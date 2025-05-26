Dan’s EPL Predictions Results for 2024/25 Season

Congratulations NT Gunnerz ( email admin and they will give me your details and I’ll be in touch). And a great effort by Adeski and Terrah too.

Let me take the opportunity to thank everyone for playing. Next season we will be playing for a place in the Just Arsenal World Cup!

Feel free in pre-season to let me know any tweaks you want to suggest Gooners.

If you didn’t qualify in the top 36 , some players have / will naturally drop out come September so there will be a stand by list

Thanks again peeps!

NT Gunnerz 238

Adeski 237

Terrah 234

Sagie 224

Akeem 223

Gunnerstew 223

Okobino 220

J Gunner 219

GB 218

Stephanie 217

QB 217

Wale A 216

Ackshay 214

Ayan 214

Antivirus 212

JRA 212

Ejs 207

Sue P 197

Drayton 194

Baron 192

Achizzy 192

Gunsmoke 189

Matthew 188

Kenya 186

Me 180

Solwills 179

O Achiel 177

JS7RG 175

I 171

MTG 168

Buchi 164

Prince 160

J gunz 136

Zeeksedso 135

NOAS 134

Lereng Jacob 121

Top 36 Qualify for Champions League

Tom 111

IGL 102

Dendrite 98

Yayo 94

Edu 87

Famochi 82

Amir 77

Splendid 69

Admin 69

Bang bang 65

J Bauer 65

J legend 63

Dragon 62

Big slim 58

Babalosa 54

Illiterate 53

Taiwo 52

Teteu 52

Williamrick 48

Ba Thea 46

Lupilu 45

Olushorlar 39

Oluseyi 20- 36

Rich Royal 35

Bertie 33

K Ohis 31

Dan kit 30

Labass 27

Gabriel 24

SWS 18

Kobin 18

Lovely 17

Elvis 16

Ralph 15

Twig 14

Oslogunner 65-12

Barry 11

Isaac 11

Alex 9

Mulu Fidel 9

Gunner 4 life 8

Kutoiam 8

Dotash 7

E Augustus 7

Terry 5

Dunchirado 5

Alwattan 3

Good luck peeps!

Dan Smith

_____________________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…