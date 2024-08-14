Dan’s EPL Predictions Week 1 of 2024/25 season – Can Arsenal get off to a flying start?

It’s back, the popular JustArsenal EPL Predictions game

Man United 2-2 Fulham

Right or wrong I think Sir Jim Ratcliffe is smart enough to know he’s not going to fix Man United overnight. Their recruitment policy seems more thoughtful, youngsters who need time to develop must reassure their manager that he’s not going to be sacked at the first sign of trouble.

One of the first things for Ten Hag is to make Old Trafford a tough place to visit again, to have the opposition scared in the tunnel. They have been dropping too many points in fixtures like this.

Fulham won at the Theatre of the Dreams last campaign so we know they will rock up in Manchester not scared to express themselves

Ipswich 1-2 Liverpool

This is banana skin. Nobody wants to visit a newly promoted side on the opening day. Especially Arne Slot on his Liverpool debut.

His style of play will be to carry on Klopp’s vision of the full backs being crucial in attack, but more of a possession-based approach.

The visitors will eventually have enough quality to steal the points but only after being given the scare of their lives.

Arsenal 2-0 Wolves

So, in the last month various Gooners have told me that Mbappe wouldn’t make us better; Kai Havertz can score the same number of goals as Haaland; we will win our opening 5 fixtures, Nwaneri will feature heavily, and Arteta is a superior man manager then Arsene Wenger. A humble bunch our fanbase.

As long as our players don’t believe in their own hype. The Gunners can’t afford to drop silly points if they want to compete with Man City, and simply need to be winning games like this.

I never thought I would start a season believing we could be Champions based purely on our defence. Even in Mr. Wenger’s glory days I wouldn’t be confident of a clean sheet. I’m worried opponents will be more aware of our set piece routines this time around, so was relieved to see that in preseason this remains a source of goals for us



Everton 1-0 Brighton

Brighton have hired a 31-year-old to be their manager so there is going to be a settling in period for Fabian Hurzeler to adjust and teach players a new ethos.

Tony Bloom is smart enough that he wouldn’t hire the youngest boss in the division’s history without understanding the need for patience.

Everton are the opposite in terms of you knowing what you’re going to get from a Sean Dyche side. While his style won’t be entertaining to watch it keeps you in the league. With this likely to be the final season at Goodison Park, that’s crucial

Newcastle 4-1 Saints

Russell Martin reminds me of one of those young managers who is not going to change his ethos just because he’s now in the top flight.

Vincent Kompany refused to sacrifice his principles even when Burnley were losing, so it’s fascinating to see how the Saints approach this game. There are some matches you might have to adapt to, and a trip to Saint James Park might be one of them, but I’m not sure the visitors will.

Due to the Euros and Copa America, it might take a couple of star names a while to get out of the blocks. Isak and Gordon will be fresh and would be the two to get in your fantasy teams this weekend.

Forest 1-1 Cherries

A week ago, I would have gone for an away win but now the Cherries have lost Solanke. A club their size can’t afford to lose someone who scores nearly 20 League goals.

Knowing the striker had a release clause and, in a sport where most talk off the record, I’m shocked that a replacement wasn’t lined up straight away. That might still happen in time for Saturday but if not, Bournemouth might have to accept a point

West Ham 2-2 Villa

All eyes on how Lopetegui approaches his debut, and if he plays the West Ham way. Whisper it quietly; I don’t think he will.

The 57-year-old has a respectable body of work, but I wouldn’t describe his style of football as entertaining. He also isn’t going to be pressurized into playing a brand of football he doesn’t want to.

I’m curious if they take the initiative or play on the counterattack, showing Villa too much respect?

Brentford 1-1 Crystal Palace

A good time for Brentford to play Palace? They should be able to carry on playing attractive football under Oliver Glasner but there is zero replacing Olise. It’s probably too soon after the Olympics to be playing Mateta as well.

The Eagles can’t afford to lose any of their other star names while the Bees wouldn’t be shocked if there is an offer for Toney at the 11th hour, the striker has less than a year left on his contract.

Both clubs would love the window to be shut now.

Chelsea 2-2 Man City

All eyes will be on how quickly Enzo Maresca settles at Stamford Bridge, the latest Pep Guardiola disciple to manage in the Premiership, which only adds to the pressure he’s under.

It’s clear during pre-season that Chelsea’s players are being asked to learn a new ethos. With a young squad, naturally they will make mistakes as they try to play out from the back.

Nearly half of the goals they conceded on their US tour was by losing possession. Three of those errors were against the Champions.

The Blues were inconsistent last season but strangely did well at home against the big 6.

Leicester 1-0 Spurs

A newly promoted side, evening kick off, under the floodlights, live on TV …. the kind of game Spurs would lose.

My upset of the opening weekend!

