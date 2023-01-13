Dan’s EPL Predictions League – Updated Table

Sorry Folks, I’ve been in hospital over Xmas so here is an update of the tables.
Any mistakes let me know …..
Sid 133
SJ 131
JRA 130
Terrah 130
MTG 125
prince 124
Die hard 123
Anti virus 123
IGL 122
Phenom 122
HH 121
GB 121
Gotanidea 120
Rob 49- 120
Matthew 119
J gunner 119
Longbdnark 118
Toney 117
Stephanie 115
Gundown 116
TN Arsenal 114
Loose cannon 113
Kenya 001- 111
Dendrite 110
Zeek 110
I – 110
Ackshay 110
Labass 109
Onyango 109
Dan kit 109
Relegation ………………………………….
Misgana 106
HH 105
Angelo 105
Kuhepson 104
Splendid 103
Dotash 101
Taiwo 4321- 100
Goonersia 100
Tom 99
Sue P 98
Okobino 98
Me 96
Yayo 94
E Blaze 92
Ayan 90
Drayton 88
Chuck 86
Admin 84
K Tyson 84
Edu 83
Sagie 82
Khadiu 82
Olyseyui 81
NOAS 81
Baron 74
Dunchirado 74
M wokona 73
J gunz 73
Uzil Ozil 72
Famochi 72
J Moati 72
J legend 66
Quincy 54
M lisheam 52
J Bauer 50
Adeybayo 50
Walidomy 46
Ba thea 45
Elsammy 45
O Acheil 44
JOA 39
BME12- 37
Riveriosantos 33
Flash G 32
Ruler system 28
Samson A 27
Arsha 23
Illiterate 23
Olushorlor 20
Ruler System 20
Gogo
Adiva 19
Kobin 19
My name is Lehman 18
Lucia 18
Rusty 17
Big slim 117
Zeus 16
OGHENE 16
Gibson Power 15
Easyguy 15
Ishmael 14
Lima 13
K hristov 12
Adajim 11
Koktafo 10
Stone 9
Lancydatguy 9
Royal Challenger 8
Mr Fox 8
Top 4 never again 8
St Joachim 8
S malah 7
Jeremy 7
Big Slim 7
True Gunner 7
Bob 123- 6
Joebaba 6
Akota 6
Mide 6
VZ 6
Azeez omerah cole 6
Altaseb A – 5
Zig 5
Mide 5
Josiah 5
Dannie 5
Kenneth 5
Kyambadde Sam 4
Anti Kev 4
Akuta George 4
Wenger ball 4
Emperor Augustus 4
Samuel Akinsola Adenosin 3
Classy Gunner 3
E Franklyn 3
Dan. Sorry to read you’ve been unwell, hope you are better now and are in good health. Best wishes for this year.
Speedy recovery Dan,
Pls the name is Oluseyi not olyseyui and pls any entry by the name seroti is still me just sending from another phone thanks
Speedy recovery Dan,
Sorry to read you’ve been unwell, hope you are better now.
Speedy recovery Bro. And best wishes for 2023.
Hi Dan, I’m sorry to hear you have been in hospital. I hope you are on the mend Dan.