Dan’s EPL Predictions for Boxing Day – Can Liverpool go above Arsenal?

As we all know the fixture schedule is hectic at this time of the year

So, we going to break our predictions down into parts to give players as long as possible to prepare.

So here are the Boxing Day fixtures.

As soon as Wolves v Chelsea is finished this afternoon, I will post predictions for the rest of midweek.

Newcastle 1-1 Notts Forest

Yes, Newcastle have had injuries forcing an already small squad to juggle a hectic schedule.

I’m not saying that’s not true, but I do think there is a point where you mention it so much it starts to impact players mentally, giving them a readymade excuse.

The Toon Army have been quite forgiven about 1 win in 6 but if they dropped points on Boxing Day and that might test Geordies patience.

Forest might be due some luck though.

Cherries 3-1 Fulham

I think the Cherries can take the momentum from Saturday and carry that through to Boxing Day.

They are 10 points clear of safety, ahead of schedule in terms of how many points they have before the halfway stage, and Solanke has just scored his first hat trick at this level.

Should be a feel-good factor at the Vitality?

Sheffield United 2-1 Luton

Chris Wilder has improved Sheffield United by going back to basics, but how does he handle the pressure and expectations of this fixture?

There are not too many games where the home fans will rock up demanding the Blades take the initiative.

Maybe too early to say it’s a must-win, but if you can’t beat Luton at home, where exactly will the points come from

Burnley 0-2 Liverpool

Two draws with Man United and Arsenal isn’t the end of the world, but the standards Klopp has set means you expect a little bit more at Anfield.

The weekend was the best that Arsenal have game managed at that stadium in years.

Outside of their 5 against 1 counterattack, a late onslaught on our goal never came.

For all their possession, it was similar against United.

It’s not Kompany’s ethos to park the bus. His principles will play into Liverpool’s hands.

Man United 1-0 Villa

Forget the results because I understand the Man United owners wanting to get through a bad spell. I would be more concerned by the performances.

For 4 games in a row, they have been horrible to watch. There are certain clubs who have a history of playing a certain way and it can’t be accepted to not match those standards.

Even when I predict they will get results it’s in a scrappy nature, I no longer expect entertaining football.

If Villa struggled to handle the expectation of their newfound spotlight at home to the divisions bottom clubs, then how do they handle being favourites at Old Trafford?

Dan

