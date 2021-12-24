Dan’s EPL Predictions for Xmas – Can Arsenal’s youngsters win at Norwich?

As I write this, the Boxing Day schedule is down to 8 fixtures.
If someone offered Arsenal 4th on Xmas Day, they would have taken it.
Yet it’s worth stressing we have played more games than the three teams below us, and if not for COVID we could be 6th.
Let’s be honest if another isn’t playing, your chances of opening a gap on them is pretty high.
The target has to be 6 points before we face the Champions on New Year’s Day.
Burnley 2-0 Everton
Some of Rafa’s youngsters impressed at the Bridge but there’s too many fixtures where their senior players don’t fancy the battle.
They have won once in 11.
The fact that the one time was against was is a missed opportunity for the Arsenal.
Turf Moor on a cold Boxing day is a game you have to fight for and earn the right to play and you can’t guarantee that with the visitors.
Man City 3-1 Leicester
Many say the Carabao cup doesn’t matter, but I sense that midweek could prove crucial for Brendan Rodgers.
Leicester was cruising at Anfield but lost control when they switched to a back 4.
City obviously have the squad to cope with the Xmas schedule better than others.
How many teams could leave out both Phil Foden and Jack Grealish?
Norwich 1-2 Arsenal
It’s nice to see the togetherness of our young squad, although long term I think they need more senior players to help them finish in the top 4.
The next target for this young team is consistency.
It reminds me when we had a young Fabregas, Nasri, Van Persie, etc…
In crucial moments of games and seasons they needed experience to offer them game management to get over the line.
I maintain the fixture list has been kind and continues to be up until New Year’s Day.
Southampton and West Ham at home and Leeds away is not enough to quantify if it’s okay to just freeze out Aubameyang and not try and get the best out of the resources we have.
Spurs 2- 0 Palace
Hate to say this but Conte has improved Spurs to the point is make them favourites to finish top 4.
Compare how he approached playing Liverpool to others.
He bravery invited their full backs to bomb forward, leaving space for his players to counter-attack.
Plus, Kane and Son are starting to find their mojo.
He even had Deli Ali playing well again.
West Ham 2-2 Saints
There’s already a sense that West Ham have been running out of steam, they haven’t got the squad to cope with the schedule.
I never back the Hammers in fixtures they are expected to win.
Villa 2-2 Chelsea
Chelsea are dropping silly points.
The test of a good manager is how you deal with adversity.
In his first bad spell Thomas Tuchel is complaining how his squad can’t cope with injuries and Covid.
I think a top coach accepts the situation, acknowledges everyone is going through the same adversity and gets the best out of the resources he has.
Making excuses just creates a negative mood around the squad.
Brighton 1-0 Brentford
Two teams who often play well but don’t win due to a lack of end product in the final third.
Will go for home advantage
Newcastle 0-1 Man United
Eddie Howe would have viewed Liverpool and Manchester City as free swings. His hope is that the two defeats haven’t undermined the small confidence he gave his defence.
It shows the standards of the league that the Toon has won only once, yet are only three points away from safety.
They got two fixtures to play till they can start spending money.
Man United have the knack recently of winning even if not playing great.
LAST WEEKS TABLE
Remember the top 32 qualify for next year’s World Cup predictions
Sue 125
Gotanidea 119
keV 82- 119
Sue P 117
Turbo 117
Kenya 001-117
Khadii 109
Edu 116
I 116
Avkshay 116
Dotash 115
Mambo 115
Samson A – 114
Terrah 114
Adiva 113
Prince 113
Dotash 112
Phenom 112
Declan 111
Matthew 110
Toney 109
Rob 49- 109
J gunner 109
Sid 108
Okobino 108
Me 108
Admin 107
Stephanie 106
Easy guy 104
Dan Kit 102
Ernie Blaze 100
HH 99
Tom 99
Splendid 98
Uzi Ozil 96
Goonersia 95
Rusty 95
Dunchrado 92
MTG 92
SJ 89
Yayo 87
Sagie 86
Loose cannon 85
Owei 83
Oslo gunner 82
K Tyson 82
Adamjim 80
Shakir 77
Seroti 74
Onyango 73
BA Thea 65
Famochi 64
Kobin 60
Instrooments 57
Voyageur 56
Gunner Rey 54
Guy 53
Timothy 53
Die hard 52
Dendrite 51
Zeek 49
Dhoni 47
Labass 47
Angus 44
Indian gunner London 44
Elvis 39
Adeski 36
Blue 17-33
Gogo 30
Baron 29
Mark 2.0- 28
Kelvin A- 26
Abbass 25
Illiterate 25
PJSA 23
Jo Gunz 22
Sol 21
Tomorrow 20
J Legend 20
Hackiubee 19
lucia 19
Third Man JW 18
Drayton 16
Longbenark 15
Anti keV 15
phil 14
Olushorlor 14
Anti virus 13
Odi 12
Kuz 11
Montana 11
Diddie 11
Musa 11
Davars 10
George 10
BTG 10
Leno happy 10.
