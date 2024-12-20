Dan’s EPL Predictions – Do Arsenal face another banana skin at Palace

Aston Villa 1-0 Man City

Just when the Champions thought it couldn’t get any worse, they lost the Manchester Derby in the most painful manner possible. Even if they had held on, that game was a tough watch and it’s strange to see such a successful team struggle to do the basics. I almost feel sorry for Pep Guardiola who clearly is not used to this feeling and doesn’t know how to react.

They will refind their confidence at some point, they just need to dig out that one win. Yet in their current form it’s no longer a shock if they lose at Villa Park.

Brentford 3-1 Forest

The best home record in the division vs the surprise package of the season so far. Why the Bees have such contrasting forms on their travels is a debate for another day. On their own pitch they are a match for anyone.

Ipswich 1-1 Newcastle

The Toon have had a good week, but I still think they have a soft underbelly for this type of away day on a cold December weekend. It’s just if the home team can be clinical enough?

That’s why their late winner at Wolves was huge. Not just for the points but keeping the squad believing that they can be competitive at this level.

West Ham 0-2 Brighton

I have decided that the Hammers might be the worst team to watch and easiest to play away from home. The trick is getting the first goal, and the London Stadium goes very quiet. Already a tricky atmosphere at the London Stadium, because fans are sat too far away, the brand of football is often too dull to lift the mood.

Palace 1-1 Arsenal

Arsenal is capable of putting a run together but equally we will always have days like against Fulham and Everton where we suddenly pass the ball sideways and can’t break down a defence or our manager over complicates his tactics.

We are 6 points behind the Leaders who have a game in hand meaning we leave ourselves with little room for error. If you’re the side who struggles to make chances, then law of averages you’re going to have another off day. Selhurst Park under the floodlights is not easy.

Just to clarify our second goal on Wednesday was offside. Some Gooners failed to mention that, like they conveniently didn’t talk about Martinelli escaping a second yellow card the week before. I thought there was an agenda against us.

Everton 0-1 Chelsea

In his farewell letter to Evertonians Farhad Moshiri had the audacity to write that things may have been different had he hung on to Carlo Ancelotti. Even under the Italian they finished 12th!

He fails to mention how that would have changed how the club were run financially.

The new owners will witness the hard work they have to do, namely changing the playing style, which yet again will consist of this weekend of parking the bus. It worked against us but a chance to go top will be too big an incentive for the visitors.

They won’t be as slow as us or pass the ball sideways constantly. Chelsea can play a different squad in Europe so can focus solely on the Prem. They are contenders.

Fulham 3-1 Saints

Whatever your opinion on Russel Martin, at least it should ensure the Saints don’t on Sunday try and pass out from the back, something that was costing them goals every week. Only Russel Martin knows if he was led to believe that he was there for the long term, and it was worth the lows now to make his squad better in the future? I just think no matter your ethos, you adapt if your principles are clearly not working.

Leicester 2-1 Wolves

Gary O’Neil was always going to struggle to stay employed after losing at home to Ipswich. If you don’t know a lot about their new boss, he’s managed around the world, had success and is a student of the Johan Cruff and Pep Guardiola school book.

Yet I’m always unsure when a manager with zero knowledge of British Football moves to a relegation threatened side halfway through a season. The schedule means he will have little time on the training pitch to teach his ethos while I’m not such what finances will be available in January.

It’s the type of appointment you make in the summer with a whole preseason ahead.

Based on that I think they had a better chance of survival sticking with O’Neil.

I have more faith in Rudd Van Nistelrooy keeping the Foxes up.

Man United 2-2 Cherries

If you can’t make the bench but Anthony can, then you have done something wrong. Rashford doesn’t even get called up by England anymore, yet look how much talk created by him being dropped while Garnacho’s omission has barely been mentioned. Imagine if United had lost the Derby?

For that reason, at 27, Rashford, for his own benefit, needs a fresh environment.

Bournemouth managed more shots on Monday night than in any game this season yet only managed one goal from a free kick. They will make chances at Old Trafford it’s just a case of will they convert them?

Spurs 2-2 Liverpool

In Cup Football all that matters is the result and a Spurs fan isn’t going to complain about beating Man United to get to a major Semi Final (any anyone else fearing an Arsenal v Spurs Final?).

Yet at 3-0 up this was another game where Tottenham had a crazy period where they struggled to see out the match. Not just the mistakes from Forster but even their experienced players were giving the ball away.

You just can’t trust them to cope with Liverpool’s attack. Whether it’s the senior pros or the manager, they got to at times show game management. For example, don’t be passing the ball back to your keeper if he’s not good with his feet on Sunday, yet I bet Big Ange won’t change his tactics?

For better or worse you get entertainment at the Lane

