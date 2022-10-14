Dan’s EPL Predictions: Leeds up next for Arsenal – A tough one?

Dan’s EPL Predictions
Brentford 0-1 Brighton
De Zerbi has been unlucky this his first two games as Brighton manager have been Liverpool and Spurs, yet the signs are that smartly he’s not going to change what’s been working.
I think he can snatch his first win here.
Leicester 1-3 Palace
Loss at the Vitality has put pressure back on Rodgers.
Goals they concede were so poor and it’s an issue that they don’t seem able to fix.
Getting to the point where you can’t trust them to keep clean sheets, especially considering the offensive talent Palace start with.
I can see the King Power getting restless quickly and that being used to the visitor’s advantage.
Fulham 1-1 Cherries
Two promoted sides doing a lot better than expected, even their own managers at the start of the season said they were not prepared for this level.
Fulham are playing the entertaining ethos that won them the Championship.
The Cherries under Gary O’Neil have become tough to beat, focusing on their defence and sacrificing their attack.
Wolves 1-0 Forest
Wolves are still looking for a new manager, which seems harsh when you consider Forest are sticking with theirs despite having a point less having brought in over 20 players.
Both have the same issue. Can play good football without taking their chances
Spurs 4-1 Everton
I was surprised how easy it was for Man United last Sunday, I thought they would make it harder.
It’s like they showed too much respect and I think they will do the same here.
Kane’s on form and Son is scoring again.
Villa 0-3 Chelsea
Good time for Chelsea to go to Villa Park?
Not an easy ground to play in front of when things are going wrong, and I’m not sure all Villa players have the personality to cope.
Anyone else still want to take me up on my bet of Aubameyang scoring more than Eddie?
Leeds 1-3 Arsenal
How great is it to be enjoying watching Arsenal again and once again proud of the football we are playing?
The only doubt is our mentality?
That’s not a criticism, it’s natural that one of the youngest squads in the division will lack leadership at times.
The race for the top was too much pressure to handle, so logically how will the same players handle the expectation of a title challenge?
The hope is that we have learnt from last season.
As much as the manner of our wins over Spurs and Liverpool will help, in a strange way the next couple are just as huge.
That’s because we will be favourites to win so it’s about us keeping the same focus and attitude. Leeds and Saints away are the type of silly points we would give away in previous years.
Man United 2-2 Newcastle
Is it a shock if Newcastle get a result at Old Trafford?
Like when the faced Man City, Eddie Howe will just order his team to give it a go and it will be you play, we play.
The fact I can see Man United being the more conservative of the two tells you how far they have fallen.
Saints 2-1 West Ham
Just because they are capable of a shock result after playing in Europe, I’ll go for West Ham to slip up here.
Liverpool 2-2 Man City
Okay this might be more wishful thinking.
What I noticed last Sunday was Liverpool’s failure to press and win the ball back when they lost it, something they are renowned for.
I believe, realising confidence Is low, the Kopp will act as the extra man and create an intimidating atmosphere.
Form is temp, class is permanent.
That and plus we need City to drop points somewhere!
So, guys, after your reactions here’s the plan ………. The top 30 will qualify for next season’s top division, the rest drop into the second division.
Love the chase for the title at the moment.
Some high scores last week…..
Sid 75
SJ 74
Indian Gunner London 73
Terrah 72
Phenom 68
MTG 67
Savage 66
Seek 66
Anti Virus 66
GB 65
HH 65
Die hard 65
Longbenark 64
J gunner 63
Okobino 63
Splendid 63
Misgana 63
Matthew 62
TN Arsenal 61
Rob 49- 60
Gotanidea 60
Toney 60
Gundien 59
Taiwo 59
Uzi Ozil 59
Prince 59
Labass 59
Ackshay 58
Goonersia 58
Kuhepson 56
Dan Kit 57
Yayo 57
JRA 57
Onyango 55
Quincy 54
Loose cannon 54
Dendrite 53
I 52
Me 51
Sue p 51
Kenya 001-50
Stephanie 50
Tom.50
Dotash 49
Angelo 49
K Tyson 49
Ba thea 48
Oluseyi 47
E blaze 45
Famochi 43
Khadi 43
Sagie 43
Edu 43
Adebayo 42
Admin 41
Drayton 41
Ayan 40
J legend 37
Elsammy 37
Noas 37
Dunchurado 35
Chuck 33
Flash G 32
J Bauer 31
M.wokona 30
Ruler system 28
j moati 27
Samson A 24
Arsha 23
Jo gunz 23
Olushorlor 20
Ruler System 20
Gogo
JoA 20
Adiva 19
Kobin 19
My name is Lehman 18
Lucia 18
Rusty 17
Illiterate 17
Riveriosantos 17
OGHENE 16
Gibson Power 15
Easyguy 15
Baron 15
lima 13
Mishael leashim 13
K Hristov 12
Adajim 11
koktafo 10
Zeus 10
Royal Challenger 8
Walidoing 8
Mr Fox 8
Top 4 Never Again 8
ST Joachim 8
BME12-7
Surajo malah 7
Jeremy7
Lannotdatguy 6
Joebaba 6
Akota 6
Mide 6
Azeez Omerah Cole 6
Zig -5
Josiah 5
La
Kenneth 5
Big Sam 4
tesfie 1
Liverpool 2 Man City 1
Leeds 1 Arsenal 4
Am predicting we will be four points clear when we take on the Saints, our former buggy team.