Dan’s EPL Predictions: Leeds up next for Arsenal – A tough one?

Dan’s EPL Predictions

Brentford 0-1 Brighton

De Zerbi has been unlucky this his first two games as Brighton manager have been Liverpool and Spurs, yet the signs are that smartly he’s not going to change what’s been working.

I think he can snatch his first win here.

Leicester 1-3 Palace

Loss at the Vitality has put pressure back on Rodgers.

Goals they concede were so poor and it’s an issue that they don’t seem able to fix.

Getting to the point where you can’t trust them to keep clean sheets, especially considering the offensive talent Palace start with.

I can see the King Power getting restless quickly and that being used to the visitor’s advantage.

Fulham 1-1 Cherries

Two promoted sides doing a lot better than expected, even their own managers at the start of the season said they were not prepared for this level.

Fulham are playing the entertaining ethos that won them the Championship.

The Cherries under Gary O’Neil have become tough to beat, focusing on their defence and sacrificing their attack.

Wolves 1-0 Forest

Wolves are still looking for a new manager, which seems harsh when you consider Forest are sticking with theirs despite having a point less having brought in over 20 players.

Both have the same issue. Can play good football without taking their chances

Spurs 4-1 Everton

I was surprised how easy it was for Man United last Sunday, I thought they would make it harder.

It’s like they showed too much respect and I think they will do the same here.

Kane’s on form and Son is scoring again.

Villa 0-3 Chelsea

Good time for Chelsea to go to Villa Park?

Not an easy ground to play in front of when things are going wrong, and I’m not sure all Villa players have the personality to cope.

Anyone else still want to take me up on my bet of Aubameyang scoring more than Eddie?

Leeds 1-3 Arsenal

How great is it to be enjoying watching Arsenal again and once again proud of the football we are playing?

The only doubt is our mentality?

That’s not a criticism, it’s natural that one of the youngest squads in the division will lack leadership at times.

The race for the top was too much pressure to handle, so logically how will the same players handle the expectation of a title challenge?

The hope is that we have learnt from last season.

As much as the manner of our wins over Spurs and Liverpool will help, in a strange way the next couple are just as huge.

That’s because we will be favourites to win so it’s about us keeping the same focus and attitude. Leeds and Saints away are the type of silly points we would give away in previous years.

Man United 2-2 Newcastle

Is it a shock if Newcastle get a result at Old Trafford?

Like when the faced Man City, Eddie Howe will just order his team to give it a go and it will be you play, we play.

The fact I can see Man United being the more conservative of the two tells you how far they have fallen.

Saints 2-1 West Ham

Just because they are capable of a shock result after playing in Europe, I’ll go for West Ham to slip up here.

Liverpool 2-2 Man City

Okay this might be more wishful thinking.

What I noticed last Sunday was Liverpool’s failure to press and win the ball back when they lost it, something they are renowned for.

I believe, realising confidence Is low, the Kopp will act as the extra man and create an intimidating atmosphere.

Form is temp, class is permanent.

That and plus we need City to drop points somewhere!

