Dan’s EPL Predictions – Arsenal fans hoping our rivals lose this week

For the last 10-15 years we have got used to relying on favours elsewhere to help Arsenal make the top 4. So how embarrassing is it that we have reached the point where we are hoping Spurs, Everton, West Ham and Liverpool drop points this weekend to give us hope we can sneak into ….7th!

We need two out of 4 to slip up dramatically in the next week and we need to win our final two fixtures. I can understand gooners who wouldn’t mind a year out of Europe, but I maintain this squad is more likely to win a Europa League in the next Campaign then finish in the top 4.

This idea that Stan Kroenke might react without European revenue is hard to believe considering he hasn’t cared in over a decade where we finish due to the TV contracts.

Our owner is a Billionaire. We are not even his most valuable asset. Trust me he can survive losing Europa League income.

Chelsea 1-0 Leicester (FA Cup Final)

Why is this not after the Prem season is finished?

It’s a further blow to the competition that instead of these two teams being allowed to focus on the show piece that instead they have the pressure of qualifying for the Champions League hanging over them. Whoever loses might have a hangover going into their final two League fixtures.

Outside of beating a Man United second team, the pressure has been getting to the Foxes like it did 12 months ago and Rodgers needs to show he can manage the situation. I just hope they don’t let this occasion pass them by.

Chelsea are not clinical which means their opponents can stay in the game but eventually experience might be the difference.

Newcastle 0-3 Man City

Having been accused of going through the motions against us, Newcastle shocked many by how positive they were at Leicester. I hope that encourages the Toon to be more positive next season.

They have had success in this fixture in the past by being defensive and frustrating City. Yet it’s dangerous to face the Champions with zero pressure, a free hit, a game where they can express themselves.

Pep’s not the type who will rest everyone from now to the Champions League Final. Even if he did, I see a comfortable win.

Burnley 1-2 Leeds

Apart from Man City and Liverpool are there two clubs more reliant on their managers then Burnley and Leeds. It Sean Dyche or Bielsa left their clubs they would lose their identity. Burnley would get relegated without Dyche so the Clarets new owners should include him in any radical changes.

A contrast of styles but I’ll go for the team more likely to attack .

Saints 3-1 Fulham

Fulham needed to win on Monday to put pressure on the Saints. Now this fixture is meaningless.

Fulham would be crazy if they got rid of Scott Parker. They need him more than the other way round. There was too short a gap between their play-off win and new season and as a club they never prepared to seriously compete.

Parker’s assessment is their build up play has quality, but it’s lacking in the two boxes! That usually means trouble. They needed a Danny Ings. Ings might be the difference here.

Brighton 2-1 West Ham

How sad that gooners are tuning in hoping Brighton do us a favour to help our hopes of finishing 7th!

The pressure has caught up to the Hammers who would have hoped that Chelsea would have dropped points at the Etihad and Leicester at Old Trafford. Along with injuries creeping in, David Moyes may be struggling to convince his men the top 4 dream is still on.

He will carry on his recent policy of going for all-out attack but that might suit Brighton.

Palace 1-1 Villa

Two teams going through the motions till the end of season, so I’ll sit on the fence.

This could be an interesting Summer for both. Palace will be in transition with approx. a dozen players and their manager out of contract, while Villa have been ordinary without Grealish so must fight to keep him (or demand a lot of money.) At least he was back on the bench on Thursday which is great news for England.

Everton 3-0 Sheffield United

Everton have dropped silly points at home this season. The likes of Newcastle, Fulham, Villa and Leeds have all won at Goodison Park.

So it would be like the Toffees to slip up the moment a European spot opens up for them. That’s if they were playing anyone else but the side bottom of the table. The earlier they break the deadlock, the more comfortable the afternoon.

Spurs 4-0 Wolves

Pains me to say this but Spurs have two home games against teams with nothing to play for.

I have felt for a while that Wolves are going through the motions. They needed a Brighton red card last weekend to get their act together in the second half.

I’ve got a feeling they might not show up at the Lane.

West Brom 1-4 Liverpool

I’m a huge fan of Klopp, but he’s let himself down this season with some of his excuses.

He’s called his sides schedule this week ‘insane’. To clarify they are playing Sunday – Wednesday – Sunday. That’s a typical schedule that all teams in Europe play, so why he’s acting like playing three teams in the bottom half of the table every few days is anything new?

e didn’t complain when there was 14 days between the Newcastle – Saints games or that his opponents on Thursday had played as recently as Tuesday?

Forced to chase wins, the Baggies have looked good in attack, but Big Sam couldn’t fix them defensively like everyone assumed he would. If the Baggies keep their manage, they will get promoted, but why have I got a feeling he sees himself bigger than the Championship?

