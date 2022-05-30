Dan’s EPL Predictions League 2021/22 FINAL TABLE

Congratulations to KEV 82– the 2ND Justarsenal Predictions League Champion – send Admin Pat your details mate, and before the start of the season we will sort you out a Arsenal shirt and trophy. If not I will pay to charity.

Defending Champ Dan Kit finished 16th.

He along with 31 other players have qualified for the World Cup Predictions League in Decemeber.

Closer to the time let me know who wants to play so I can offer your place to others if you don’t want to participate.

It’s been a hard couple of years and the world is a scary place, so I hope this game has brought some comfort to you all.

Sorry if at times my addings up have been scatty as it’s hard to balence with work .

Spread the word and lets add more players for next season .

One more time ….. well done to the 2022 Champion …… Kev 82

Top 32 qualify for the World Cup

Kev 82-253

Gotanidea 246

Rob 49- 246

Terrah 242

Kenya 001- 234

Matthew 233

Turbo 232

HH 231

Goonersia 227

Declan 227

Prince 226

Sue 226

Ackshay 225

J Gunner 225

Dan Kit 224

I 220

Adiva 219

Dotash 216

Toney 214

Me 213

Samson A 210

Sid 209

Easy guys 206

Edu 198

Phenom 196

Stephanie 194

Sue P 194

Tom 188

SJ 187

Yayo 187

Dunchirado 185

MTG 185

KTyson 183

Rusty 183

Sagie 182

Khadi 179

Eblaze 174

Admin 166

loose cannon 166

Seroti 158

Kobin 156

Splendid 151

Adajim 147

Uzil Ozil 146

Dendrite 142

Tayo 141

Mambo 131

Shakir 121

Famochi 108

Zeek 112

Die hard 93

Jo Gunz 103

labass 88

Owei 87

Oslo gunner 82

Illiterate 77

Onyango 73

Gundown 70

Walidomy 79

Misgana 75

BA Thea 65

instrooments 57

Voyageur 56

Gunner Rey 54

Guy 53

Timothy 53

dhoni 47

Angus 44

Indian gunner London 44

Elvis 39

Ant Virus 39

FK 38

Adeski 36

Arsha 36

Illiterate 35

Gogo 34

Blue 17-33

James Gacheru 32

Baron 29

Mark 2.0- 28

Kelvin A- 26

Abbass 25

PJSA 23

Sol 21

Tomorrow 20

Hackiubee 19

lucia 19

Third Man JW 18

Angelo 17

Drayton 16

Longbenark 15

Anti keV 15

phil 14

Olushorlor 14

Odi 12

Kuz 11

Montana 11

Diddie 11

Musa 11

Davars 10

George 10

BTG 10

Leno happy 10.

Ezegou Kevin 9

mubz ug- 9

Mena 8

Lucia 8

Tjay 8

Gunner 4 lyf 8

Buddy 8

Nasiru Kwalli 8

Empereour 8

Sylvander 7

Quincy Okebe 7

Geo 7

Dendrite 7

Mark 7

Jonbo 16

football lovers 6

Gooner 19-6

Khaly 6

David 6

Arsenal Why 6

Ezekiel 6

Joseph 6

BME 12- 6

Charlie 5

Kedar 5

Lisg 5

A Samson 5

papas 5

Big Sam 5

Siddharth Mohapatra 4

Collins 4

Tas 4

Dboy3

gunsmoke 3

Girl 2

Varka 2

Steve Shaffelbury 2

Akaymoney 2

V 2 – 2

ibjadd 1

