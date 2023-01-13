Dan’s EPL Predictions League – Updated Table

Sorry Folks, I’ve been in hospital over Xmas so here is an update of the tables.

Any mistakes let me know …..

Sid 133

SJ 131

JRA 130

Terrah 130

MTG 125

prince 124

Die hard 123

Anti virus 123

IGL 122

Phenom 122

HH 121

GB 121

Gotanidea 120

Rob 49- 120

Matthew 119

J gunner 119

Longbdnark 118

Toney 117

Stephanie 115

Gundown 116

TN Arsenal 114

Loose cannon 113

Kenya 001- 111

Dendrite 110

Zeek 110

I – 110

Ackshay 110

Labass 109

Onyango 109

Dan kit 109

Relegation ………………………………….

Misgana 106

HH 105

Angelo 105

Kuhepson 104

Splendid 103

Dotash 101

Taiwo 4321- 100

Goonersia 100

Tom 99

Sue P 98

Okobino 98

Me 96

Yayo 94

E Blaze 92

Ayan 90

Drayton 88

Chuck 86

Admin 84

K Tyson 84

Edu 83

Sagie 82

Khadiu 82

Olyseyui 81

NOAS 81

Baron 74

Dunchirado 74

M wokona 73

J gunz 73

Uzil Ozil 72

Famochi 72

J Moati 72

J legend 66

Quincy 54

M lisheam 52

J Bauer 50

Adeybayo 50

Walidomy 46

Ba thea 45

Elsammy 45

O Acheil 44

JOA 39

BME12- 37

Riveriosantos 33

Flash G 32

Ruler system 28

Samson A 27

Arsha 23

Illiterate 23

Olushorlor 20

Ruler System 20

Gogo

Adiva 19

Kobin 19

My name is Lehman 18

Lucia 18

Rusty 17

Big slim 117

Zeus 16

OGHENE 16

Gibson Power 15

Easyguy 15

Ishmael 14

Lima 13

K hristov 12

Adajim 11

Koktafo 10

Stone 9

Lancydatguy 9

Royal Challenger 8

Mr Fox 8

Top 4 never again 8

St Joachim 8

S malah 7

Jeremy 7

Big Slim 7

True Gunner 7

Bob 123- 6

Joebaba 6

Akota 6

Mide 6

VZ 6

Azeez omerah cole 6

Altaseb A – 5

Zig 5

Mide 5

Josiah 5

Dannie 5

Kenneth 5

Kyambadde Sam 4

Anti Kev 4

Akuta George 4

Wenger ball 4

Emperor Augustus 4

Samuel Akinsola Adenosin 3

Classy Gunner 3

E Franklyn 3