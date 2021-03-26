Dan’s EPL Predictions League Update and the Euro League format explained

I needed to update the Predictions League table, which I’m very excited to say is very close as we reach the home straight, due to some big scores the week of the North London Derby.

I thought I would now take the opportunity to start to give readers an idea of what our Euro Predictions League tournament will look like.

As I have long stressed the top 24 players in the table will qualify which is the number of teams in the Euros.

Once I have established who’s taking part, I will do a random draw of 6 groups of 4 with the top two and 4 best third place players in qualifying for the knockout stages (like the Euro format).

Everyone will be predicting games for the group stage with the usual points.

So for example winner of group A might face one of the best third place team to predict the last 16 results. Most points qualify to the last 8 and so on.

Best third place will be decided on points. Even points will be separated by most correct scores.

If all tied I will use whoever finished higher in original Predictions League.

At end of season let me know if you don’t want to take part and I can offer your place to the next possible player.

Top 24 qualify for Euros

Dan Kit 165

Sue 155

Highbury Hero 155

Declan 154

Dunchirado 150

EDU 142

ME 142

Shakir 140

Khadii 139

Terrah 139

SJ 137

lykmatt 136

Buchi 135

Samson 134

Davars 130

Easy guys 128

Joe Gunner 127

Sagie 122

Okobino 121

Dotash 120

EM 119

Dhoni 119

Sid 115

KSTIX 111

Kenya 001 – 111

…,……………………………………

Herbz 109

Admin 104

Rusty 104

Ernie Blaze 101

Phenom 101

Wyoming 98

FFO 98

MTG 97

Arsha 96

Sue P 96

Olushorlar 90

BT 87

I 82

Kev 82 – 81

Tom 79

Famochi 71

Ackshay 68

Prince 55

Instrooments 54

006 53

Classy Gunner 52

Mambo 52

Baron 51

Once great 49

Toney 46

Gibson Power 45

Innit 42

Jimmy Bauer 38

Kelvin 23- 35

Splendid 35

Uzi Ozil 33

Ash 32

Anie 25

Babasola 25

Gunner Rey 24

Frank Brady 24

Bob 22

S Emirates 20

Quincy Okereke 19

Gunner 4 life 19

Illiterate 16

Vinod 16

Sean 14

Jay 13

Adamjim 13

Musa 12

Third Man jw 12

Pepe 11

Nuisance 10

Elvis 10

ICW – 9

Invader Zim 8

Rain 7

Gerylo – 7

Ba Thea 7

Gold 7

Dendride – 7

Ngu 7

Oluwaskillful 7

Omwabu Robinson 4

Longbernark 6

Collins otanchi masea 6

Khgondroidx- 6

Mark 6

Mtuliva Bob 6

Eastside Gooner 5

Durand 5

Deluded One 5

Labass 5

EDI 4

Kuhepson 4

Nifty 4

One and Only Making Love OnCampus 4

Seroti 4

Cletus

Chairman Gallani 1

Anti- kev 1

Dan