1 – 1 Ipswich
Spurs 3 – 1 Brentford
Palace 1 – 2 Man UTD
Brighton 2 – 1 Forrest
Man City 2– 0 Arsenal
Westham 1-2 Chelsea
Villa 2-2 Wolves
Fulham 1-2 Newcastle
Leicester 2-1 Everton
Liverpool 3-1 Bournemouth
Southampton 0-1 Ipswich
Spurs 2-2 Brentford
Palace 2-1 Man U
Brighton 1-1 Forrest
Man City 0-1 Arsenal
That’s how we became Champions!!!
Westham 1 – 3 Chelsea
Villa 2 – 1 Wolves
Fulham 1 – 2 Newcastle
Leicester 1 – 2 Everton
Liverpool 3 – 0 Bournemouth
Southampton 1 – 2 Ipswich
Spurs 2 – 1 Brentford
Palace 1 – 3 Man UTD
Brighton 1 – 2 Forrest
Man City 2 – 0 Arsenal
We’re really poor atm
We can’t create jack shit
Tottenham was just poorer
I’m beginning to think we might need Nwaneri (someone who knows how to that role proper) – just to help bring Saka alive
Westham 1-1 Chelsea
Villa 2-1 Wolves
Fulham 2-2 Newcastle
Leicester 2-0 Everton
Liverpool 3-0 Bournemouth
Southampton 0-1 Ipswich
Spurs 2-2 Brentford
Palace 1-2 Man U
Brighton 1-1 Forrest
Man City 1-1 Arsenal
Out of the first 5 comments
2 believes we get 1 point
2 believes we get 0 points
But I believe we get maximum points
Westham 2 – 2 Chelsea
Villa 2 – 1 Wolves
Fulham 2 – 2 Newcastle
Leicester 1 – 2 Everton
Liverpool 3 – 0 Bournemouth
Southampton 1 – 1 Ipswich
Spurs 3 – 1 Brentford
Palace 1 – 2 Man UTD
Brighton 1 – 2 Nott. Forrest
Man City 1 – 1 Arsenal
West Ham 2-2 Chelsea
Aston Villa 2-1 wolves
Fulham 2-2 Newcastle
Leicester 2-1 Everton
Liverpool 2-1 Bournemouth
Southampton 1-1 Ipswich
Spurs 3-2 Brentford
Palace 2-2 man u
Brighton 2-2 forest
Man city 1-1 Arsenal
Westham 1–2 Chelsea
Villa 3–1 Wolves
Fulham 1–1 Newcastle
Leicester 0–1 Everton
Liverpool 2 –1 Bournemouth
Southampton 1–2 Ipswich
Spurs 2–1 Brentford
Palace 2–0 Man UTD
Brighton 2–1 Forrest
Man City 1–1 Arsenal
Westham 1 vs 2 Chelsea
Aston Villa 2 vs 1 wolves
Fulham 1 vs 2 Newcastle
Leicester City 2 vs 1 Everton
Liverpool 2 vs 1 Bournemouth
Southampton 2 vs 1 Ipswich
Spurs 2 vs 1 Brentford
Palace 1 vs 2 man united
Brighton 2 vs 1 Forest
Man city 2 vs 1 Arsenal
Westham 3 – 2 Chelsea
Villa 2 – 2 Wolves
Fulham 2 – 1 Newcastle
Leicester 2 – 1 Everton
Liverpool 3 – 1 Bournemouth
Southampton 1 – 1 Ipswich
Spurs 1 – 2Brentford
Palace 2 – 1 Man UTD
Brighton 2 – 1 Forrest
Man City 1 – 2 Arsenal