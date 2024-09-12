Dan’s EPL Predictions – Can Tottenham teach Spurs a lesson in the NLD?

Saints 0-1 Man United

I felt sorry for Casemiro a couple of weeks ago. It’s always sad to see the pace of the sport catch up with a great player. The issue is all the signs were apparent, that was the case last season. I assume Ugarte makes his debut Saturday?

Isn’t that Man United’s issue in general?

We are seeing the same issues and therefore having the same conversation.

Sometimes it’s like Ten Hag doesn’t understand the size of the club he manages. You can’t lose 3-0 at home to your biggest rivals then boast about what Cups you have won.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe is a smart enough businessman though, that having made a decision not to change managers in the summer to not panic after 3 games.

Will scrape a win here without playing well

Brighton 2-1 Ipswich

The next test for Fabian Hurzeler is to cope with a fixture where the expectation is to win.

To handle the different mindset of being underdogs at the Emirates to favourites on Saturday.

Seagull fans will tell you this is an actual issue over the years. They watch their team punch above their weight yet struggle when the onus is on them.

In other words, it would be very Brighton-like, having taken results against Man United and Arsenal, to then slip up against a newly promoted side.

Ipswich might cause a headache

Crystal Palace 1-1 Leicester

In case you missed it during the international break Leicester were able to find a loophole to ensure they won’t get any sanctions for breaching PSR regulations.

Essentially, they were able to legally argue that they were officially not a Premiership club at the time of their rule breaking.

The Prem will quickly rewrite legislation to tidy up that policy, but it is a shame staying in this division might come down to who has the best lawyers.

That makes the Foxes the most likely of the promoted sides to stay up.

I think Edouard on loan could give them goals but obviously he can’t play against his parent club.

Ayew can though. Palace have given Leicester two of their attackers!

Had to make room for Eddie!

Fulham 2-1 West Ham

Still yet to see a dramatic increase in entertaining football at West Ham since David Moyes left.

To be fair most Hammers seem to accept it will take time, and the longer Lopetegui has on the training pitch the better.

Fulham might just be more settled.

Will Reiss Nelson make his debut? It’s now or never to prove himself.

Bet he starts on the bench.

Liverpool 3-0 Notts Forest

When you are winning 3-0 at Old Trafford and it feels routine you know you’re in a good place.

I mentioned this in preseason, not making many signings could turn out to be smart by Liverpool.

While the temptation would be to let Slot build his own squad, during a period of transition they have a settled group where you can rely on each player to know their job.

What is harder to deal with is Mo Salah telling the world this is his last season on Merseyside.

He knows exactly what he’s saying by putting the issue out to the public. He’s essentially putting pressure on the club to make him an offer.

He, VVD and Trent can all leave for free in the summer.

Man City 3-0 Brentford

Anyone else worried when they hear Haaland say this is the freshest he has felt since playing in England?

He is having a summer off, while so many of his peers were on international duty and could decide who are Champions in May.

I truly think the striker is the difference between Man City and the rest. No other club can boast a talent who has now scored in more Prem games than he’s played in. That’s scary.

On a side note, I don’t normally defend players in terms of the scheduling, but asking City to play a Carabao Cup tie two days after playing us is strange.

That will force Pep Guardiola to field an even more weakened team than usual which the sponsors surely don’t want ?

So, who benefits?

Villa 2-1 Everton

Because of whom their manager is I don’t think Everton’s owner’s panic. The worry is the one thing you associate with a Sean Dyche team is being hard to score against. That’s why conceding three goals in the last 9 minutes against Bournemouth would have hurt their confidence so much.

You don’t then want two weeks to sit and think about it.

Another heavy defeat at Villa Park will increase the chat that David Moyes will return to Goodison. That would be romantic and fitting in their last season at their home.

I don’t think it will be a big loss, simply because the home side naturally will have one eye on the Champions League which is why I think they will get some odd results while balancing Europe.

Not that they deserve a European adventure after pricing tickets that high!

Will be given a scare here

Cherries 2-2 Chelsea

Chelsea reminds me of Arsenal in Arteta’s first few years.

Good young players who sometimes you can see potential, other days rely on individuals, but because of youth will have their moments when it all falls apart.

That makes them a hard club to predict for every week.

Long term though, if you throw enough money at something, it will come good.

I agree with Cole Palmer not being submitted for their European squad, ensuring their best player only plays once a week at least till Xmas.

It’s not good for the image of the UEFA Conference but it’s only confirming what we already know. The Blues second string can easily finish in the top 8 of their European table and will only bring out the big guns for the knockout stages.

What made the Cherries first win of the season crazy is that for 90 mins at Goodison they truly were outplayed. So, need to be better here

Spurs 1-2 Arsenal

I’m going for an away win simply based on Ange Postecoglou tactics.

They dominated Newcastle and only lost because as soon as they gave away possession, the opposition were in through at goal because of a high line.

Rice would have been perfect for retrieving the ball, but Jorginho can spot a pass.

If I’m a Spurs fan I’m thinking that 2 of the best Gunners are unavailable. We also met fairly recently so Big Ange should be aware of our tricks at set pieces and desire to counter.

Yet the manager has always been adamant he won’t change his ethos. If there ever was a time to alter his principles, it’s Sunday. You’re just asking to get hurt by our pacey attackers.

If a coach knows that is an issue but refuses to change it, when does that become an issue

Wolves 2-1 Newcastle

My upset of the weekend?

I just don’t think Newcastle have played well this season, which highlights Eddie Howe’s tactical skills that he finds a way to get results.

Seriously they beat Spurs while being second best which is impressive. Will get caught cold here though.

Having conceded 6 in their last home game Gary O’Neil did well to calm things down and strangely I think Wolves need a game like this.

Sunday afternoon, flood lights on, fans behind the team with the visitors the favourites.

A result which will give everyone a lift

Top 36 qualify for the JustArsenal Champions League

NT Gunnerz 34

Buchi 34

Solwills 31

Adeski 30

Kenya 30

Yayo 30

Okobino 29

Gunsmoke 27

Ba Thea 27

Stephanie 27

JRA 27

Wale A

Ackshay 26

Bang bang 26

Amir 26

QB 26

Sagie 26

JS7RG 24

Terrah 24

Gunnerstew 24

Labass 23

J Gunner 23

Edu 23

Ayan 23

Admin 22

Me 22

Baron 22

Antivirus 22

Drayton 22

Tom 21

Akeem 21

Prince 21

Sue P 20

Taiwo 20

Big slim 19

Kobin 18

GB 18

Matthew 18

NOAS 18

Edward j small 18

Lovely 17

Lupilu 17

MTG 17

Elvis 16

SWS 16

Dendrite 15

Dan kit 15

O Achiel 15

Ralph 15

Rich Royal 15

J legend 14

Babalosla 13

Oslogunner 65-12

Williamrick 12

Olushorlar 12

Barry 11

Isaac 11

I 11

J gunz 10

Zeeksedso 10

Teatu 10

Oluseyi 20 10

Mulu Fidel 9

Gabriel 9

Illiterate 8

Lereng Jacob 8

Gunner 4 life 8

Jimmy B 7

Dotash 7

IGL 7

E Augustus

Terry 5

Bertie 5

Dunchirado 5

Alwattan 3

Famochi 2