Ezegou Kevin 9
mubz ug- 9
Mena 8
Lucia 8
Sylvander 7
Quincy Okebe 7
Geo 7
Dendrite 7
Mark 7
football lovers 6
Gooner 19-6
Khaly 6
David 6
Arsenal Why 6
Ezekiel 6
Charlie 5
Kedar 5
Joe Ginner 5
Lisg 5
Big Sam 5
Collins 4
Girl 2
Varka 2
Steve Shaffelbury 2
Akaymoney 2
Now
Good luck peeps
Dan
Burnley 1 – 0 Everton
Man City 3 – 0 Leicester
Norwich 0 – 2 Arsenal
Spurs 3 – 0 Crystal Palace
West Ham 1 – 1 Southampton
Aston Villa 2 – 1 Chelsea
Brighton 1 – 0 Brentford
Newcastle 0 – 2 Man Utd
Burnley 0–0 Everton
Man City 3–0 Leicester
Norwich 0–3 Arsenal
Spurs 2–1 Crystal Palace
West Ham 1–0 Southampton
Aston Villa 2–2 Chelsea
Brighton 0-1 Brentford
Newcastle 1-2 Man Utd
Burnley 1 – 2 Everton
Man City 3 – 0 Leicester
Norwich 0 – 2 Arsenal
Spurs 2 – 1 Crystal Palace
West Ham 1 – 1 Southampton
Aston Villa 1 – 1 Chelsea
Brighton 1 – 0 Brentford
Newcastle 0 – 2 Man Utd
Burnley 1 – 0 Everton
Man City 3 – 1 Leicester
Norwich 0 – 2 Arsenal
Spurs 1– 1 Crystal Palace
West Ham 1 – 1 Southampton
Aston Villa 1 – 2 Chelsea
Brighton 1 – 0 Brentford
Newcastle 0 – 2 Man Utd
Burnely 1-2 Everton
Man City 2-0 Leicester
Norwich 0-1 Arsenal
Spurs 3-1 palace
Westham 0-0 soton
Villa 0-2 Chelsea
Brighton 1-1 Brentford
Newcastle 1-3 man u
Burnley 2 – 1 Everton
Man City 3 – 1Leicester
Norwich 0 – 2 Arsenal
Spurs 2 – 1 Crystal Palace
West Ham 3 – 2 Southampton
Aston Villa 1 – 1 Chelsea
Brighton 1 – 0 Brentford
Newcastle 0 – 3 Man Utd
Burnley 2 – 1 Everton
ManC 4 – 1 Leicester City
Norwich 1 – 3 Arsenal
Spurs 2 – 1 Palace
West Ham 2 – 1 Soton
Aston Villa 2 – 2 Chelsea
Brighton 1 – 2 Brentford
Newcastle 1 – 2 Newcastle
Oops 2 for ManU
Burnley 1 – 1Everton
Man City 3 – 1Leicester
Norwich 0 – 2 Arsenal
Spurs 2– 1Crystal Palace
West Ham 3 – 2Southampton
Aston Villa 2 – 2 Chelsea
Brighton 1 – 0 Brentford
Newcastle 1– 2 Man Utd
Burnley 1 – 2 Everton
ManC 2 – 0 Leicester City
Norwich 0 – 2 Arsenal
Spurs 2 – 0 Palace
West Ham 3 – 0 Soton
Aston Villa 2 – 1 Chelsea
Brighton 2 – 1 Brentford
Newcastle 0 – 2 Man utd
Burnley 1 – 1Everton
Man City 4 – 1 Leicester
Norwich 0 – 3 Arsenal
Spurs 2– 1 Crystal Palace
West Ham 2– 1 Southampton
Aston Villa 1 – 2Chelsea
Brighton 1 – 1 Brentford
Newcastle 1 – 3Man Utd
Burnley 2 – 1Everton
Man City 3 – 0 Leicester
Norwich 0 – 3 Arsenal
Spurs 3 – 1 Crystal Palace
West Ham 2 – 2Southampton
Aston Villa 2 – 2 Chelsea
Brighton 2– 0 Brentford
Newcastle 0 – 3Man Utd
Man City 3-0 Leicester
Norwich 0-2 Arsenal
Totts 3-1 Crystal Pal
West ham 2-1 Southampton
Aston Villa 1-1 Chelsea
Brighton 2-0 Brentford
Newcastle 1-2 Man Utd
Merry Christmas fellow gooners and congrats to Sue leading the way on Christmas🎅🎄
Merry Christmas kev.
Merry Christmas HH have a good one mate 👌🎅🎄
Burnley 2 – 1 Everton
ManC 4 – 1 Leicester City
Norwich 1 – 5 Arsenal
Spurs 2 – 1 Palace
West Ham 2 – 1 Southampton
Aston Villa 2 – 2 Chelsea
Brighton 1 – 2 Brentford
Newcastle 1 – 2 ManU
Burnley v Everton………. off.
Burnley 1 ~ 1 Everton
Mancity 3 ~ 2 Leicester
Norwich 1 ~ 4 Arsenal
Spurs 2 ~ 2 Cplace
Westham 2 ~ 1 Southampton
Aston villa 2 ~ 1 Chelsea
Brighton 1 ~ 1 Brentford
Newcastle 1 ~ 1 Manutd
Burnley 1 – 2 Everton
Man City 1 – 2 Leicester
Norwich 2 – 1 Arsenal
Spurs 3 – 1 Crystal Palace
West Ham 2 – 1 Southampton
Aston Villa 1 – 3 Chelsea
Brighton 1 – 0 Brentford
Newcastle 0 – 2 Man Utd
Burnley 1-1 Everton Man city 3-1 Leicester Norwich 0-1 Arsenal Tottenham 2-1 Palace West ham 3-1 Southampton Aston villa 1-2 Chelsea Brighton 2-1 Brentford Newcastle 1-2 Man u
Burnley 2-1 Everton. City 3-0 Foxes. Norwich 0-2 Arsenal. Spurs 2-1 palace. Westham 2-1 Sutton. A,villa 1-2 Chelsea. Brighton 1-1 Brentford. Newcastle 0-2 man,utd.