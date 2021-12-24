Dan’s EPL Predictions for Xmas – Can Arsenal’s youngsters win at Norwich?

As I write this, the Boxing Day schedule is down to 8 fixtures.

If someone offered Arsenal 4th on Xmas Day, they would have taken it.

Yet it’s worth stressing we have played more games than the three teams below us, and if not for COVID we could be 6th.

Let’s be honest if another isn’t playing, your chances of opening a gap on them is pretty high.

The target has to be 6 points before we face the Champions on New Year’s Day.

Burnley 2-0 Everton

Some of Rafa’s youngsters impressed at the Bridge but there’s too many fixtures where their senior players don’t fancy the battle.

They have won once in 11.

The fact that the one time was against was is a missed opportunity for the Arsenal.

Turf Moor on a cold Boxing day is a game you have to fight for and earn the right to play and you can’t guarantee that with the visitors.

Man City 3-1 Leicester

Many say the Carabao cup doesn’t matter, but I sense that midweek could prove crucial for Brendan Rodgers.

Leicester was cruising at Anfield but lost control when they switched to a back 4.

City obviously have the squad to cope with the Xmas schedule better than others.

How many teams could leave out both Phil Foden and Jack Grealish?

Norwich 1-2 Arsenal

It’s nice to see the togetherness of our young squad, although long term I think they need more senior players to help them finish in the top 4.

The next target for this young team is consistency.

It reminds me when we had a young Fabregas, Nasri, Van Persie, etc…

In crucial moments of games and seasons they needed experience to offer them game management to get over the line.

I maintain the fixture list has been kind and continues to be up until New Year’s Day.

Southampton and West Ham at home and Leeds away is not enough to quantify if it’s okay to just freeze out Aubameyang and not try and get the best out of the resources we have.

Spurs 2- 0 Palace

Hate to say this but Conte has improved Spurs to the point is make them favourites to finish top 4.

Compare how he approached playing Liverpool to others.

He bravery invited their full backs to bomb forward, leaving space for his players to counter-attack.

Plus, Kane and Son are starting to find their mojo.

He even had Deli Ali playing well again.

West Ham 2-2 Saints

There’s already a sense that West Ham have been running out of steam, they haven’t got the squad to cope with the schedule.

I never back the Hammers in fixtures they are expected to win.

Villa 2-2 Chelsea

Chelsea are dropping silly points.

The test of a good manager is how you deal with adversity.

In his first bad spell Thomas Tuchel is complaining how his squad can’t cope with injuries and Covid.

I think a top coach accepts the situation, acknowledges everyone is going through the same adversity and gets the best out of the resources he has.

Making excuses just creates a negative mood around the squad.

Brighton 1-0 Brentford

Two teams who often play well but don’t win due to a lack of end product in the final third.

Will go for home advantage

Newcastle 0-1 Man United

Eddie Howe would have viewed Liverpool and Manchester City as free swings. His hope is that the two defeats haven’t undermined the small confidence he gave his defence.

It shows the standards of the league that the Toon has won only once, yet are only three points away from safety.

They got two fixtures to play till they can start spending money.

Man United have the knack recently of winning even if not playing great.

LAST WEEKS TABLE

Remember the top 32 qualify for next year’s World Cup predictions

Sue 125

Gotanidea 119

keV 82- 119

Sue P 117

Turbo 117

Kenya 001-117

Khadii 109

Edu 116

I 116

Avkshay 116

Dotash 115

Mambo 115

Samson A – 114

Terrah 114

Adiva 113

Prince 113

Dotash 112

Phenom 112

Declan 111

Matthew 110

Toney 109

Rob 49- 109

J gunner 109

Sid 108

Okobino 108

Me 108

Admin 107

Stephanie 106

Easy guy 104

Dan Kit 102

Ernie Blaze 100

HH 99

Tom 99

Splendid 98

Uzi Ozil 96

Goonersia 95

Rusty 95

Dunchrado 92

MTG 92

SJ 89

Yayo 87

Sagie 86

Loose cannon 85

Owei 83

Oslo gunner 82

K Tyson 82

Adamjim 80

Shakir 77

Seroti 74

Onyango 73

BA Thea 65

Famochi 64

Kobin 60

Instrooments 57

Voyageur 56

Gunner Rey 54

Guy 53

Timothy 53

Die hard 52

Dendrite 51

Zeek 49

Dhoni 47

Labass 47

Angus 44

Indian gunner London 44

Elvis 39

Adeski 36

Blue 17-33

Gogo 30

Baron 29

Mark 2.0- 28

Kelvin A- 26

Abbass 25

Illiterate 25

PJSA 23

Jo Gunz 22

Sol 21

Tomorrow 20

J Legend 20

Hackiubee 19

lucia 19

Third Man JW 18

Drayton 16

Longbenark 15

Anti keV 15

phil 14

Olushorlor 14

Anti virus 13

Odi 12

Kuz 11

Montana 11

Diddie 11

Musa 11

Davars 10

George 10

BTG 10

Leno happy 10.

Ezegou Kevin 9

mubz ug- 9

Mena 8

Lucia 8

Sylvander 7

Quincy Okebe 7

Geo 7

Dendrite 7

Mark 7

football lovers 6

Gooner 19-6

Khaly 6

David 6

Arsenal Why 6

Ezekiel 6

Charlie 5

Kedar 5

Joe Ginner 5

Lisg 5

Big Sam 5

Collins 4

Girl 2

Varka 2

Steve Shaffelbury 2

Akaymoney 2

Now

Good luck peeps

Dan