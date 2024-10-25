Dan’s EPL Predictions – Can the home crowd lift Arsenal to glory against Liverpool?

Dan’s EPL Predictions

Leicester 1-1 Notts Forest

Just because Forest played on Monday, Leicester will get a result here. If Forest thinks the TV schedule has been unfair on them don’t sign a contract worth billions and then be surprised

Aston Villa 3-2 Cherries

I’m expecting Villa’s small squad to have strange results after Champions League games and are fortunate they follow up a European fixture at Villa Park. If this were on the South Coast, I would say they would drop points but at home Unai Emery’s attack could overpower them.

Brentford 3-1 Ipswich

One of these games where Brentford, so used to punching above their weight, might struggle in the role of being expected to win.

I would say that if it wasn’t for Thomas Frank, who would ensure their attitude remains top class.

Brighton 2-1 Wolves

I feel sorry for Gary O’Neil. Last Sunday the spoke of a desperate man. He realises he can’t outright say the bigger teams are favoured, so went down the route of maybe officials are biased without knowing so.

His team have been on the wrong end of big decisions since a he’s worked there, although I’m not sure last weekend was one of them. It was a man heartbroken, desperate for points clutching at straws.

He just needs that one result to build something off, but how long will he have left to try and make that happen? I can see this being another game where they play well but don’t win.

Man City 5-1 Saints

I said last weekend that failure to beat a fellow newly promoted side at home would be a mental blow. Southampton have failed to do that twice, both times throwing away leads and conceding in the final minutes.

It’s got to the point where I can’t see how Russel Martin can keep his team believing they will get results. Home banker of the weekend

Everton 1-1 Fulham

By the time they kick off 3 of the 4 sides below Everton would have played. If as expected all three drop points, then the pressure is off the Toffees, and they might accept a point.

Chelsea 3-0 Newcastle

Chelsea’s only two defeats this season have come across the top 2 sides in the division. Even in those games though there are positives to take out of those matches.

The Toon Army might not like this, but Chelsea is back to being a more confident team than then.

Palace 0-2 Spurs

Most seasons, Selhurst Park after playing Thursday in Europe would be described as a banana skin for Spurs. Yet I don’t know what’s happened to Palace and why they start games so slow? Yes, they lost a couple of prize assets in the summer, but they still have enough talent to show more ambition in games.

They say the test of a great manager is dealing with things when they are not going well. Glasner had all the answers when he first arrived but can’t now stop the slide.

West Ham 0-1 Man United

Is this the most depressing fixture of the weekend?

You never know which version of each side will show up, neither are they yet to consistently be great for an entire 90 minutes, their own fans have lost faith in them, and both are relying on a moment of individual quality which is never guaranteed to arrive.

The temptation is to go for a goalless draw, but I bizarrely will go against the Hammers because they are at home.

Arsenal 3-1 Liverpool

I’m very quick to point out when I think some of my fellow Gooners are getting carried away, but it works both ways. So, while I maintain our team is not as good as some say it is, I do think there has been an overreaction to our first defeat since April.

Understandably with our injuries and suspensions in defense, Liverpool might think it’s a good time to visit North London? Yet they have only ever won in the League 4 times at the Emirates, their record against the top 6 wasn’t great last season, and the media might be getting carried away, we are not easy to beat on home soil.

If without Saka we need others to take responsibility and show character. I can understand why some might bite your hand off for a draw, but if (and this hasn’t been the case recently) we need the crowd to recreate the atmosphere that has been apparent the last two campaigns we can win this.

Our team needs that 12th man at the moment.

Dan

Adeski 75

Ayan 70

Solwills 70

JRA 70

Buchi 69

NT Gunners 69

Ackshay 66

Gunnersmoke 66

Terrah 66

QB 64

Yayo 64

Wale A 64

Akeem 63

Gunnerstew 62

Antivirus 62

Dragon 62

Okobino 61

Tom 60

Baron 60

Stephanie 59

Bang bang 57

Kenya 001 56

Edu 56

J Gunner 56

Sagie 54

Matthew 52

NOAS 52

Amir 51

Prince 51

Zeeksedso 50

MTG 50

Dendrite 50

GB 49

Sue P 48

ME 47

Babalosa 47

Admin 47

Top 36 Qualify for the CL

Ba Thea 46

O Achiel 42

JS7RG 41

Taiwo 4321- 40

Edward J Small 38

I 38

Big slim 36

Lupilu 36

Achizzy 34

Williamrick 32

Dan kit 30

J gunz 28

Labass 27

J legend 26

Rich Royal 25

Gabriel 24

Oluseyi 20- 24

IGL 22

Lerang Jacob 22

Jimmy B 21

Bertie 20

Olushorlar 19

Kobin 18

Illiterate 18

Lovely 17

Elvis 16 you h the lû

SWS 16

Famochi 16

Splendid 15

Ralph 15

Tetu 14

Oslogunner 65-12

Barry 11

Isaac 11

Alex 9

Mulu Fidel 9

Gunner 4 life 8

Dotash 7

E Augustus 7

Terry 5

Dunchirado 5

Alwattan 3

