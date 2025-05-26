Dan’s EPL Predictions Results for 2024/25 Season

Congratulations NT Gunnerz ( email admin and they will give me your details and I’ll be in touch). And a great effort by Adeski and Terrah too.
Let me take the opportunity to thank everyone for playing. Next season we will be playing for a place in the Just Arsenal World Cup!
Feel free in pre-season to let me know any tweaks you want to suggest Gooners.
If you didn’t qualify in the top 36 , some players have / will naturally drop out come September so there will be a stand by list
Thanks again peeps!
NT Gunnerz 238
Adeski 237
Terrah 234
Sagie 224
Akeem 223
Gunnerstew 223
Okobino 220
J Gunner 219
GB 218
Stephanie 217
QB 217
Wale A 216
Ackshay 214
Ayan 214
Antivirus 212
JRA 212
Ejs 207
Sue P 197
Drayton 194
Baron 192
Achizzy 192
Gunsmoke 189
Matthew 188
Kenya 186
Me 180
Solwills 179
O Achiel 177
JS7RG 175
I 171
MTG 168
Buchi 164
Prince 160
J gunz 136
Zeeksedso 135
NOAS 134
Lereng Jacob 121
Top 36 Qualify for Champions League
Tom 111
IGL 102
Dendrite 98
Yayo 94
Edu 87
Famochi 82
Amir 77
Splendid 69
Admin 69
Bang bang 65
J Bauer 65
J legend 63
Dragon 62
Big slim 58
Babalosa 54
Illiterate 53
Taiwo 52
Teteu 52
Williamrick 48
Ba Thea 46
Lupilu 45
Olushorlar 39
Oluseyi 20- 36
Rich Royal 35
Bertie 33
K Ohis 31
Dan kit 30
Labass 27
Gabriel 24
SWS 18
Kobin 18
Lovely 17
Elvis 16
Ralph 15
Twig 14
Oslogunner 65-12
Barry 11
Isaac 11
Alex 9
Mulu Fidel 9
Gunner 4 life 8
Kutoiam 8
Dotash 7
E Augustus 7
Terry 5
Dunchirado 5
Alwattan 3
Good luck peeps!
Dan Smith
Congratulations to NTGunnerz – trophy winner!!!
Will we remember that you though, Adeski, as you came second by just one point? Well done to you all the same. Both great scores
I nearly made 200+ and can’t make excuses for not putting up a stronger showing; I didn’t have an injury to use or Dan doing more than one set of predictions in a week…..:)
Thanks Dan, and looking forward to doing better next year
Thanks SueP
Really do appreciate 🙏🙏
Thank you Dan for the hard work you put into this competition as it must take you ages to check the scores and tot up everything to make sure it’s all correct👏👏. Congrats to you too NTGunnerz🍾🥂.
Congrats to you too GB 👊🍾🍻