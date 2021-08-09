Dan’s EPL Predictions League introduction for new season…

Last season JustArsenal introduced a Premier League predictions game which proved very popular.

It was eventually won by Dan Kit who this week will receive his trophy.

Dan very kindly passed on the prize of an Arsenal shirt, so we agreed on giving money to charity.

I chose to give 50 pound to Shelter, a charity that supports homeless people and one which I personally donate to myself.

I was touched to read how many Gooners saw this weekly game as an escape.

Not just a chance to switch off from Arsenal’s poor campaign, but the stress we all faced due to COVID.

A criticism some had was some readers were late joining the game, others didn’t play weekly .

Now though we have a core group of players, it should be more competitive.

If you add me on Twitter at Dan_destiny that allows me to find even more players

If your new to this game, the rules are simple.

Every Thursday / Friday we post our predictions for that weekends top flight fixtures.

You are awarded 1 point for a correct result, 3 for a correct score.

If you’re not near the top don’t give up as there is lots to still play for.

The top 32 players will qualify for the JustArsenal World Cup in December 2022.

Good luck peeps

Dan