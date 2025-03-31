Dan’s EPL Predictions – Can Gunners take 3 points from Fulham?

Arsenal 1-0 Fulham

There are a few Gooners who are interpreting Liverpool being knocked out of both Cups in a week as a possibility of the title race being back on.

If you’re kicking off in April, 12 points behind the league leaders, you never challenged in the first place .

It doesn’t matter what the team above you are doing if you’re not putting the winning sequence together that’s needed to take advantage.

Since the Transfer Window closed Arsenal have won 2 out of our 5 League fixtures, again proving our lack of ambition in January cost us everything.

Like against Chelsea, while we have limitations in attack, any victories will be a slog and hard to watch .

As I write this , reports are that Saka may be back in the squad for Tuesday . I have often stressed that the 23 year old’s injury was so serious that it’s unrealistic to start him in both games against Real Madrid. The best we can hope for is two sub appearances in the Prem and an outside chance of starting in the 2nd leg in Europe, in my opinion.

Wolves 2-1 West Ham

Vitor Pereira won’t admit this in public but now 9 points clear from safety, his team can start playing with some freedom. Playing to increase that gap to 12 points is a different pressure to what they faced most this season.

After 16 League fixtures Wolves only had 9 points and were 19th in the table . I’m not sure there new manager has been given enough credit?

Nottm Forest 0-1 Man United

As things stand, 5th place in the table will be enough to qualify for the Champions League.

Forest are kicking off 7 points clear of 6th with 9 fixtures running .

Until those below them put any pressure on they can afford to remain conservative and be hard to break down . If a game is tight with 20 mins to go they have little reason to chase the winner as draws at this point will be enough.

That could play into the visitors hands?

Cherries 2-1 Ipswich

There’s obviously no disgrace being knocked out of the FA Cup Q Finals to Man City but sometimes it’s how you lose.

The Cherries conceded early in the second half and let the moment pass them by. It was like physically and emotionally they didn’t have another push in them . That’s reflected in their last few league fixtures suggesting they are running out of energy?

This is too quick a turn around for there not to be a hangover on Wednesday but thankfully for the Cherries they are playing a team without a victory in 2025.

The visitors could be as much as 12 points from safety by kick off, meaning late on they would have to chase for a winner which will play into the home side’s hands

Brighton 1-2 Villa

When Brighton got knocked out of the FA Cup Semi Final on pens two seasons ago it impacted them in the run in. It would be a shame if that were to happen again because the Seagulls have been the form team out of those in the chasing pack for Europe . In the short term though the visitors can use momentum from the weekend and carry it over to midweek.

Villa would go above their opponents with a win so this could turn out to be a crucial game.

Man City 4-0 Leicester

Leicester could kick off at the Ethiad 12 points from safety.

Van Nistelrooy is struggling to convince his players staying up is still realistic, especially when admitting they are lacking quality in both boxes making it unlikely you’re getting a result against the Champions.

Not that Pep Guardiola had to prove to anyone that he’s a tactical genius , introducing O Reilly on Sunday changed the Cup tie and kept City’s season alive .

Newcastle 1-3 Brentford

Tell the entire City of Newcastle that the Carabao Cup doesn’t matter.

They are great winners of the competition because surely owners / fans / players of other clubs will watch the celebrations of the last two weeks and want that to happen to them?

Eddie Howe will say all the right things to try to avoid there being a hangover after the emotion of the Toon Army finally lifting a trophy .

At the very least he knows being in the Champions League can only help keep your best players.

Yet if you offered any Geordie the prize of silverware impacting league form, the juice would be worth the squeeze

Saints 1-2 Palace

For the second year running Oliver Glasner is threatening to end the season on fire .

His team have won 7 of their last 8 fixtures and are now going to Wembley for an FA Cup Semi Final.

Going away 3 days later to a side with 9 points, after the high of the weekend, is a banana skin waiting to happen .

The visitors will have the extra quality to win it eventually

Liverpool 2-1 Everton

After being knocked out of the Champions League and losing the Carabao Cup Final the International break came at a good time for the league leaders.

Like this time last year it looks like Liverpool have run out of legs yet again meaning January will go down as a huge missed opportunity for Arsenal .

This is the perfect timing for a Merseyside Derby as the emotion of the fixture will give the home side the energy they have been lacking .

Not all online supporters reflect the entire fanbase. While it’s natural any fan would be gutted to see their best talent leave their club I hope when the smokes clears and the dust settles Trent Alexander Arnold gets the respect he deserves ?

The sense of entitlement is astounding from the same people who wouldn’t think twice about leaving their job for better money and opportunities.

Clubs are very good at manipulating their customers. It suits owners to portray players as not being loyal . Liverpool will be releasing kids from their academy the moment they think they can’t be an asset . They wouldn’t care at all how much these youth prospects love the badge .

It works both ways .

Ozil extended his contract when Gooners wanted him too but when his employers regretted the pay rise loyalty didn’t matter .

I know Red fans who waited over 3 decades for a title . Trent is about to lift a 2nd Prem having already earnt a CL, FA and League Cup medal .

Anyone who wants to question his legacy with that CV are really not worth worrying yourself about .

Chelsea 2-1 Spurs

Spurs have beaten Chelsea once in their last 11 games and have won once at the Bridge in the Prem era .

Some things are just meant to be and Chelsea winning this fixture is one of them .

It’s not like Ange Postehoglu is going to do anything different tactically .

Spurs have to win the Europa to save their season

Good luck peeps!

Dan Smith

