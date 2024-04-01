Dan’s EPL Predictions – The race is on! Can Arsenal continue great form at home to Luton?

Dan’s EPL Predictions,

Hey peeps.

My thoughts on Sunday game to follow on Easter Monday but due to a quick turnaround need to get our predictions in for midweek.

Table will have to wait ….

Newcastle 3-0 Everton

It’s now 12 consecutive league games without a win for Everton, a record sequence that last happened back to 1994. It’s unlikely it won’t become a club record on Tuesday, especially if Saint James’s Park can replicate the atmosphere of the weekend.

Eddie Howe had struggled to lift the Magpies but can build on Saturday. Even with the injuries on Tyneside, I can’t see an away win.

The Toffees are lucky those below them have not been good enough to take advantage.

Notts Forest 1-0 Fulham

It says a lot about the standard of quality at the bottom of the table that two clubs who have had points deductions are out of the bottom three.

I heard a Forest fan last week saying that they had to break the rules to have a chance of staying up, that without breaking FFP regulations they would be relegated.

What a horrible attitude which goes against the concept of sport. It would be like a sprinter defending taking drugs as it’s their only chance of getting a medal and if they get caught, they don’t lose anything because they were not going to win anyway so the juice is worth the squeeze.

Fulham are not as good away as they are at home.

Cherries 1-1 Palace

Two of the few clubs with nothing to play for. If level as the game gets to the end, will both teams settle for a point?

Burnley 2-0 Wolves

I seem to have written all season that Burnley have played well without winning.

At the weekend not just did they twice come from behind to level at the Bridge, they did it playing the second half with 10 men. The Clarets do have a run of games where it’s not impossible to put themselves in contention.

You want to be playing a Wolves at this time of the season, a team with nothing to play for. The home side need the points more.

West Ham 2-2 Spurs

They’re saying now it’s an 82 percent chance that 5th place in England will be enough to qualify for the Champions League. It’s crazy that 1/4 of the division will now be in the CL. 8 points ahead of Man United, very soon Spurs can start playing without pressure.

West Ham raise themselves for this fixture though. No Derby do Hammers want to win more.

Arsenal 4-0 Luton

A more detailed article to follow ….

Essentially though Arsenal defended at the Etihad in a manner previous versions would not have been able too.

Mentally it’s a huge moment for our young squad and long term it can only help us when we visit other tough grounds. E.g., Old Trafford, Spurs Stadium and the Allianz Arena.

This is a different kind of test of our character. We can’t afford to be complacent. Even if we do though, Luton have the heart to take advantage if not the quality to get over the line.

The earlier we break the deadlock the more straight forward the evening.

Man City 2-2 Villa

Readers will know I’m not the type who bases my predictions on wishful thinking.

I just think the Champions were below par on Sunday. Yes, they dominated possession but how many saves did Raya have to make?

A few players looked off the boil and Pep Guardiola is struggling to field his first choice back 5.

We didn’t do enough to take advantage, but a point was crucial for us. If we assume 5th is enough for CL, Villa very soon can play without pressure making them a dangerous side.

As the evening ticks away, City might hear the goals are going in at the Emirates which will make the Etihad nervous.

Brentford 1-2 Brighton

Still trying to work out from Saturday night if Brentford were really good or Man United were so bad?

The Bees didn’t play like a team in 15th who haven’t won in 7.

Brighton will play better then United though.

Could De Zerbi be the next Liverpool boss?

It was telling the praise he got from Klopp yesterday.

Liverpool 5-0 Sheffield United

Any other fixture I would say it’s arrogant to be thinking about goal difference, but if there is one game where Liverpool will be thinking about it, it’s Sheffield United.

There’s so much emotion at Anfield, I can’t see them dropping points at home.

Chelsea 2-1 Man United

It’s almost sad to see these two fall so far that I can’t guarantee which version shows up.

Chelsea got booed off on Saturday lunchtime. Then in the evening I can’t believe how bad United were, which is saying something given what I seen this season.

United play like that on Thursday and even Chelsea can take advantage.

dan

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.